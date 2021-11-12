It's smile time, folks!
Each week, we round up some of the most delightful things around the interwebs to share in one spot, in the hopes that a little timeline cleanser will bring you some comfort, joy and maybe even a little hope as you head into the weekend. There's no shortage of bad news out there, and social media can be a quagmire of outrage and negativity sometimes, so let's focus on some simple good stuff for a minute.
From adorable animals to talented kids to hilarious Icelanders, here are 10 things that made us smile this week:
9-year-old bass player nails Stevie Wonder's "Sir Duke" and it's sheer delight.
This is awesome, her face at the end!pic.twitter.com/tU8JHHCPHk— Max Q \u26a1 (@Max Q \u26a1) 1635787943
Ellen Alaverdyan is only 9, but she's already an accomplished bassist. It's her contagious joy, though, that's the best part of this video. It just gets better and better.
Wrinkle the duck running in the NYC Marathon with her custom running shoes.
Didn't know you needed to see a duck running a marathon, did you? Go, Wrinkle, go! (Read the full story here.)
Elephants enjoying a private violin concert from violinist Big Lux.
Roger Willilams Park Zoo shared in a Facebook post that the music "provided our girls with voluntary visual and auditory enrichment." Music "stimulates their senses," eliciting "natural behaviors from hearing new sounds" and improves their quality of life. Read the story here.
Speaking of animals enjoying music, watch this fox stop to listen to the banjo.
Fox stops by to listen to the music for awhile pic.twitter.com/4yofPJ8bHG— Madeyousmile (@Madeyousmile) 1636504165
How gorgeous is this video? The music, the backdrop of the misty mountains and the beautiful fox stopping for a moment to enjoy it. Bliss.
And speaking of bliss, let's go back to elephants for a sec because OMG.
How happy is this fuzzy baby to be in the water? Gracious, that looks refreshing.
Iceland tourism ad hilariously pokes fun of Mark Zuckerberg and the "metaverse."
Welcome to the Icelandverse, where everything and everyone is real, no one seems like an android and nobody has to wear silly-looking VR headsets. (If you're not sure what this is referencing, see the first three minutes of Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse announcement.) Who knew Iceland had such a hilarious sense of humor?
Kitten being fed a bottle? Adorable. The ears, though, are just too much.
Those ears. I can't.
The video is funny enough, but the caption is spot on.
When you don\u2019t want to pay 10 cents for a bag..pic.twitter.com/ZeVSDTxzvs— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden) 1636578092
Chimpanzees are always funny, but especially when they do something we see ourselves doing. And I 100% have looked like this trying to carry out a bunch of groceries when I've forgotten a bag and didn't want to pay for one.
This baby getting to see clearly for the first time is pure magic.
"At 2 years old she could barley see as she's extremely farsighted--this is her first time seeing things clearly in her life!" her elated parents tell Good News Movement.pic.twitter.com/hDeRXKw0IE— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMovement) 1636606580
I know how life-changing it is just to get new eyeglasses prescription—imagine what it must be like to have never seen clearly before and then suddenly being able to. Her face says it all.
Next time you need a pick me up, let this guy's dancing pump you up.
If your Twitter feed is ever at all streaming with negativity then just watch this. The new GOAT timeline cleanser.pic.twitter.com/E7envuqazB— Chamatkar Sandhu (@Chamatkar Sandhu) 1636313811
We are ready to rumble! Let's GOOOOOOOO!!!!!
Hope that brought a smile to your face and some light to your soul—and maybe even added a little pep to your step!
Come back next week for another roundup of smile-worthy snippets of joy.
- 10 happy and uplifting stories from this week - Upworthy ›
- The 'how it started, how it's going' meme is exactly the uplifting ... ›
- Having a rough week? These uplifting comics are your chicken soup ... ›