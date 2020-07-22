Culture

​​Singer can't keep a straight face as her dad keeps interrupting with hilarious roasts

Sheena Melwani/TikTok

Sheena Melwani is a media artist and singer who has made a name for herself not only with her musical talent, but because her dad is freaking hilarious.

Melwani shares videos on TikTok of her playing piano and singing popular songs, only to be interrupted by her "Indian dad" making commentary on what she's singing. Melwani can never make it through a whole song without busting up laughing over her father's interjections, and who can blame her? He's like a sitcom character come to life.


Anyone who has a snarky parent will delight in the playful roasts this dad foists upon his daughter. He's even coined some classic dad hashtags like #closethewindows. Just watch:

@sheena.melwani Indian dads be like...##iftheworldwasending ##indiandad ##asiandad ##funny ##singleforlife ##mustdostudies ##closethewindow
♬ original sound - sheena.melwani


@sheena.melwani Thinking out loud...interrupted. ##indiandad ##asiandad ##funny ##familytime ##togetherathome ##closethewindows ##gobrushyourteeth
♬ original sound - sheena.melwani


@sheena.melwani Grenade...interrupted. ##indiandad ##funny ##acousticcovers ##closethewindows
♬ original sound - sheena.melwani


@sheena.melwani The Indian Dad Strikes again! ##indiandad ##asiandad ##funny ##acousticcovers ##familytime ##togetherathome
♬ original sound - sheena.melwani


@sheena.melwani The Lazy Song...interrupted. ##indiandad ##funny ##acousticcovers ##closethewindows ##findyourhappy
♬ original sound - sheena.melwani

In her TikTok videos, her dad is off camera, but if you want to see what he looks like, here's a video of her trying to prank call him from jail, and his hilarious response:

Indian dads on the phone www.youtube.com

