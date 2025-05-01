Woman brilliantly uses a microwave to get a sick day from work
"I would have accidentally hit start."
Most of us have had "that day" where we simply didn't want to go to work. We scoured our brains to come up with an excuse—car won't start, alien abduction, kid is sick. (I tried the latter once and my boss immediately replied, "But you don't HAVE a kid." Oops.)
These days, we have to get extra creative to get our much-needed day off, and one woman on TikTok took it to a whole new level. Her name is Tiffaney (@Tiffaneyfirstlady), and she used an everyday kitchen appliance as her accomplice. Casually holding her phone on speaker in one hand, she says, "Yeah, I'm at the hospital. I'm not gonna be able to come in today. Um, they running tests right now. They doing an IV. And I will let y'all know what's going on with me as soon as I leave the hospital."
That's not the genius part. The whole time she's giving this speech, she's methodically clicking her microwave button to make it beep like she's hooked up to an IV pump or the like. Diabolical, maybe. Brilliant? Definitely.
Now most likely this is "just for fun" content. But the comments are just as hilarious as the video. One writes what I was thinking, "I would have accidentally hit start."
This commenter had a note about her performance, at least in terms of the timing: "The fact that she can’t multitask and keep up with the microwave tempo while trying to keep the conversation going." And this person is concerned the boss would see right through it. "The boss asking you to call after you change the smoke detector batteries because he couldn’t hear you well."
Quite a few people were disappointed because they "work in the hospital," so this wouldn't help. Another warns, "You DO know that employers watch TikTok as well!"
There are many Reddit threads dedicated to other innovative ideas for getting the coveted sick day. In an r/AskReddit sub, someone asked, "What's your best excuse for calling in sick to work?" Redditors were ready, though some of the suggestions involved some pretty graphically disgusting illnesses involving super unsanitary practices. From Pink Eye to Typhoid Fever to words I can't actually transcribe—they had it all.
This one was a bit dark, but certainly got the job done: "I called in once and said my gran had died. This got me 2 weeks paid time off... It wasn't a lie, I just didn't say when she had died."
This excuse isn't quite so fail-safe: "My leg just got amputated. Pro Tip: Doesn't work three times."
This person complied an amazing list of excuses to try, should your job last at least a year. (Note: A few were removed to make the list ever-so-slightly family friendly.)
- The heartbreak of psoriasis
- A 24-hour Ebola bug that's going around
- Streptococcal-gonnechenoccus
- Connodial buttnoids
- Inflamed fallopian tubes (I'm a dude)
- P---s envy
- Stockholm syndrome
- Dry skin
- Münchhausen by proxy