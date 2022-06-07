Joy

She found $36,000 in a used sofa from Craigslist—and immediately returned it to the owner

WTHR/YouTube

Vicky Umodu was stunned to find envelopes of cash stuffed into the cushions of her new furniture.

Imagine getting a free sofa from someone, taking off the sofa cushion covers to wash them and finding a huge amount of cash hidden inside.

Most of us would freak out. Then we'd try to figure out what to do. Is it wrong to keep money that came in a piece of furniture? Does it depend on the amount? I mean, a few quarters that fell out of someone's pocket is one thing, but tens of thousands of dollars is entirely another.

A woman in Colton, California, was faced with that exact scenario recently when she brought home a free, used sofa from Craigslist. Vicky Umodu had just moved into a new house and was looking for items to furnish it when saw a listing on Craiglist from a family who was clearing out the property of a relative who had recently passed away, KABC-TV reported. They were giving the furniture away for free.

"So, I clicked on it, and the first thing I came up with was this family that wanted to give a sofa, and everything in their bedroom set," Umodu told KABC. "I said maybe it's a gimmick, so I called them."


She found out it was a legitimate ad and snagged a beige flowered sofa and two matching chairs. But when she got home and started examining the furniture, she felt something strange in one of the cushions. She thought perhaps it was a heating pad, but when she opened up the cushion she found a bunch of envelopes. And in those envelopes, she found cash—a whopping $36,000 worth.

"I was just telling my son, come, come, come!" she said. "I was screaming, this is money! I need to call the guy."

So she called. The family told her that they had found some other cash hidden around their relative's home, but only a hundred or two hundred dollars here and there. They didn't know why the man would have stashed $36,000 in his couch, but they were grateful to Umodu for alerting them and returning the money.

So grateful, in fact, that they gave Umodu $2,200 of the money—the amount she needs to buy herself a new refrigerator.

Umodu was delighted, but she said she hadn't expected any reward. "I was not expecting a dime from him," she told KABC.

She was never tempted to keep the money for herself, either.

"God has been kind to me and my children, they're all alive and well, I have three beautiful grandchildren, so what can I ever ask from God?" she said.

Clearly, the family had not intended to give away $36,000 of their family member's money. And it's unlikely that the relative who died had intended for his money to go to a random stranger (though who knows, stranger things have happened). Umodu did the right thing by letting the family know the envelopes of cash were in the furniture and returning the money. And now she's got a sofa, two chairs, money for a new fridge and the peace of mind that comes with being an honest person.

Pop Culture

People are loving this mom-to-be's list of 'rules' when meeting her baby

Maisie Crompton thought she might 'upset' people with her viral video, but folks were overwhelmingly supportive.

TikTok

Her baby. Her rules.

Twenty-year-old Maisie Crompton is expecting her first child. She’s also expecting you to follow her eight simple rules for meeting the baby after it’s born.

Crompton’s now-viral TikTok video has received a ton of attention online, amassing more than 600,000 views, along with a ton of comments from fellow parents who find her perspective very relatable.

Some of these rules might seem like common courtesy, but even the most well-intentioned might unknowingly break them. Hence why it’s beneficial to establish firm, clear boundaries early on. Even if that means potentially upsetting people, which Crompton fully expected to do.

The rules are as follows:

@maisie_crompton Seen so many of these videos… here’s my “rules for when I have a baby” ✍🏻👶🏻#pregnancyjourney#rulesformybaby#trending#mumsunder21♬ original sound - Maisie

1. Please don't kiss the baby.

Look, babies are very kissable. But particularly in a COVID-19 reality, it’s easy to see how distressing an unwarranted smooch might be.

Pandemic notwithstanding, one poorly timed peck could mean terrible consequences. “A friend I went to school with had horrendous regular cold sores all of her life because someone kissed her (with a cold sore) as a baby!!” one person commented.


2. No unannounced visitors, for the first few days we want it just to be us.

As Crompton joked, “I really don’t think I’m gonna be up for socializing when a baby has literally just come out of me."


3. Don't announce our baby has arrived until we do (on social media or in person).

Cause no one likes spoilers.

4. No photos posted of the baby until we do.

Even though we live in an age of knee-jerk posting, privacy still is a right. Some parents might not dig their newborn’s face being plastered all over the internet.


5. Do not come if you're sick.

Just … don’t.


6. Wash your hands before holding them.

“Their immune system is probably not gonna be the best, and you’ve probably touched loads of stuff,” Crompton added.


7. Do not ask to see the baby if you haven't checked up on me during the pregnancy.

Also kind of a goes-without-saying kind of thing.


8. If our baby cries please hand them back to me or their dad.

“I do not wanna watch my baby cry from a distance,” said Crompton.

Crompton’s list was met with some skepticism from others, who doubted whether or not people would actually adhere to her commands.

One commenter even warned that “people might be scared to come near/see the baby eventually so you will miss out on memories made and baby bonding with wider family.”

But for the most part, people were incredibly supportive of her rules. Here are just a few positive comments:

"A massive YES to all of them."

"Nothing unreasonable at all there."

"Normalise following boundaries that parents set for being around their newborns. It’s just respect!"

“Honestly as a visiting guest I would feel so much more comfortable being handed this list so I can make sure I'm making the mum most comfortable."

Having a baby is a beautiful life-changing event. But it’s certainly not without its inherent stresses. There’s nothing wrong with setting limits to make things flow a little more smoothly. Here’s hoping that Maisie—and other parents—find some order in the lovely chaos of parenthood.

Pop Culture

What are the small black dots on your windshield? They don't look important, but they are.

Admit it, you've always wondered what they're for.

via Wikimedia Commons

What are those small black dots?

You’ve probably noticed that every car you’ve ever had—unless you got your license in the ’50s—has had small black dots on the bottom of the windshield. They appear to be meaningless decorations or some kind of dot-matrix-style graphics but they have a very important job that keeps you safe and the windshield attached to the body of your car.

Windshields were originally held in place by metal trim that secured them to the car’s body. In the '50s and '60s, manufacturers transitioned to using an ultrastrong adhesive to keep the window in place.

That’s why, if you’ve ever had to have your window replaced, it’s a pretty simple process. All it takes is for the old adhesive to be removed so the old window can be popped out. Then, the new adhesive is applied and the new window is dropped in place in the car’s body.

Democracy

Ret. Major General explains the difference between an AR-15 and the military's weapons of war

Public Domain, @PaulDEaton/Twitter

Retired Major General Paul Eaton shared his thoughts on whether the AR-15 is a "weapon of war."

A common criticism gun rights activists levy toward gun legislation advocates is that many people who push for stricter gun laws don’t know a lot about guns themselves. That’s not wholly accurate—there are plenty of gun enthusiasts who support reasonable gun laws—but it’s true that many people who are horrified by our nation’s gun culture are not well-versed on the specifications of our nation’s 393 million guns.

Not every American is an active part of American “gun culture." Some of us have never shot a firearm, for fun or otherwise. Some of us really are ignorant about guns themselves.

That can’t be said for anyone in the military, however. And it definitely can’t be said for a former Major General of the U.S. Army.

