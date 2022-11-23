+
Guy forgot to change his address in his Chipotle app and it resulted in the sweetest exchange

"Take it with you bro" turned into a tear-jerking story of human connection.

Shahid Davis/Facebook

Shahid Davis told a delivery driver to keep his meal and the result was a sweet moment of human connection.

This article first appeared on 3.3.22.

Sometimes the silliest of mistakes can result in the sweetest of coincidences.

Shahid Davis had ordered dinner from the Chipotle app and was checking on the map to see how far away the driver was when he realized that the driver was half a continent away. Davis had been staying at a hotel in Iowa the last time he ordered, and he forgot to go back and change the delivery address to his home in Hagerstown, Maryland. He contacted Chipotle, but the customer service person told him they couldn't do anything since it was already out for delivery.

So when the delivery person texted Davis to let him know they were there, he explained what happened.

"I'm here with your order," the person texted.

"Take it with you bro and enjoy the lunch," Davis responded. "I forgot to change my address and I currently in Maryland."

"Umm…okay thhanks," the person responded.

But then a short while later they sent another message that made Davis' sharing of the story go viral.

"I wanted to thank you again," they wrote. "It's my brother's birthday today and he is laid to rest not far from where you had me take this delivery. I'm having lunch with him today because of you. You have no idea how much that means to me. I truly appreciate it."

Well shoot. Someone pass the tissues, please.

Davis told Upworthy that he was really happy to receive the message. "[I] felt like I made an impact in his life even though I don't know the person's name or anything about them. But it doesn't matter at the end because I did something to help brighten his day up!"

"I think we humans all have a kind soul inside, we just have to push out the negativity and push out kindness," Davis added. "Only we can make the world a better place."

Davis' Facebook story has been shared more than 100,000 times since he posted it on Sunday, and people in the comments celebrated the unexpected human connection.

"That's wassup!!" wrote one commenter. "The universe always repays, good or bad. When your reward comes, you will know exactly why. Spread love, we all need it right now. Thank you."

"Dude that’s simply amazing," wrote another. "Just proves that you never know what someone is dealing with and how a kind gesture may impact their life."

"That's awesome, you definitely made his day," wrote another. "I'm saying this as a mom who lost her baby and eats lunches with my baby occasionally this would make my day too."

Truly, we are all connected in ways we can't always see, so it's lovely when something like this happens to show us how true it is.

