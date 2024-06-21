Watch 'aggressive' rescue cat completely transform with just one month of love and patience
This is so beautiful.
Cats in general are too often mislabeled with unsavory personality traits, but rescue cats really suffer the consequences of being misunderstood. When they hiss, growl or even scratch at their rescuer, it’s sometimes assumed that aggression is just their regular disposition, rather than a fear response. But when given consistent reassurance and a whole lotta patience, even the crabbiest kitty can transform into a sweet cuddlebug.
Just take Bruno’s word for it.
According to his rescuer Grace, Bruce was the “most challenging” cat she had ever dealt with when it came to aggression.
In a video posted to her TikTok account, titled @kittyboyandfriends, we see exactly when she means as Bruno ferociously swipes at Grace’s hand when she opens his carrier.
“He was so untrusting of humans, but desperate for love,” her onscreen text reads.
We see this inner conflict as well, as poor Bruno cautiously approaches Grace for a pet while offering a warning hiss at the same time. The anguish is palpable.
Grace was determined not to give up Bruce, and it paid off. Slowly but surely, Bruce softened. He started approaching Grace for love—no bites attached.
And then, after a month, Bruce was transformed “into the most loving affectionate boy.”
Watch:
@kittyboyandfriends “Aggressive” Bruno’s 1-month Transformation 💫 It’s so hard to believe that this is the same cat I brought home. The first few weeks with Bruno were overwhelming. I felt hopeless at times. Even with my experience with feral & aggressive cats, Bruno has been the most challenging by far. But with love, time and patience, we uncovered a gentle soul just craving love and affection. We still have some work ahead of us, as he occasionally gets triggered, but I am so incredibly proud of how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time 🥰 A big thank you to #FurboForGood for making this video possible and generously donating to The Happy Kitty Rescue! I am so grateful for their support and the impact they’re making in the whole rescue community. Every purchase made with Furbo helps improve the well-being of rescued pets by providing meals, shelter, training, and more. I’ve especially loved having our Furbo Cat Camera to capture all our precious moments and keep an eye on the babies when I’m not home. Thank you, @Furbo Pet Camera ♬ original sound - Grace
Nowadays Bruce can be seen cuddling up on Grace’s chest. There’s still work to be done, and moments where he gets triggered, but Grace is nonetheless “incredibly proud” of how far he’s come.
Down in the comments, people were equally amazed.
“The way his whole face changed as he started to trust you,” one person wrote.
Many noted how many “aggressive” cats like Bruno are really just scared, and in need of more love.
“Hisses get kisses NEVER FAILS. Some cats take days, some weeks, some months but it always wins,” one person declared.
Another echoed, “Deep down I think no animal is really ‘aggressive,’they were just not treated right.”
Many wrote “to be loved is to be changed,” a popular phrase conveying the transformative power love has on rescue animals.
There are multiple ways to make the transition period a little smoother for rescue cats, primarily by establishing a routine, respecting boundaries and providing positive reinforcement. But really it just comes down to having enough patience to see it through. But these creatures are so, so worth it.