Service dog trained to work in a chemistry lab gets her own special award at graduation
She even had to learn to wear PPE.
One of the most gratifying parts of graduating college is getting to walk across the stage during the commencement ceremony to collect that hard-earned degree. And for Rollins College student Cecilia Hernandez (@salad_and_crouton), who studied chemistry, her walk across the stage was side-by-side with her beloved service dog, Canela, who helped her accomplish her studies in the chemistry lab.
During the ceremony, Hernandez wasn't the only one recognized for her hard work—service animal Canela was also presented with a special patch in recognition of her outstanding support. The sweet moment was captured on video, which included a heartfelt speech from the school's dean.
"My service dog received a special patch for her vest in recognition of her hard work at graduation," she captioned the video.
As Cecilia's name is called to accept her diploma (she graduated Cum Laude), the dean gives a heartwarming speech to also honor Canela. "In addition to presenting Cecilia with her diploma, we also wish to recognize the service companion who who has accompanied her throughout her Rollins career, Canela," he says. "Cecilia majored in Chemistry, which required Canela to undergo special training to prepare her to join Cecilia in the laboratory. I am very pleased to present this service badge to Canela, in recognition of her contributions to Cecilia's success at Rollins."
In the post, Cecilia shared more details about how special Canela's role was to her. "Having a service dog in chemistry is nearly unheard of. It required many, many training sessions just to get her used to wearing PPE," she wrote. "As I did research for an undergraduate thesis, this required even longer days in the lab. I am beyond grateful @rollinscollege provided such a wonderful campus and community, allowing me to thrive with my service dog by my side."
In another video shared by Hernandez, she gave a behind-the-scenes look at graduation day for the duo. Together, they wore matching grad caps, and Canela also received an award from Rollins' Chemistry Department for her work.
Hernandez previously opened up to her followers on social media about how she was initially paired with Canela. "In 2021, I had a rough start to college. I had undergone emergency surgery and struggled with my health," she shared in the video's caption. "To help, I got Canela to help navigate my disability."
The video pans to Canela as just a puppy. She continues, "We began training. She took to it very quickly. Eventually, she became a full time service dog. However, having a service dog in chemistry can be difficult."
In the commen section, Hernandez explained just what Canela's training to be in the chemistry lab entailed. "She needed to be trained to wear her PPE at all times in the lab. Most dogs struggle with wearing garments. Also she needed to have a very solid 'stay' as she needs to lay on a mat in the lab. (The mat just protects her from any potential contaminants on the floor)," she shared. "Additionally, just in general, she had to learn how to do medical alerts while wearing said gear. So how to get my attention without causing a distraction."
After overcoming difficulties, Hernandez never gave up on her dreams of pursuing a career in chemistry. And her hope is to advocate for more representation and accessibility in STEM.
And viewers of her graduation video with Canela cannot get enough. "Canela is looking around 'what? Like it's hard?' a la Elle Woods💕," one commented. Another added, "Stacked with cords and everything!! Get it girl!! Congrats and good luck with all your endeavors!! (Please give Canela extra pets for me!)." And another touched viewer wrote, "🙌🙌 yay congratulations to you and your pup you two are gonna go places and achieve so much."
