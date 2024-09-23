Javier Bardem shut down reporter's 'bad taste' question about working with wife Penélope Cruz
He only needed seven words to speak volumes.
Spanish actors Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz met while filming "Jamón Jamón" in 1992, got married in secret in 2010, and have two children together. Bardem and Cruz have each earned Hollywood fame in their own right, winning numerous awards across the globe for their acting. They've also worked together several times in their careers in such movies as "Loving Pablo" in 2017 and "Everybody Knows" in 2018.
But when a Cannes Film Festival reporter asked an inappropriate question about their working together after the latter film, Bardem shut it down in one sentence.
Javier Bardem didn't entertain a reporter's sexist joke disguised as a question.
An off-camera reporter asked in Spanish, "How do you feel being the only man in the world who enjoys working with his wife?"
Amid some snickers in the audience, Bardem shook his head and calmly said, "The question is of extremely bad taste." Then he stared at the reporter for a few seconds, adding a clear punctuation mark to his statement.
The reporter clearly thought he was being funny, but Bardem didn't let it pass. People in the comments loved the actor's concise, clear and classy response.
"Damn his response was like when your dad is not angry just disappointed."
"He looks like he is about to shoot him with his piercing eyes."
"I love how he doesn't even give an inch, just a stare down with a not-gonna-accept-that-garbage look. As it should be!"
"Oof! His response is a great example of how to shut down inappropriate or sexist questions."
"The 'marriage is awful and all men hate their wives' trope is so old and overdone."
"It really uplifts this idea that people settle for being miserably married in a world where you can be joyfully married...I think finding joy in working with your spouse represents a loving relationship with great communication.."
"Really excited for when this whole 'my wife is my ball and chain' idea goes away. You should enjoy the person you marry."
The idea that working together as a couple is miserable needs to die.
Many men shared how much they enjoy working with their wives or how much they wish they could work together.
"I own a business with my wife and when people make comments about how bad that must be I’m like, do you seriously not want to spend time with your wife? Feel bad for ya bro."
"My wife was my boss when we met. We now own a business together. Why would you marry someone you wouldn’t want to work with?"
"Absolutely. In addition to loving my wife, I trust and respect her. I'd start a business with her any day. We have different processes for many things and we do the 'give and take' thing all the time. That's what adults who trust and respect each other other do."
"Don’t own a business but I’d love to be able to have my wife join the company I work for. Why wouldn’t I want to spend as much time as possible with an amazing woman? I get like maybe an hour a day with her where one of us isn’t with the kids or doing chores or preparing for tomorrow."
Not all spouses are able to work together professionally, of course, but the idea that wives are difficult to work with is a tired trope leftover from days when sexism was more widely accepted. Seeing Bardem not even entertain the message for a second was heartening to see.
Javier Bardem praised wife Penélope Cruz in Lifetime Achievement Award speech.
Bardem and Cruz have kept their private life private, but he spoke lovingly of her and to her during his acceptance speech at the 2024 San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, where was given the prestigious Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award.
"To a woman who I love and who I've shared a life with, I want to thank and give my deep gratitude for the human being you are," he said in the emotional speech. "You can be responsible for life, the life of your children, the life of your family, your mother, your friends, the life of others, the many people that you don't know that you suffer for and you take care of, and undoubtedly the life of this gentleman who's here, who loves you and thanks you very much for it."
Here's to spouses who lift one another up and celebrate one another with love and respect.