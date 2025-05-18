Young parents in college share realities of raising their baby with 'village' of student friends
The saying "it takes a village" has never been more true than for young married couple Keali'i and Riho Maruyama (@rihomaruyama). The couple married during their freshman year of college.
During her senior year of college in Utah, Riho became pregnant with their daughter Hinami—news that was "a total shock." However, their fellow college friends and students rallied around them to help raise her after she was born in spring 2023.
Riho documents their journey as young parents managing parenthood with higher education goals in a series of sweet videos. "POV: having a baby in college means your friends get a free, hands-on parenting crash course," she captioned the video.
In an interview with Business Insider, Riho shared, "I felt like there was this stigma that once you have a baby, your life would be over, and you can't do all that you love anymore."
The couple indeed faced many challenges as they balanced playing collegiate rugby, finishing their studies, and working part-time. "With only a year left, I was so close to finishing. Work was a necessity. We needed the money, so quitting wasn't an option," she added. So, the couple's friends stepped up. "Soon after her birth, our group chat became a day care forum to talk about who could take care of Hinami, with different people volunteering to have her when my husband and I weren't around."
The experience not only changed the couple, but deeply impacted their friends as well. "Raising her around people who don't have children has allowed me to become a first-time mom without fear of judgment. We are all learning what it means to take care of a baby together," she shared.
They credit their supportive friends for making it all possible: "I wouldn't have been able to raise Hinami without this village of friends around us. It's been a game changer. Because of them, life didn't have to stop. I could be a mom, an athlete, a student, and an employee, even with a newborn," she said.
Hinami recently turned two years old, and it was a milestone that meant so much. "We were two college kids who had no idea what we were doing—just trying to figure life out while figuring out how to raise a baby. We didn’t have much… she didn’t have the cutest nursery, most of her clothes were gifted or thrifted, and our resources were limited," Riho shared in an emotional Instagram post from her birthday party.
Their friends gathered to celebrate her birthday, and Riho shouted them out for their support over the years. "BUT looking back at the past 2 years… she’s been able to experience a special type of childhood—one full of adventure, sports games, rugby practices, study halls, concerts, and gym sessions. But the real gift? All her aunties and uncles who’ve loved her like their own. We’re beyond grateful for you guys!!"
Viewers on social media could not be more supportive of the village. "What a loved baby," one wrote.
Another said, "It’s beautiful. It takes a village to raise a child, and I think you’re blessed you have such a supportive one."
"She’s gonna have the best memories with all the aunties and uncles. 🥰" one predicted (and they're probably right).