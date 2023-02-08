North Carolina boy helps local bakery by selling them fresh eggs
"He is saving me some money and helping."
You don't have to be a market analyst to know that the price of eggs has skyrocketed. If you're just an average person buying eggs for breakfast, it may seem ridiculous that egg prices are so high when it appears that the local Tractor supply always has baby chicks for sale.
But with an outbreak of avian flu infecting nearly 58 million birds while people move away from meat protein and consume more eggs, the price increase makes sense. It's painful to people's budgets, but it's how the market works, and families aren't the only ones feeling the pinch.
Small businesses that rely on eggs are also experiencing their budgets busting due to egg prices. Sweet Anna's Bakery in Dallas, North Carolina, already had to raise prices due to the cost of eggs and other ingredients, but owner Courtney Johnson discovered she had a connection. Fifth grader Rylen Robbins has 21 chickens that were producing too many eggs for his family to eat. (You see where this is going, right?)
The chickens produce 18 to 19 eggs a day according to Rylen, who was interviewed on Fox & Friends. That's a lot of eggs for one family, so Rylen's dad took to social media to unload them, which is how Johnson became aware of the surplus of eggs.
"He had posted that Rylen Robbins had some eggs, and egg prices just kept going up every week and I just couldn’t do it anymore, so I reached out and said, 'I will take as many as you can give me,’" Johnson told Fox & Friends.
Before long, the unlikely duo had become business associates. Rylen was able to sell Johnson eggs much cheaper than cartons of eggs from the store. Johnson revealed to Fox & Friends that she used to only pay $2.42 for five dozen eggs but now, "The highest I’ve seen [eggs] has been about $6 to $7 a dozen. They have started to come down, but he [Robbins] is cheaper at $3 a dozen."
That's a pretty significant jump in prices, and while the price of eggs is starting to fall, they're still expensive. The baker has tried finding other ways to cut costs so she doesn't have to keep raising prices on her baked goods. It's a business venture that just makes sense, even if the person she's doing business with is only 11 years old. But this isn't the first time Johnson and Rylen have crossed paths.
Turns out, Johnson has made birthday cakes and other baked goods for the Robbins family's parties in the past, so the business relationship is a little more personal. In a way, Rylen is helping the entire community by selling eggs to Sweet Anna's Bakery, because it helps keep costs down for everyone, not just the owner.
The entire story is so sweet and you can check it out for yourself below: