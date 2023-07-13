Firefighter courageously sings a heartfelt original song for his ex-wife on 'AGT'
Heidi Klum ended up FaceTiming his ex-wife so she wouldn't miss it.
If you’re an adult, odds are you’ve had a break-up. They’re usually painful enough in one way or another, but it’s particularly bittersweet when you still feel love for that person even after the relationship ends—yearning for them to be in your life but knowing that, for whatever reason, you must part ways. It’s not the most pleasant feeling, but certainly a universal one.That’s perhaps why everyone’s heart melted after charming firefighter Trent Toney appeared on “America’s Got Talent” to sing an original ballad he wrote about his ex-wife, Faith, whom he unabashedly admitted he was still in love with.
“I think we were both immature, I think we both made a lot of mistakes, but I don’t think getting married to her was one of them,” Toney said before stepping up to his keyboard.
Judge Heidi Klum was so moved by Toney that she ended up FaceTiming his ex-wife to make sure she wouldn’t miss it. Good call, Heidi, because holy moly, that voice. How does someone have the ability to rush into burning buildings and sing like that?
Watch Toney perform his original song “Always and Lately” below:
“That is real courage right there. Standing in front of a whole audience to admit you're in the wrong and devoting the audition for the person you love. Real respect right there,” one person wrote in the YouTube comments.
“This is sooo heartwarming, a very lovely voice and his song was sooo beautiful,” added another.
Immediately after his performance, Toney received “yes” votes from all four judges, taking him on to the next round. But really, all he was concerned about was whether or not Faith was okay.
Because everybody must have been wondering: at the end of the video, “AGT” informed viewers that while Faith “enjoyed Trent’s song," they are “still not together.” Sometimes that’s the route life takes us on. Doesn’t make the stops along the way any less beautiful.