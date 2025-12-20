How to make the Queen's 'Christmas pudding' recipe that sends Brits into a holiday frenzy each year
"Completely mad but absolutely delightful!"
When it comes to puddings, some believe that most have nothing on the Brits. And, truly, there's nothing quite as British as Christmas pudding, which combines dark rum, brandy, beer, orange peels and raisins to name a few ingredients. If one partakes in this kind of thing and has yet to try the recipe—it's an absolute must.
The recipe dates back to the Middle Ages, according to BBC Features Correspondent Gary Jones. In a 2023 article, he shared that the recipe and the sociopolitical meaning behind the dish have changed through the centuries. Once, as he describes, an affordable "gruel," it later became a posh symbol of the ability to get lush ingredients from around the world. "Containing such exotic fare as candied orange peel from South Africa, raisins from Australia and spices from India and Zanzibar, the dish was sent into economic battle by the state and used to promote the empire’s family of nations with a simple message: just look at the wonders we can achieve when we all pull together."
Excitingly, Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas pudding (or at least her favorite version of the recipe) is back in the news. Royal Editor at The Sun, Matt Wilkinson, shares, "King Charles is selling boozy Christmas puddings inspired by the late Queen’s own royal family recipe." Those who wish to try it can choose between a large or small portion at the King's Sandringham estate shop in Norfolk, England.
(There is a slight twist, Wilkinson notes: The Queen's version of the recipe includes dark rum and beer. Those libations, however, are being left out of King Charles's Sandringham option.)
And without further ado, what better time than this holiday season to get in on this absolute deliciousness?
Erina Starkey at delicious. has shared the official Royal Family's recipe so even non-baker beginners can give it a go. (Warning, it's just a dash complicated.) First you'll need to gather the following ingredients:
"250g raisins
250g currants
185g sultanas
150g mixed peel
250g suet or vegetarian suet
250g breadcrumbs
90g flour
12g mixed spice
2 eggs
180g demerara sugar
275ml beer
40ml dark rum
40ml brandy"
Amrita Thakkar on Taste of Home gives the step-by-step directions:
"Step 1: Prep your kitchen
Line up all your ingredients. Then, grab your kitchen scale, a large mixing bowl, two pudding basins like this (or large heat-safe bowls with wide bottoms and deep sides) and a saucepan deep enough to hold the basins.
Step 2: Combine the dry ingredients
Add the raisins, currants, sultanas, mixed peel, suet, bread crumbs, flour, mixed spice and demerara sugar to your mixing bowl and stir together.
Step 3: Add the wet ingredients
Add the eggs, beer, dark rum and brandy to the mix, then stir it all in. Make sure everything is evenly combined. For a true Christmas experience, have the family stir together a few times and let each member make a wish!
Step 4: Put the mixture in the basin(s)
Grease up your pudding basins and gently pat the cake mixture into them until they’re nearly full (remember to leave space for expansion). Cover the top with a circle of parchment paper, trimming off any excess.
Step 5: Steam
Cover the basins with muslin cloth or foil and place them in the deep saucepan. Fill the water up to 3/4 of the pudding basins’ height, then cover the top of the saucepan with foil. Steam for 6 hours, refilling the water as needed.
Step 6: Store
Allow the puddings to cool, then wrap securely and store them in a cool, dry place until Christmas Day."
On the Royal Family Instagram page, they note that "if you don’t want to use alcohol, you can substitute for orange juice or cold tea." And they add, "On Christmas Day, reheat your pudding in a bain-marie for 3–4 hours. Remove from the basin using a rounded knife or palette knife, flip out onto a plate, garnish or flambé and serve with brandy sauce and cream."
@ebbymoyer
This recipe is so English coded- boozy, fruity, stodgy, nonsensical and everyone loves it but no one’s quite sure why. Lord I can’t wait til Christmas day! #englishfood #christmastraditions #christmaspudding #holidaybaking
TikToker @Ebby Moyer@Ebby Moyer gave it a shot on "Stir-Up Sunday," which she explains is the "last Sunday in November." This is done so the flavors have time to gel, preserved by the alcohol until it's Christmas Day. She also notes that she used chef Nigella Lawson's recipe, which varies slightly.
One commenter says, "Ohhh I miss Christmas pudding with the coins. It was always so much fun seeing who would get the coins each year. I forgot it was a thing. I may need to bring that tradition back with my kids."
A few people had some notes, but overall the comment section seemed pleased. "The entire pudding journey feels so authentically English."