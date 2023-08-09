+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Health

Enjoy these doodles about self-doubt and anxiety that are adorable and oh-so-relatable

It doesn't matter who you are or what you do, those worries and fears can strike at any moment.

comic about anxiety
Beth Evans

Sometimes you just have to laugh a little about our self-doubt and anxiety

From awkward phone calls and impostor syndrome, to depression and anxiety, at some point all of us have experienced challenging feelings and self-doubt.

It doesn't matter who you are or what you do, those worries and fears can strike at any moment.

That's why Beth Evans' comics feel so familiar and honest.

The 26-year-old from the Chicago area started doodling and drawing in college and now works on her comic full-time. Through uncomplicated line drawings and simple stories, Evans reveals a slice of her daily life, including some of her anxieties, brushes with self-doubt, and small victories. Working on the comic has helped Evans manage some of these thoughts and feelings too.

"Sometimes I'm not always able to express those feelings in my real life," she says. "Sometimes it's easier just to say 'Here's the awful emotion of the day, we're just going to put it down, put it out there. Maybe someone else feels that way so we can feel awful together."

Her work has clearly struck a chord, as she's amassed more than 216,000 followers — including some fans so dedicated that they've gotten tattoos of her work.

Evans is flattered by the gesture, though she's a little nervous too. "I just hope they like it," she says.

Her mindset speaks to the honesty and authenticity of her work — just like the rest of us, Evans experiences feelings of self-doubt. The common feeling just seems to be part and parcel of life as an adult. If we can't make it go away completely, at least we can commiserate together.

Here are 15 more of Evans comics that may have you saying, "It me."

1. When you make plans at night versus when you wake up.

2. You still earn a ribbon, even if you have nothing to show for it.

3. And don't get me started on impromptu small talk.

4. If you can limit the internal screaming to 5%, you're ahead of the curve.

5. This is how it goes down every. single. time.

6. Just in case you needed a reminder.

7. Though compliments can bring their own kind of anxiety.

8. Adulting isn't all it's cracked up to be, kids.

9. And why is saving money so, so hard?

10. You know what's more awkward than feeling all the feelings? Talking about the feelings.

11. But it's good, especially if you need to.

12. Raise your hand if you've played any of these before.

13. Even the love chart is easy to love.

14. It's totally OK not to know, btw.

15. And, finally, don't forget to give yourself a break.

No matter your worries, fears, "weird" thoughts, or wild ideas — remember, you're not alone.

Talk it out, or keep it to yourself. Feel free to laugh, cry, scream, or do something in between. Just remember you are enough, and you are pretty darn great right this second, OK?

And if you enjoy Evans' work, be sure to follow her on Instagram and Twitter.


This article originally appeared on 09.15.17

From Your Site Articles
funny
Community

Facebook group rallies to reunite members with long lost childhood items

Total strangers helped this woman find her favorite childhood toy

True

Many of us associate connection with social media: connection to the world, to friends and family, and perhaps even to others who share their ideas and hobbies.

Sometimes, that connection can restore old relationships or begin new ones. For Mavis Moon, however, social media is what helped reunite her with a long-lost family member: a blue, stuffed toy dog.

Moon was raised by her grandfather, who struggled with chronic health problems. One day when they were home alone, he suffered a massive heart attack. She immediately dialed 9-1-1, and when the emergency responders who arrived on the scene recognized how traumatized she was after witnessing the event, they consoled her with a blue stuffed dog. Her grandfather eventually recovered, and from that day forward she was never without her dog. He became a member of the family.

The stuffed animal brought her security and comfort. It was such an integral part of her life that her grandfather would carry it around when she couldn’t—he could always be counted on to be in the stands at her basketball games, holding up the dog to cheer for her. That stuffed animal went everywhere she went for years, until one devastating day when she lost him at a local fair.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

Sorry, Labradors. After 31 years, America has a new favorite dog.

The American Kennel Club has crowned a new favorite.

via Pixabay

A sad-looking Labrador Retriever

The sweet-faced, loveable Labrador Retriever is no longer America’s favorite dog breed. The breed best known for having a heart of gold has been replaced by the smaller, more urban-friendly French Bulldog.

According to the American Kennel Club, for the past 31 years, the Labrador Retriever was America’s favorite dog, but it was eclipsed in 2022 by the Frenchie. The rankings are based on nearly 716,500 dogs newly registered in 2022, of which about 1 in 7 were Frenchies. Around 108,000 French Bulldogs were recorded in the U.S. in 2022, surpassing Labrador Retrievers by over 21,000.

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs
History (Education)

Russian lieutenant shares his harrowing tale of averting nuclear war 40 years ago

Even if you don't know who Petrov was, he might be the reason you're alive today.

Images in order via Stanislav Petrov/Wikimedia Commons and Image via Pixabay.

Soviet soldier makes a decision that may have saved all life on the planet.

And even if you don't know who Petrov was, he might be the reason you're alive today.

In the 1980s, Petrov was a lieutenant colonel in the Soviet Union's Air Defense Forces. He was in charge of watching the computers at one of the Soviety Union's nuclear early warning centers. If the Americans wanted to start a nuclear war, Petrov would be one of the first to know.

At this time, the United States and the Soviet Union were embroiled in the Cold War. Each had stockpiled tens of thousands of nuclear weapons and a nuclear war, though horrific, often seemed imminent.

Keep ReadingShow less
interesting
Family

'Why women leave’: Wife who 'does everything' shares why she left her husband who did nothing

This is a common story in many households.

via Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels

A woman is upset with her husband and wants to leave him.

There are a few big reasons why 70% of divorces in the United States among heterosexual couples are filed by women. Women have more economic opportunities than in decades past and are better positioned to care for themselves and their children without a husband’s income.

Another big reason is that even though the world has become much more egalitarian than in the past, women still bear the brunt of most of the emotional labor in the home. Gilza Fort-Martinez, a Florida, US-based licensed couples’ therapist, told the BBC that men are socialized to have lower emotional intelligence than women, leaving their wives to do most of the emotional labor.

Secondly, studies show that women still do most of the domestic work in the home, so many are pulling double duty for their households.

Keep ReadingShow less
divorce
Joy

Guy caught dancing while litter-picking is a sweet reminder that every effort counts

Sometimes it really is the little things.

YouTube

An unknown man vent viral for his lively dance moves while picking up litter

True
Barefoot Wine - Beach Rescue

Have you heard the story of the girl throwing starfish back in the ocean?

It's a parable about how some people will scoff at others trying to help because it won't solve the entire problem. The moral of the story is that being a useful person isn't about being able to solve entire crises, but doing your bit of good in the ways you are able and how that multiplies when many individuals do the same.

We focus so much sometimes on the hugeness of the issues in front of us that we forget we can (and should) do things because they are the right thing to do.

Keep ReadingShow less
best of humanity
Family

Wholesome dad yells at son about his report card in a way that's actually positive

“I don't usually yell at my kids but he deserved it.”

Photo by Edward Howell on Unsplash

There are many parts to becoming an amazing Dad; here is one of them.

“I don't usually yell at my kids but he deserved it.”

This Dad gets an A++.

Actor and comedian Kevin Fredericks gave social media a masterclass in inspirational parenting.

Keep ReadingShow less
kids
Equality

Female neuroscientist recalls the time she was hilariously mansplained her own paper.

"I just got told that I should read what Stanton et al found about pain...I. Am. Stanton."

Canva

Doctor receives unsolicited advice on a paper for which she was the author.

Mansplaining is not a science, but an art. It's when a man explains to a woman what she actually means. It comes with the assumption that the speaker doesn't know what she's talking about, even if she's literally an expert in the field. And it's annoying AF.

Dr. Tasha Stanton, an associate professor of clinical pain neuroscience at the University of South Australia, encountered a mansplainer at an Australian Physiotherapy Association Conference. Her experience is pretty relatable, even if you don't have "Dr." in your title.

Keep ReadingShow less
funny
Trending Stories