43 monkeys escaped from a lab and are playfully enjoying their freedom
These unexpected escapees appear to be living their best lives just outside the facility.
If you were told that monkeys involved in genetic research had escaped a facility run by a company called Alpha Genesis, you might be forgiven for thinking it was the plot of a new sci-fi horror movie. But that's the reality in Yemassee, South Carolina, where 43 young rhesus macaques have been playfully exploring the area around their research facility since they escaped on November 6, 2024. So far, the monkeys are making the most of their freedom, and their joyful antics are winning hearts across town and online.
According to the Yemassee Police Department, the primates appear to be in a playful mood, sticking close to the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Facility’s perimeter fence and “exhibiting calm and playful behavior.” Locals are advised to keep their doors and windows shut, but authorities emphasize that these young escapees pose no risk to public health and are free of diseases. Meanwhile, Alpha Genesis staff members are doing their best to coax the monkeys back, offering food and monitoring them closely, though the monkeys don’t seem in any hurry to return.
A lighthearted escape draws smiles and raises questions
The monkeys’ escape from Alpha Genesis, a research facility housing around 6,000 primates, is an unexpected adventure for the community—and for the monkeys themselves, who were caught in a “playground-like” environment, according to CEO Greg Westergaard. “They’re just being goofy monkeys jumping back and forth, playing with each other,” Westergaard told CBS News. The breakout happened after a caretaker accidentally left a door unlatched, giving these curious macaques a chance for some unscheduled fun.
"They’re just being goofy monkeys jumping back and forth, playing with each other."— Greg Westergaard
On Reddit, the story has sparked plenty of reactions, blending humor with a dash of skepticism about Alpha Genesis and its track record. “I definitely trust a biotech company named Alpha Genesis,” quipped one user. Many joked about the seemingly sci-fi nature of the scenario, with Cardie1303 saying, “I’m pretty sure I watched this movie…” and Neat-Detective-9818 adding, “Planet of the Apes. And so it begins.”
One Redditor pointed out the financial and logistical strain this escape could cause, estimating that the “half a million dollars’ worth” of monkeys would create serious setbacks for the facility. Meanwhile, H_Salams reflected on the work awaiting the person responsible for reporting the breakout to the USDA and OLAW, commenting, “I’d hate to be the one to write that report.” Another commenter who works with primates highlighted just how many safety protocols are typically in place, noting that such an escape could only happen through “gross negligence.”
"I’d hate to be the one to write that report to OLAW and USDA."— @H_Salams
It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Alpha Genesis has had monkeys slip through its fences. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) fined the facility $12,600 in 2018 for a series of incidents between 2014 and 2016, including a breakout of 26 monkeys in 2014, most of whom were returned within 48 hours. In another incident, one monkey escaped and was never found. This history of escapes has brought scrutiny to the company and renewed criticism from animal welfare advocates.
Ongoing concerns from animal rights activists
A young Macaque in a tree.Dr. Raju Kasambe
Animal rights groups have kept a close eye on Alpha Genesis, with the Ohio-based organization Stop Animal Exploitation NOW! (SAEN) among the facility’s most vocal critics. SAEN’s Executive Director Mike Budkie has called for greater accountability, arguing that the USDA’s fines don’t go far enough to ensure proper containment and animal safety. Budkie, whose organization uses official records to track animal facility violations, contends that Alpha Genesis’s penalties should have been closer to $370,000 given the history of incidents.
“We’re not going away, we do not intend to let this issue rest.”— Mike Budkie
While the monkeys’ current escape might seem lighthearted, it brings up larger ethical questions about the facility and animal research in general. The monkeys at Alpha Genesis are bred for biomedical research, particularly in immunology, and animal rights activists argue for more oversight or alternatives that could reduce animal testing. The USDA inspects Alpha Genesis regularly, and Westergaard claims that the facility has been compliant with federal standards in recent years.
Will the playful macaques go home?
As the weekend continued, Alpha Genesis staff kept a close watch on the monkeys, hoping to usher them back to safety. The macaques have been happily socializing with their peers inside the facility, cooing and calling to one another from the fence line. It seems these young escapees are content to make the most of their little adventure.
For now, residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed just in case a curious monkey decides to visit. Alpha Genesis’s runaway troop may serve as a reminder of the curiosity and spirit of animals—and the responsibilities of the humans entrusted with their care. Whether or not the macaques’ adventure continues into the week, it’s been a story that’s offered locals a smile and invited broader reflection on how we interact with our primate relatives.