Humor

Women are trying out Free People's new 'micro shorts' and the results are something to behold

"This may not be for the faint of heart."

free people; free people micro shorts; micro shorts; funny videos
Prisma Photo via Canva/Bianca Marie Arreola via Canva

Women are trying Free People's 'micro shorts' with hilarious commentary

Summer is just around the corner, that means it's time to break out those razors and put on some shorts. That means retailers are starting to advertise their their summer collections to prime people for the newest trends. But there are some trends that may need to be retired before they catch on if you take the reviews of women online.

Free People, a specialty lifestyle brand for bohemian styled fashion, have released a new style of shorts. The internet seems to be slightly confused on if the material they received from the retail brand is supposed to be shorts or something else entirely. They're supposedly shorts, but they're "micro shorts," which are similar to shorts you'd see in the wild.

They have two leg holes, a hole for your body and less material than pants. Checks off all the requirements for a pair of shorts...except, they appear to be about the length of underwear. That's not an exaggeration and to prove that point a couple of women bought some to try on so you don't have to. The videos are not only honest but hilarious.

In one video Nicole Walters, a New York Times best selling author and mom to three girls decided to order the shorts to see how they looked on someone with, "thigh meat." She wears a size 12 and often jokes about being a curvier on the bottom. When she pulled the shorts out, it looked as if she was going to have to perform a magic trick to get them on. They looked to be the size a small child would wear, but they seemed to have gone on easily even though they looked extremely uncomfortable. She looked uncomfortable. The viewers likely looked uncomfortable.

"Oh wow. They're in there and by in there I mean everywhere. There's a lot of thigh meat happening right now in the, this region," Walters says as she gestures at her upper thighs. "There's some thigh meat, um...uh...I feel like they're definitely in some places that I didn't know I had."

Walter's review of the shorts has people in stitches as she jokes about her Christianity falling out of the shorts.

"It’s the Barbie walk for me lol!!! Thank you for your service," one person says.

"The way you warn us that you’re going to turn around almost made me scream with laughter," someone writes.

"I'm just going to go ahead and dial 911 for help bc looks like you may need the jaws of life to come out them shorts...lol!! Your commentary had me dying laughing..lol," another commenter jokes.

In another Free People "micro shorts" try on video, Nicole Story Dent braved the itty bitty shorts to show her audience the summer trend they can look forward to seeing. The first pair of shorts has multiple flaps that appear to be large pockets which inspires Dent to pretend to fly in them before the discomfort sinks in.

"It's kinda giving waitress...if they ever want to make a Waffle House-Hooters hybrid, we have their uniform, she says. "We have been asking for more pockets so they delivered. Speaking of delivered, you could deliver a baby without having to take these shorts off."

Dent guesses that the shorts would be more like "jundies" or "janties" than jorts, the shorthand term for jean shorts. Commenters couldn't stop laughing at her description of the shorts while others provided her with words of wisdom.

"Do NOT drop it low in these jundies, that kind of contact with the club floor is NOT hygienic," someone writes.

"'There is nothing vegan about these. There is absolutely a cat being harmed!' I’m cackling! You really should win something from Free People for this! @freepeople we found your next model," another person jokes.

"This is the kind of content the internet was made for, it’s just so good. However my thighs started getting chafed just watching this," someone laughs.

Surely these shorts were made for someone and they will look fabulous on whoever that person may be. But right now, there are a lot of confused, thoroughly tickled ladies on the internet who know they are not the target audience. If you're brave enough to give these micro shorts a try, go ahead and stock up on some baby powder for all the chaffing.


This article originally appeared on 3.22.24

Family

Mom recalls the uncomfortable moment an older man complimented her 6-year-old's appearance

When she didn't say "thank you," he accused her of having bad manners.

@yourejustliz/TikTok

“Nice is different than kind."

It might have been pretty universally accepted during our childhood for daughters to be expected to reciprocate affection from adults, whether they liked it or not. A non consensual kiss to grandparents here, a forced “thank you” there. But times have changed.

However, this change in parenting style can sometimes make for some, well, awkward or even downright uncomfortable situations as moms and dads try to advocate for this kid’s autonomy.

Recently, a mom named Liz Kindred detailed just such an incident with her six year old daughter, which has a whole lotta other parents discussing how to navigate these unideal interactions.

As she recalls in a video posted to TikTok, Kindred was waiting in line with her daughter when a grown man turned around and said “My goodness, you sure are pretty” to the child.

“My six-year-old is gorgeous, yes, but she is also very in tune and perceptive, and she's an introvert so she grabbed my leg really tight,” Kindred said.

Doubling down, the man repeated himself, saying “You sure are pretty. Look at those blue eyes,” which only made her shy daughter grab her leg harder.

Noting that being in a 12 step program has taught her to be less “knee jerk reactionary,” the mom bit her tongue and offered a polite smile to the man, hoping that would be the end of it. It wasn’t.


@yourejustliz I need to get my brows done
♬ Succession (Theme Song) - The Theme System


“He's a boomer and, God love him, he said, ‘I guess your mom didn't teach you manners.’ And I let out an uncomfortable little [chuckle], and the pause was long. It was long. And under his breath he said, ‘Guess not,’” she said.

In what she called the most ”Jesus loving way” she could muster, while still bluntly making her point, Kindred told the man "If you assume that I didn't teach my six-year-old daughter to say ‘thank you’ to a grown, consenting man when he compliments her appearance, then you would be correct."

What followed was the “longest silence” of Kindred’s life.

The video, which has been viewed over 6 million times now, prompted a ton of parents to share how their own kids have established boundaries in similar situations—with their support, of course.

“An old man called my 4 yr old daughter a sweetheart at the store…she boldly responded ‘I am NOT YOUR sweetheart!’ I was so proud,” on person recalled.

Another added, “My 3 year old says ‘NO THANK YOU MY BODY DOESN’T LIKE TAHT.’”

Still another said “My 2 yo knows the boundaries song and just starts singing that anytime someone talks to her.”

While the response to Kindred’s video was overwhelmingly positive, there were a few comments defending the man as simply being “kind.” This prompted Kindred to do a follow-up video doubling down on her decision.

In the clip, she shared how she herself has dealt with seemingly innocent compliments in her life from men, which later turned into something else. Feeling like she “didn’t have a voice” to say something, “because I’m a nice Christian, Southern girl,” Kindred ended up being in unsavory situations (she didn't explicitly say what those situations were, but it's easy enough to piece together). She doesn’t want her daughter to have the same issues.


@yourejustliz #stitch with @Liz Kindred ♬ Succession (Theme Song) - The Theme System

“Nice is different than kind. The kind thing to do is to teach our daughters and our children in this next generation that when you are uncomfortable with something you listen to your body and you set a firm boundary with that and you provide language around that. And you start that really really young.”

Yep. Well said.



Pop Culture

Fans boo after 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets 'unfair' puzzle with $1 million on the line

The fans gave boos of support for finalist Rob Dodson.

via Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

Contestant gets a very tough 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle.

The usually respectful crowd at a “Wheel of Fortune” taping aired on Wednesday, May 22, couldn’t hold back after they felt that a puzzle given to finalist Rob Dodson was too harsh. A big reason for their outrage (and why the puzzle was so tricky) was because $1 million was on the line.

Before the puzzle, Dodson chose from a selection of cards that held the prize he would win for solving it. Amongst the cards was the $1 million jackpot, so, understandably, tensions were high. Did Dodson choose the million-dollar card? Will he solve the puzzle under the “What Are You Doing Category”?

Well, things didn’t start too great.

After the usual R, S, T, L, N, and E were put up on the board, Dodson was looking at “_ _ _ _ _ L _ N _.” He quickly guessed C, H, P and A, none of which appeared on the board. He then guessed “funneling” and “finding,” but they didn’t work.

The final answer: “Quibbling.”

Paul's Bonus Round | S41 | Wheel of Fortune

After the solution to the puzzle was revealed, the audience began to boo because they didn’t think it was fair. It had 2 Bs in the short answer, started with a Q and was a word that isn’t used often in casual conversation. The crowd’s reaction was an excellent show of support for Dodson, who encouraged the crowd to keep going by raising his hands.

Host Pat Sajak, 77, pushed back against the boos, jokingly asking the audience, “Who asked you?”

So, would Dobson have won the $1 million if he guessed quibbling? Nope. The card he chose would have earned him an Infiniti car if he had guessed correctly. But all in all, it wasn’t a bad outing for Dodson, a father of 2 from Aurora, Ohio. He managed to win $33,500 against Venetia Brown ($7,550) and Jessica Huffman ($2,000).

The tough puzzle earned a lot of boos on social media as well. Twitter was lit up with people who thought that Dodson got cheated by being given a challenging puzzle with a word seldom used in conversation.

Big changes are in store for “Wheel of Fortune” in the coming weeks. The final episode with Sajak as host will air on June 7. Sajak has been the host of “Wheel” since 1981. Vanna White, his co-host since 1982, will remain with the show. “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come," she wrote on X last year after Sajak announced this would be his last season. "Cheers to you."

Sajak has been a beloved host on "Wheel of Fortune," earning 19 Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Game Show Host and winning three times. In 2019, he set a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a game show host for the same show, beating the previous record held by Bob Barker.

A familiar face will replace Sajak, Ryan Seacrest, best known for his work on “American Idol” and “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year's Eve.” "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," he said after it was announced he was the new host.


This article originally appeared on 5.24.24


Family

15 hilarious parenting comics that are almost too real

They're funny because they're true.

via Fowl Language

Fowl Language by Brian Gordon


Brian Gordon is a cartoonist. He's also a dad, which means he's got plenty of inspiration for the parenting comics he creates for his website, Fowl Language (not all of which actually feature profanity).

He covers many topics, but it's his hilarious parenting comics that are resonating with parents everywhere.

"My comics are largely autobiographical," Gordon tells me. "I've got two kids who are 4 and 7, and often, what I'm writing happened as recently as that very same day."

Gordon shared 15 of his oh-so-real comics with us. They're all funny 'cause they're true.

Let's get started with his favorite, "Welcome to Parenting," which Gordon says sums up his comics pretty well. "Parenting can be such tedious drudgery," he says, "but if it wasn't also so incredibly rewarding there wouldn't be nearly so many people on the planet."

Truth.

I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.

1.

parenting, comics, humor

“Welcome to parenting."

via Fowl Language

All comics are shared here with Gordon's express permission. These comics are all posted on his website, in addition to his Facebook page. You can also find a "bonus" comic that goes with each one by clicking the "bonus" link. Original. Bonus.

2.

food allergies, fussy, picky eaters

Eating is never fundamental.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

3.

sleep deprivation, children, isolation

Adjusting the coping mechanism.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

4.

ducks, birds, fowl

I used to be cool.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

5.

naps, popcorn, movies

Naps happen.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

6.

politics, advice, education

Rolling with the punches.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

7.

emotions, therapy, emotional maturity

Tears happen.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

8.

insomnia, sleep deprivation, kids

It’s time to get up.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

9.

psychology, toddlers, family

The benefits of experience.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

10.

babies, diapers, responsibility

Is it gas?

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

11.

sociology, grief counseling, dads

Everyone gets therapy, yea.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

12.

moms, dress up, costumes

Everyone has a role to play.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

13.

doctor, medicine, pediatrics

What’s up doc?

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

14.

sports, competition, aggression

Everyone gets a participation ribbon.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

15.

theatrics, advice, Dan Gordon

Perception shifts.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

I love Gordon's comics so much because they're just about the reality of parenting — and they capture it perfectly.

There's no parenting advice, no judgment, just some humor about the common day-to-day realities that we all share.

When I ask him about the worst parenting advice he's ever received, Gordon relays this anecdote:

"I remember being an absolute sleep-deprived wreck, sitting outside a sandwich shop, wolfing down my lunch quickly beside my 1-month-old son, who was briefly resting his lungs between screaming fits.

A rather nosy woman walked up to me and said, all smugly, 'You should enjoy this time while they're easy.' It was the exact worst thing anyone could have said to me in that moment and I just wanted to curl up on the sidewalk and cry."

Who hasn't been on the receiving end of totally unneeded and unwanted advice? That's why Gordon's comics are so welcome: They offer up a space for us to all laugh about the common experiences we parents share.

Here's to Gordon for helping us chuckle (through the tears).


This article originally appeared on 07.11.16

Parenting

Mom thanks stranger who intervened when her two children were having a meltdown at Ikea

She's trying to find the stranger to thank them in person.

Photo credit: Canva

Woman makes mom cry in Ikea after kids' tantrums, receives thank you

It's very likely a universal fact that parenting is a difficult venture at times. Children are new to this planet and no matter how well we think we've prepared, something will come up that knocks you off kilter a bit. But you can't stay trapped in your house forever until the kids learn how to behave in public, so out the house you must go.

You pack up what feels like your entire house in hopes you'll have the things needed to manage whatever tantrum comes your way. Jess Jones, a mom of four found herself in this parenting predicament while on a trip to Ikea. The mom was alone with all four children in an attempt to get shopping done before the crowds picked up, but her children had more exciting plans.

Jones explains in a video posted to social media that her 4-year-old has a lot of "additional needs" and began to have a bit of a meltdown during their shopping trip. One child having big emotions would've been enough but the mom's 2-year-old began throwing a tantrum at the same time. Clearly outnumbered and overwhelmed Jones was trying to focus on calming the kids and getting checked out. That's when a strange woman approached her.

"I just needed to pause for a second and this woman came up to me," Jones says getting emotional. "She put her arm around me and she just said, 'what do you need? What can I do for you right now?' I looked at her and I covered my mouth and I burst into tears."

The woman offered Jones whatever help she needed though she was there with her own family. Jones shares that the family was so patient waiting with her, then helping her and kids to the car. The grateful mom is hoping that the video finds its way to the woman that helped her. Commenters can't get over how beautiful the interaction was.



"This is such a lovely message. We are constantly shown people at their worst. How nice it is to hear about someone at their best. God bless her and God bless you. Thank you for sharing that - made my day," one person writes to the emotional mom.

"I don't have children but I can completely understand how overwhelmed you must have felt, how lovely that there are such kind people in the world," someone empathetically shares.

"Thank you for sharing this as a reminder for us women who raised children to be supportive and helpful to moms with youngers we have all been there," one mom reminds others.

"I think everybody is crying with you. Thank you for making us aware that sometimes you need help. What a wonderful woman, I think you made her day too by being do grateful for her help," another commenter says.

It may feel a bit awkward to offer help to a stranger in the middle of Ikea, but this story is a great reminder that everybody needs help every once in a while. Hopefully Jones finds the mystery woman to give her a proper thank you.

Pop Culture

Women share things men do that men think are attractive but are actually a turnoff

"There's such thing as too confident. Also don't order my meal for me."

Photo by cottonbro studio

You don't have to put down other women to compliment a woman.

Despite having billions of samples to study, the science of what attracts humans to one another is a bit of a mystery. There are so many factors that can come into play, from appealing to the physical senses to intangible qualities that people can't quite put their finger on.

One person's hot is another person's not, so sweeping generalizations about what's attractive and what isn't don't really work. However, there are social forces that portray certain qualities and behaviors as making someone more desirable when in reality they have the opposite effect on most people.

Someone on Reddit asked women to share one thing that men think is attractive but is actually a turnoff, and the responses offer a helpful guide for men who might need some help in the dating department.

Here are the top answers to "What's one thing men do that they think is attractive, but actually isn't?"

Elevating themselves by putting down other men

"Put down other men to try and elevate their image to me. It does the opposite to their desired effect."

"Literally went on a first date last night with a guy who talked about how dumb all his guy friends are. 😂 I just sat there like... bro I don't think you realize what that all says about YOU because of the company that you keep lmao."

"This is a huge red flag in a man. I am a man and I can relate to that.

My sister told me this: When guys hype each other in front of a girl, that's a huge turn on for a girl."

"On the flip, had a few dates with a man who spoke very positively of other men he casually knew. He was a genuinely nice person who wished the best for everyone. He was also always so kind to everyone and anyone who approached him. Some people are so cold toward and assume the worst of others (I get it, living in a big city), but I was so impressed by how warmly he treated everyone, even if he had to gently redirect them or get them to move along. He was a really good dude. People in the neighborhood adored him. Every woman had the biggest crush on him. I’d watch girls throw themselves at him constantly at the bar we used to frequent, lol. Didn’t work out for reasons, but I still think so fondly of him and respect him for his unconditional kindness."

"On my first date with my now fiancé, during first date talk conversation, he spent probably like an hour speaking positively about other men in his life and it really drew me to him. Our male bartender was really friendly and my guy said something along the lines of “people like him always make my day, I hope to be like that for other people” and I was just locked in after that. He’s wonderful on all other fronts of course but I thought it was so sweet how tender and positive he was towards other men as a straight man."

Putting down other women in an attempt to compliment a woman

"If you try to suggest I’m better than other women I will assume you either don’t know how to give a compliment or are a misogynist."

"Yup. 'You're not like other girls' is not the compliment you think it is, bud."

"When I hear that phrase it sounds like 'other women were smart enough to reject me but I think I can get you.'"

"It’s like yeah, you just insulted a group that contains both me and some of my favorite people in the world and you expect me to take it as a compliment? That’s wild."

"Ewww, I had a guy comment on a group picture of mine 'looks like you're the hot friend in the group 😍' and didn't understand why I was LIVID with him, it's so gross."

"'You’re not like other girls' …my guy, I am an amalgamation of every girl I’ve ever liked or admired- I am exactly like other girls."

"Similarly, if every girl that they have ever dated was 'crazy,' run don't walk away from that situation..."

Bragging about success, money or sexual prowess

"Brag about how successful they are with women. It always comes across as desperate and not really believable."

"I know a guy who saves every girl they 'dated' photo on their phone and brag how they get those girls. Its so weird to have girls you 'dated' photo saved on your phone. The guy is obviously insecure too."

"My ex when I was still dating him, 'I could get any girl I want.' That man is still single to this day and that was 7 years ago 🤣"

"This one guy bragged to me that he can go on for 10 hours...I'm like no thanks bruv, I like my sleep."

"Brag about how much money they make or what they own."

"Bragging about ANYTHING is so unattractive."

Overconfidence and trying to be an "alpha male"

"When they act over-confident and 'manly' - just be yourself! it’s okay if you make mistakes or show your emotions, I honestly find those things endearing. and awkward guys are ADORABLE."

"When they trying hard to act cool. Nah. I like when men are comfortable enough to show their vulnerability."

"Changing their voice to sound more like strong or alpha something like that lol"

"Some guy misjudged how wolves socialize back in 1947 and now I have to listen to some dude with no personality talk about why he's superior (plot twist: he isn't)."

"I had one very attractive boyfriend who very much knew it and he would practically pose on the lounge waiting for compliments … it was so off putting."

"There's such thing as too confident. Also don't order my meal for me."

"Talk over people in a group and always try to be the loudest/most dominate person in conversation. It makes you look like a rude a__hole."

"Conversely, making space for the quiet folks in a group to be heard seems to be an attractive pursuit based on what I've seen."

Trying to start fights with other men

"Trying to start fist fights w other guys for dumb reasons."

"Ugh I went on a first date with a guy I’d worked with for a while (super chill and seemed lovely) who noticed someone checking me out and asked me, mid meal, if he should go over and f---k that guy up for me. Like no, I want to get a second glass of wine going? I hadn’t even really noticed anything but my date and food but at that moment I was 100% done and turned off. He spent the entire meal talking about how he’d f--k up anyone for me and it was deeply, deeply unsettling."

"Hi, my name is Bob. I'm 36, a software developer and prone to violent rage outbursts.

...Two hours later:

Would you like to go on a second date?

No but I'd like my first restraining order."

"Violence is a huge turn off."

"You know what's hot af? Defusing a fight. Exuding confidence, respect, and control in a situation, and the wherewithal to work through it. Love me some mediator boys."

"This is so true!!! guys who keep everyone calm and remain collected are so attractive."

Sending unsolicited lewd photos

"I don’t understand why they think a random, poorly shot image of their penis will be more persuasive than charm and humor."

"As a gay dude, I feel you here. I honestly didn't get the point, and it was even worse when the person seemed normal, and it appeared out of nowhere mid conversation."

"An ex would do this in random conversations, it would actually make me vomit in my mouth a little. I simply ignored the message and continued the conversation at hand."

"I saw a joke recently that perfectly sums it up. Dick pics are like a dead mouse a pet brings you. I can see you are proud, but I am not touching that."

Naturally, some women may disagree and actually love some of these things, but generally speaking, the basic character qualities of kindness, positivity and humility as well as being a calm, mediating presence are much more desirable than the opposite. Some prominent male "influencers" will try to say otherwise, but if you want to know what women actually find attractive, it's a good idea to listen to women, not men who claim to know what women want.

