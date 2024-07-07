Mayonnaise-loving Costco customers reveal why their bring their own mayo packets to the store
There's something different happening over at the Costco food court.
Few condiments are as polarizing as mayonnaise. There’s seemingly no middle ground—you’re either grossed out at the mere mention of it, or you love to slather it on practically everything.
For those that fall into the latter category, it might come as no surprise that recently, mayo-loving Costco customers bonded over the woeful fact that the retailer does not offer mayo packets for their famous 1.50 hot dogs.
The conversation got so passionate that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise ended up getting involved.
Perhaps it all started with this TikTok below, in which a Costco customer who “doesn’t even like mayo that much” but swear that the condiment on a hot dog hit different” showed themselves taking a ziploc bag of mayo from home and layering it onto the Costco dog as though frosting a cake.
Let’s just say…not everyone was on board with this.
@anabelmadrigal like not even the little pack of mayo, WHAT IS THE REASON ?! 😫😫😫 i also dont like mayo THAT much but it hits different on a hotdog >> 😫 #costco #costcofood #hotdog #mayo #humor #fyp #diy #food ♬ sad SpongeBob music - michael
“Mayo on hotdog is a disease. Get well soon,” one person wrote.
Still, many mayo lovers banded together in support of the idea.
“Finally, I found my people,” one person wrote.
Meanwhile, another said, “as a mayo lover you just opened my eyes.”
Quite a few even admitted to carrying personal mayo packets themselves.
A similar conversation blew up on the Costco subreddit, where the original post read ““I don’t understand why my Costco doesn’t have mayonnaise for the hotdogs. They’re my favorite condiment for them and no matter how many requests I do they don’t even respond.”
Funny enough, the top suggestion to solve this problem was to “Buy a giant box of single serve packets from Costco Business Center. Put a few packs in your pockets. Put the mayo on your hot dogs.”
Eventually word got to Hellmann’s, which unveiled a hilarious—though undoubtedly fake—contraption to end this grievance for good on the company’s Instagram page.
“It’s come to our attention that some of you are bringing your own mayo to hot dog spots where mayo isn’t offered,” the caption read.
“So today, we’re announcing the development of the Mini Mayo Dispenser: an innovative, miniaturized mayo delivery device designed to support mayo-on-dog lovers everywhere–especially consumers of our friends’ iconic, delicious, and beloved $1.50 hot dogs.”
Take a look at this very official looking set of blueprints below:
And oh how the mayo fans rejoiced.
“Now 🌭 THAT 🌭 is 🌭 innovation,” one person wrote.
“Genius! 👏” commended another.
As for the folks who have read this far in an article about mayo and have been resisting the urge to vomit: we commend you for our bravery, and there’s also some interesting reasons behind that visceral reaction.
According to an article from The Takeout, one could be that the combo of colorlessness and slippery texture can remind us of certain…bodily fluids, which our “lizard brain” associated with rot and decay. That would definitely explain why some anti-mayo folk can easily handle more colorful alternatives like aioli.
Either way, as long as there are egg yolks, oil and vinegar in this world, mayo-heads will fight the good fight to keep it in its rightful place…which is everywhere.