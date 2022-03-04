Community

10 things that made us smile this week

Sha Davis/Facebook

Upworthy's roundup of delights from around the internet this week.

Well, it's been another week on planet Earth and humans are still humaning in all the ways humans human.

As we grapple with an ongoing pandemic, watch war rage on in Ukraine and try to digest the latest climate change report, we feel the heaviness of the world on our hearts. At the same time, we see countless examples of humanity's capacity for caring and compassion, for hope and healing, for joy and delight. We see nations that used to be at war with one another uniting to defend freedom and democracy. We see strangers making connections with one another over their shared humanity and people dedicated to the betterment of the world.

We always have both the dark and the light, the terrible and the beautiful, and we have to choose what we allow to influence us more. Sometimes we have to focus on the problems in order to work on fixing them. And sometimes we have to immerse ourselves in joy in order to reclaim hope and recharge our energies.

Here at Upworthy, we're all about highlighting the best of humanity and lifting people's spirits so they can continue overcoming. Sometimes that means sharing awesome people doing awesome things, sometimes it means sharing heartwarming stories of human kindness, and sometimes it means sharing a goofy animal video to make people laugh.

This list of 10 things that made us smile has a little of all of those and more. Hope it brings your heart some much-needed joy.

Soccer crowd offers powerful show of support to Ukrainian player.

Sorry to start with a story that brings as many tears as it does smiles, but that's kind of where we are at the moment. While we can't look away from the horrors happening in war zones in Ukraine or elsewhere, we can look to examples of everyday people uniting in solidarity and support.

A guy forgot to change his address for a Chipotle delivery and it resulted in the best exchange.

Sha Davis/Facebook

Sha Davis forgot to change his address in the Chipotle app after he'd been traveling, so he told the driver to keep the meal. A text back from the driver created a beautiful moment of human connection. Read the full story here.

This widower and his dog playing. That is all.

I mean, what else is there to say? Just pure happiness.

Speaking of dogs, just for laughs…

Love how the cat just attacks the dog's leg instead of, you know, getting up.

Too wonderfully weird not to share. Humans humaning, I tell you. 

Nothing. I've got nothing. But definitely going to share this with everyone I know.

Toddler with "uncombable hair syndrome" has won over the internet.

Seriously, it's a real syndrome. Super rare and clearly unrivaled in the never-heard-of-that-but-wow realm. Read the full story here.

Little girl does the best Viola Davis impression, even wowing Viola Davis.

It's all great, but the purse over her shoulder and look at the end, mimicking the famous meme, did me in. Read the full story here.

Yo-Yo Ma doing his thing where he makes us cry and be happy at the same time.

He always does this when we most need it, and we love him for it every time.

If a panda somersaulting doesn't make you smile, I don't know what to tell you.

Seriously, how do these magnificent, goofy creatures survive in the wild? (I actually looked into that. Read the full story here.)

How about a panda bear swinging? That's gotta do it. 

Hopefully this roundup of delights brought a smile to your face, even if just for a little while.

As we all strive to find balance, let's remember that joy is healing and laughter is something we can all share. Take care of each other and come back next week for another roundup!

Community

Perfectly unique toddler is bringing joy across social media with his 'uncombable hair'

Photo by Meghan Holmes on Unsplash

There are only about 100 known instances of people with uncombable hair syndrome.

Have you ever come across something online that instantly made you smile? That’s what happens when people see Locklan Samples pop up on their Instagram feed. The cute dimple-faced toddler has a rare condition known as uncombable hair syndrome, which results in locks that stick straight up no matter how you try to manipulate them. It also causes the hair to be extremely fragile, so frequent combing can cause it to break off. The syndrome is so rare that Locklan is just one out of 100 people known to have it.

Locklan’s parents spoke with People magazine about how they discovered he was living with this ultra rare condition. Katelyn Samples, Locklan’s mom, explained that when he was born he had a head full of jet black hair, but eventually it fell out and was replaced with peach fuzz. A newborn baby’s hair is often completely different than the hair they end up with by the time they’re toddlers. It’s not uncommon for their hair to fall out in one spot or another, but it’s also not unheard of for their whole head to end up bald while their second sprigs of hair grow in.

Hair can grow back coarser, curlier or a completely different color. In Locklan’s case, his hair went from being jet black to platinum blonde peach fuzz, which eventually grew into hair that stood on end. Locklan’s parents said the color of his hair matched his brother’s hair, so it wasn’t a surprise, but the texture threw them for a loop.

When Katelyn posted pictures of Locklan on Instagram, a stranger messaged her asking if he had “uncombable hair syndrome.” This started Katelyn on a journey to find answers to what was going on with her infant’s hair, and if the condition was something she needed to be concerned about health-wise. Katelyn told People, it sent her into a “tailspin on Google.” Eventually, after climbing out of the Google rabbit hole, Katelyn called her son’s pediatrician to get answers. This turned out to be the first step toward an accurate diagnosis.

Locklan’s pediatrician had not heard of the condition and referred them to Atlanta's Emory Hospital to see a specialist. It was there they got the diagnosis. Katelyn explained to People, “We went to see her and she said she’d only seen this once in 19 years.” The doctor “didn’t think it was uncombable hair syndrome because of how rare it is, but they took samples and a pathologist looked at it under a special microscope,” and confirmed the diagnosis, she said.

He joins the very small club of people with the syndrome. Thankfully, this condition only affects the toddler’s hair and he is developing normally in all other aspects of his childhood. Katelyn revealed she hardly ever has to wash his hair unless it gets visibly dirty as it doesn’t collect oils at the scalp. Everywhere they go people are fascinated by Lock’s locks and ask to touch his soft tresses.

The family documents their journey on their Instagram account, and have found a support group via Facebook, where Katelyn says “it’s cool to see how other kids' hair has changed over the years—for some people it does not go away, and for others it becomes a little more manageable.” For now, Locklan enjoys the attention he gets from strangers, and he continues to bring a smile to people’s faces wherever he goes.

Family

'Lazy' mom of four shares a video of her incredibly messy home and parents love her for it

via themessymama4/TikTok

Bri James and her messy (not dirty) home.

It’s hard to keep your home clean when you have a child, but when you have four, unless you have a live-in maid, it’s completely impossible. There is no dishwasher fast enough to keep up with the dishes in the sink and no magical point where all four children have it together enough to put their toys away.

The problem is that if you take your eyes off the prize and let a day go by without cleaning up, you’re practically drowning in chaos.

TikTok user and stay-at-home mom Bri James (aka @themessymama4) did the unthinkable and let her home go four days without tidying up and shared the incredible mess with everyone on TikTok.

"I know I'm going to get roasted," she says in the clip, "but ... this is what happens when two really lazy adults have four kids and don't clean up after themselves."

The clip shows cutlery on the floor, empty packets everywhere, dishes piled a mile-high in the sink, and clothes and toys strewn everywhere. The house looks like the parents went away on a permanent vacation and left their kids to fend for themselves.

Joy

Guy forgot to change his address in his Chipotle app and it resulted in the sweetest exchange

Shahid Davis/Facebook

Shahid Davis told a delivery driver to keep his meal and the result was a sweet moment of human connection.

Sometimes the silliest of mistakes can result in the sweetest of coincidences.

Shahid Davis had ordered dinner from the Chipotle app and was checking on the map to see how far away the driver was when he realized that the driver was half a continent away. Davis had been staying at a hotel in Iowa the last time he ordered, and he forgot to go back and change the delivery address to his home in Hagerstown, Maryland. He contacted Chipotle, but the customer service person told him they couldn't do anything since it was already out for delivery.

So when the delivery person texted Davis to let him know they were there, he explained what happened.

"I'm here with your order," the person texted.

"Take it with you bro and enjoy the lunch," Davis responded. "I forgot to change my address and I currently in Maryland."

