+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Internet

Mom learns hack for getting seasoning bottles to unclog and it's blowing people's minds

"The fact that I haven't known this for YEARS angers me."

Mom learns hack for getting seasoning bottles to unclog and it's blowing people's minds
Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash
smiling woman standing and putting pepper on stock pot

When we become adults with or without children we often realize that there were some things that get left out when our parents were teaching us how to adult. Sometimes it's because our parents were never taught while other times it's because they didn't get around to it. Either way adults end up calling their parents, looking it up or stumbling across it by accident while scrolling social media.

One mom, Cara, who runs the Instagram account Chaos with Cara, did just that and she took to her own social media page to share her discovery so others wouldn't struggle. Cara experienced what many people experience when using spices from a bottle over a hot stove–the clog. All the spices settle at the top and clog the holes so nothing comes out. A lot of folks just shake harder or turn the bottle back to its bottom and try again experiencing the frustrating clog once more.

Cara learned via scrolling on TikTok that if you take that clogged bottle and just twist the plastic piece on top, the spices evenly come out of the holes. No vigorous shaking needed, just a quick twist and you've got seasoned food. People in the comments were equally impressed with this new discovery.

"I consider myself an intelligent, educated, corporate professional. Not in any of my 40+ years on this planet did this occur to me for a single second. FML," one person writes.

"You mean to tell me we been shaking like that for years hurting our arms and we could have doing that. MIND BLOWN," another person says.

"Are you kidding me?!!!!! And I’m literally seeing this seconds after I just seasoned my chicken the old way thanks for sharing! Had no clue," someone else questions.

"So that's why it's always so twisty, I just thought it was cheap packaging," one person admits.

Turns out it's not cheap packaging at all, just smart packaging, though a couple commenters warned that when they first tried this trick they ended up with a pot full of oregano. So twist carefully.

Check out her discovery below:

From Your Site Articles
cooking hacks
Pop Culture

Man shares the 'one sound in the entire world' that separates everyone born before and after 1998

You'll have a visceral reaction or feel nothing.

via TheGlassSniper/TikTok and 30pin Pictures/Flickr

The Glass Sniper is taking people back to 1998.

A popular TikToker known as The Glass Sniper is going viral with a video that struck a chord with people who remember the early days of the internet.

In the video, he teases a specific sound that was everywhere before it suddenly disappeared into the collective memory of those born before the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal hit the news.

“There is only one sound in this entire world that will forever separate the old generation from the new one,” Glass Sniper in the viral video. “'For when the new generation hears it, they'll have no idea what we're talking about. But when the old generation hears it… We cringe!”

Keep ReadingShow less
the 1990s
Education

It's not COVID, it’s culture: Teacher who has worked overseas shares the problem with U.S. kids

"The problem is cultural."

via LisaConselatore/TikTok and Hunter Johnson/Unsplash

Teacher Lisa Conselatore isn't holding back.

A recent study by the National Center for Education Statistics found that 87% of public schools say the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted students' socio-emotional development. Respondents have also said there has been a significant increase in student misconduct.

However, a teacher with 24 years of experience in the U.S. and abroad believes we are misplacing blame for this rise in misconduct. In a viral TikTok video with over 480,000 views, Lisa Conselatore claims that the big problem isn’t the pandemic but modern parenting.

Keep ReadingShow less
teachers
Internet

Man jumps into dancer's video on a subway platform and does so well people think it was planned

"Yeah right, and he knew exactly the choreography and where to stand to be seen on the background."

J. Dash|Instagram

Man jumps into dancer's video and kills it

We've all seen people posting videos of them dancing in a very public place, in the middle of a busy sidewalk or train station. Usually people watch the free show and go on about their day but one dancer got a surprise when he set his camera up in a subway station–a bystander jumped in.

J. Dash uploaded a video on Instagram of him dancing to "Wop," a popular song that has fairly specific choreography, though Dash was adding his own spin. When the stranger jumped into the video it was so seamless that people in the comments are arguing over if it was staged or not. People are asking how the stranger knew the dance moves and the answer is pretty simple, TikTok.

"Wop" made its rounds as a viral TikTok sound that came with the choreography that was seemingly on an endless loop with every swipe. So it's quite likely someone out in the wild also knows the dance.

Keep ReadingShow less
stranger dances subway
Joy

Couple buys new house and finds abandoned dog tied to a tree by the old homeowners

Who could abandon that sweet face?

@geaux75/TikTok

Molly was found tied to a tree by the new owners of the house.

Molly, an adorable, affectionate 10-year-old pit bull, found herself tied to a tree after her owners had abandoned her.

According to The Dodo, Molly had “always been a loyal dog, but, unfortunately, her first family couldn’t reciprocate that same love back,” and so when the house was sold, neither Molly nor the family’s cat was chosen to move with them. While the cat was allowed to free roam outside, all Molly could do was sit and wait. Alone.

Luckily, the young couple that bought the house agreed to take the animals in as part of their closing agreement, and as soon as the papers were signed, they rushed over to check in.
Keep ReadingShow less
animals
Health

Too much stuff causes stress. Here are 4 simple mantras to help you declutter for good.

These short sayings can clear the mental clutter that keeps us from getting rid of things.

MoMo Productions/Canva

We often hold onto things for sentimental reasons.

It's no secret that Americans on average have too much stuff. Yay, capitalism!

Seriously, though, most of us bring new things into our homes pretty regularly, and if we aren't purging regularly, they start to accumulate. We fill drawers, closets, bins, basements and garages with it, and then at some point realize we're swimming in stuff and need to declutter.

The problem is, as much as we may want to pare down and simplify, a lot of us are really bad at getting rid of things. Decluttering involves decision-making, and decision-making can be exhausting. There are also psychological and emotional reasons we hold onto things, and those mental hurdles are often what we need the most help overcoming.

So along with practical decluttering tips like having a garbage bag and a giveaway box with you as you go through different areas of your home, try using these four mantras to help clear the mental clutter that makes physical decluttering difficult.

Keep ReadingShow less
life hacks
Parenting

Mom tells younger women how to know if the man they're dating will be an equal parenting partner

There will be signs, you just have to know what they are.

Cheryl Neufville|TikTok

Mom explains how to know if partner will be an equal parent

When people get married and plan to have children, they expect that they will be in a partnership where their partner takes on equal parts of the parenting role. This doesn't just include changing diapers and cooking meals. Parenting is much more than a few actions, it's sharing the mental load and showing up without needing to be asked because you see what needs to be done.

A young woman still in the dating world put a call out to older women to ask how to know they're picking someone who will be an equal parenting partner. Cheryl Neufville shared the moment that let her know that her now husband would make a good father, she encourages others to look for the sings.

While dating some of these signs may be easily overlooked if you don't know what you're looking for. Neufville's example shows just how subtle the signs can be.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Trending Stories