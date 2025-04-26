The mood ring's mysterious history: the invention everyone claims but nobody patented
One of the most dramatic oversights in fashion history.
Every child in elementary school is familiar with the mood ring. With its inscrutable, color-changing stone and cryptic ability to "read" the wearer's emotions, the mood ring has stood as an enigmatic symbol of self-expression since the 1970s.
Yet, ask the average American about what they know about the mood ring, and they might shrug and say that they're a fun piece of jewelry that shifts with the user's emotions. Or, a more astute person might propose that there is some element of body heat technology at play. However, almost no one knows how it all began or the story behind the fight for custody of the mood ring.
Origins
The idea originated with an American jeweler named Marvin Wenick, who first conceived of the idea after coming across a magazine article in 1974 about the liquid crystal elements found in thermometers. Fascinated, he quickly developed a compound that changed color between two distinct ranges: black to green and blue to green, within a temperature range of 89.6°F to 100.4°F.
By 1975, he had found a way to use this "magic" compound in necklace pendants and rings. A natural salesman, he claimed that the shifting colors indicated the "warmth of the wearer's character." However, Wenick never patented his invention, resulting in one of the most dramatic oversights in fashion history.
Potential customers weren't the only ones who took notice of Wernick's invention. Soon, two New York inventors, Joshua Reynolds and Maris Ambats, began producing their version of the temperature-sensitive jewelry, based on Wenick's "magical compound."
There was a distinction: Reynolds and Ambats told customers that they had created a "real biofeedback tool" that allowed the wearer to learn information about their bodies, positioning their rings as devices to help people meditate and control anxiety. (Which seems eerily similar to a few of today's developments...)
Now inextricably linked with the self-exploration and individualism of the 1970s, sometimes referred to as the "Me Decade," Reynolds and Ambats' "mood rings" became a major fad in the United States.
How mood rings work
Mood rings contain a thermochromic element, which is a crystal encased in quartz or glass that changes its color based on the wearer's body temperature. These specialized crystals are designed to react to changes in temperature, which alter their molecular structure and, consequently, the wavelengths of light (colors) they reflect. Psychologically, the idea is that one's emotional state influences body temperature, so when it changes, its meaning will be reflected in the ring. Today, the spectrum of color has expanded far beyond Wenick's simple black, green, and blue system.
When the mood ring rests at a neutral body temperature (typically around 98.6°F), the crystals will reflect a pretty blue-green hue. According to HowStuffWorks.com, the following colors are associated with these emotions, although they can vary from one mood ring to another.
- Black: Significant levels of stress, tension, or anxiety. There is a deep well of emotional turmoil here, bubbling just under the surface. (This could also indicate that the crystals have been compromised.)
- White: A lack of emotional clarity. This color can signify that the wearer is uncertain about how to express or process their current feelings, and is often associated with feelings of frustration, confusion, or a lack of emotional clarity.
- Amber or Gold: "The appearance of an amber or gold-colored mood ring often signifies a blend of emotions, potentially encompassing a mix of feelings such as surprise, nervousness, or even a touch of upset. This color can be a reflection of the wearer's internal turmoil as they navigate a complex emotional landscape."
- Pink: "The appearance of a pink mood ring is often linked to the initial stages of arousal, interest, or a sense of emotional uncertainty. This color can suggest that the wearer is experiencing a heightened state of emotional vulnerability or a newfound sense of attraction or curiosity."
- Red: "The presence of a red mood ring is typically associated with high-energy emotions, such as passion, anger, or even fear. This intense color can be a reflection of the wearer's heightened state of arousal, whether it be in the context of romantic love, intense frustration, or a surge of adrenaline."
- Blue: "The presence of a blue mood ring is often interpreted as a sign of happiness, joy, and a generally positive emotional state. This color can suggest that the wearer is feeling upbeat, sociable, and in a state of emotional equilibrium."
- Purple: "A purple mood ring is frequently associated with a sense of clarity, purpose, and spiritual insight. This color can signify that the wearer is in touch with their higher self, tapping into their intuition and creativity to navigate their emotional landscape with a renewed sense of direction and understanding."
Debunked
So, some unfortunate bad news. Mood rings are not scientifically factual. Why? Let's debunk.
First off, mood rings measure temperature, not emotion. While emotions can influence body temperature, the ring's color shifts are more likely to be affected by other factors, such as environmental temperature, physical activity, health conditions, and caffeine intake. Also, the color guide (above) is fun but completely arbitrary. There have never been any scientific studies on whether the corresponding colors have anything to do with their associated internal emotions.
The end of the story
Back to the "one of the most dramatic oversights in fashion history." The mood ring is a cautionary tale. When mood rings hit the market in 1975, the public went wild, with Joshua Reynolds and Maris Ambats selling an astonishing 40 million rings in just three months. They had the ingenious idea to start selling the rings at a premium, with silver-banded versions priced at $45 and gold-banded versions costing $250 ($1,400 today). By the end of the year, their total sales had reached $15 million.
Yes, the original creator, Marvin Wenick, was mad, but Reynolds and Ambats were even more upset in the end. They also had failed to patent the mood ring, the very fatal error that had allowed them to steal the creation in the first place. By the onset of 1976, just as sales were peaking, the market became oversaturated with cheap knock-offs and demanded plummeted, leaving companies with stockhouses full of unsold inventory. What goes around comes back around. Perhaps they should have consulted their mood ring first?