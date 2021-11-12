Nature

Watch these lucky elephants entranced by their very own private violin concert

What do you get when you give three elephants a private violin concert? Bliss. Pure bliss.

Kate (the matriarch), Ginny (the middle-slash-problem child) and Baby Alice, beloved residents at the Roger Williams Park Zoo, received their very own V.I.P. show from Kevin Lowther, aka Big Lux. Though Big Lux is classically trained, his style leans toward a unique blend of jazz, bluegrass and hip hop, according to his bio.

Basically, these elephants were in for a really great show.

In a Facebook post, the zoo spokesperson said that the music "provided our girls with voluntary visual and auditory enrichment." Music, play time and other forms of interaction improves quality of life and "stimulates their senses," eliciting "natural behaviors from hearing new sounds." Natural behaviors such as waving their trunks to the beat in the most adorable way, apparently.

One person commented that "music is the language for all beings." Considering the way Baby Alice (or was it Ginny?) closed her eyes while clearly enjoying Big Lux's rendition of "Crazy" by Gnarls Barkley, I'd have to agree.

This is not the first private animal concert Big Lux has performed. The army veteran turned violinist was recently featured on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for serenading beluga whales at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. And oh boy, these belugas seemed happy as clams.


You can check out even more of Big Lux's music on his website, including a truly gorgeous cover of "Killing Me Softly." It's great for both animal and human audiences alike.

This Teacher Is Using Inclusive Coloring Books To Encourage Acceptance in Her Classroom

Marcella Lopez didn't always want to be a teacher — but once she became one, she found her passion. That's why she's stayed in the profession for 23 years, spending the past 16 at her current school in Los Angeles, where she mostly teaches children of color.

"I wanted purpose, to give back, to live a life of public service, to light the spark in others to think critically and to be kind human beings," she says. "More importantly, I wanted my students to see themselves when they saw me, to believe they could do it too."

Ms. Lopez didn't encounter a teacher of color until college. "That moment was life-changing for me," she recalls. "It was the first time I felt comfortable in my own skin as a student. Always remembering how I felt in that college class many years ago has kept me grounded year after year."

It's also guided her teaching. Ms. Lopez says she always selects authors and characters that represent her students and celebrate other ethnicities so students can relate to what they read while also learning about other cultures.

"I want them to see themselves in the books they read, respect those that may not look like them and realize they may have lots in common with [other cultures] they read about," she says.

She also wants her students to have a different experience in school than she did.

When Ms. Lopez was in first grade, she "was speaking in Spanish to a new student, showing her where the restroom was when a staff member overheard our conversation and directed me to not speak in Spanish," she recalls. "In 'this school,' we only speak English," she remembers them saying. "From that day forward, I was made to feel less-than and embarrassed to speak the language of my family, my ancestors; the language I learned to speak first."

Part of her job, she says, is to find new ways to promote acceptance and inclusion in her classroom.

"The worldwide movement around social justice following the death of George Floyd amplified my duty as a teacher to learn how to discuss racial equity in a way that made sense to my little learners," she says. "It ignited me to help them see themselves in a positive light, to make our classroom family feel more inclusive, and make our classroom a safe place to have authentic conversations."

One way she did that was by raising money through DonorsChoose to purchase books and other materials for her classroom that feature diverse perspectives.

The Allstate Foundation recently partnered with DonorsChoose to create a Racial Justice and Representation category to encourage teachers like Ms. Lopez to create projects that address racial equity in the classroom. To launch the category, The Allstate Foundation matched all donations to these projects for a total of $1.5 million. Together, they hope to drive awareness and funding to projects that bring diversity, inclusion, and identity-affirming learning materials into classrooms across the country. You can see current projects seeking funding here.

When Ms. Lopez wanted to incorporate inclusive coloring books into her lesson plans, The Allstate Foundation fully funded her project so she was able to purchase them.

"I'm a lifelong learner, striving to be my best version of myself and always working to inspire my little learners to do the same," she says. Each week, Ms. Lopez and the students would focus on a page in the book and discuss its message. And she plans to do the same again this school year.

"DonorsChoose has been a gamechanger for my students. Without the support of all the donors that come together on this platform, we wouldn't have a sliver of what I've been able to provide for my students, especially during the pandemic," she says.

"My passion is to continue striving to be excellent, and to continue to find ways to use literature as an anchor, depicting images that reflect my students," she says.

To help teachers like Ms. Lopez drive this important mission forward, donate on DonorsChoose.

