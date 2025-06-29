Paralyzed but determined cat gets a wheelchair and becomes totally unstoppable
HarPURR is truly a one-of-a-kind kitty.
In 2018, a 3-week-old kitten was found outdoors, paralyzed from the waist down. The kitten's mom, who was later rescued herself, had cared for him valiantly, but it was clear that his needs were more than she or even the initial shelter that took him in could handle.
He was taken to Mojo's Hope, a rescue in Anchorage, Alaska, focused on animals with special needs, and given an x-ray on intake. He had a spinal injury that had healed completely under his mother's care. The vet thought maybe he'd been crushed during birth, but whatever caused his injury, it was clear he would never be able to use his hind legs.
But that has never stopped HarPURR from living his best life. Pulling himself around with his front legs, the formidable "kitty warrior" runs, plays, climbs, snuggles, and does everything a non-disabled cat does—he just looks a little different doing it. HarPURR's disability means he has to wear a diaper, but again, that doesn't stop him.
Watch him go:
#CATurday antics with HarPURR & Lady Purrl! The #dynamicduo #handicapcats #handican #harpurr #purrl #specialneeds #purrfect
HarPURR can clearly get around on his own, but that doesn't mean it's easy or ideal. His first set of wheels opened up a whole world of possibilities for him, especially outdoors, where he found himself able to race around freely, chasing other cats, exploring, and raising all kinds of delightful havoc.
Hold on Charity, you don’t get a head start!!! HarPURR is flying into the weekend with his purrsonal drift turbo CATegory as he is our feisty purrnado of LOVE. Turbo 🏎️ button activated 💨💨💨 I just love the beautiful relationships and bonds that develop between the furry family members in our home. When that furiendship is so deep, the trust is there and then they can have as much fun as possible! HarPURR is one tough nugget of love and I am so grateful to each and every one of you who takes the time to send him love, share your comments about your loved ones and show us that this world can be a place of positivity, kindness and compassion. HarPURR and I hope your weekend is PURRtastic, filled with time with your loved ones and that you have the chance to slow down, breathe and cherish every moment. This week has been a whirlwind and we will be happy to have this time to “paws.” #harpurr #cancerwarrior #purrnado
The Dodo compiled a video of HarPURR's journey from rescued kitten to beloved family member to wheelchair warrior, and it's inspiring people everywhere.
"He was spunky from day one," said his owner, Shannon. "No matter what he was presented with, he just did it."
He got his first cart when he was about two months old, and he took right to it. "When he wants to do something, nothing gets in his way," Shannon said.
HarPURR's indomitable will to live has people celebrating him, but some people also have questions. One commenter asked why his owners don't have his legs amputated so that he doesn't have to drag them around, citing concerns about sores and infections.
Shannon responded:
"HarPURR was born outdoors in Alaska and survived for 3 weeks thanks to his ameowzing mom cat. When we took him into our program on August 27, 2018 he was already paralyzed. We work very closely with our vet clinic as my organization Mojo's Hope has a focus on special needs and we have the gamut of care in our home. Our vet determined the next day that based upon how the area was healed up the paralysis most likely happened during or before the birth process. His mom knew how extraordinary he was, which is how he survived in Alaska for 3 weeks outdoors (his mom and the rest of the 11 kittens were all rescued as well).
Our vet and I discussed at length about amputation, however that would only be a necessity if his legs became an issue. Our home is cushioned the the max. I understand that you may be seeing HarPURR for the first time and have no understanding of his time with us over the last 6+ years. He has never over the last 6+ years ever had a sore on any of his legs (knock on wood). His legs and body are checked over very carefully several times a day (along with manual expression/stimulation 3 x a day), and he gets daily massages for his legs. HarPURR is incredibly strong and usually lifts his legs and yes sometimes they gently whack into the side, however no damage (as I am extremely vigilant with his care and the rest of our household) has ever happened.
HarPURR’s back!! Resilience, strength, courage, determination, compassion, encouragement! #guapo #gato #catlife #catlover
I do apPURReciate you doing your best to ask the question without being too harsh. I just wish people would learn more about HarPURR and his ameowzing life. Our sweet boy turned 6 on August 13th, is fighting bladder cancer (since 2022) and despite that is the most remarkable, courageous inspurrational sweet and feisty boy. I also understand that it is so hard for people to process how his life is from a 10 second video compared to 6+ wonderful years. I would encourage you to learn more about his life if you are truly interested. I hope that answers your question and HarPURR sends you tons of purrs of positivity!"
HarPURR is just 100% kitty, even trying to become one with the concrete, as cats do:
On this Flashback Friday we take a trip down memory lane to last summer when our pawrecious Cinder was still with us and being HarPURR’s devoted & loving suPURRvisor. HarPURR is showing again how he is just like any other typical cat and that he just LOVES to roll on the ground. I truly hope that you’ll take the time to read the post and understand that not only is HarPURR dearly loved and well taken care of, he wants to do everything “cat.” I often get asked, why don’t I just let him roll on the ground without his cart. Great question especially for those who don’t have experience with paralyzed cats. As his caregiver it is my responsibility to always protect him and keep him safe. If you know anything about HarPURR he loves his cart, however he does not like to be restricted in anyway, for example, like in a drag bag. I do my best to prevent any stressful situations for him and find ways for him to have as much fun as possible while staying safe. HarPURR never for one moment wants people to feel sorry for him, post sad faces, or crying faces. Those comments clearly show that the words weren’t read and/or that HarPURR is new to someone and they make assumptions. In the almost 6 years (unbelievable that his 6th birthday is coming up on August 13th) we have been so fortunate to prevent him from developing any sores on his legs. That is a combination of him being ambidextrous and me being a helicopter caregiver. HarPURR is one of 23 in our household and we have the gamut of special needs that I care for all on my own because it is my greatest passion and seeing each one thrive in their unique ways is remarkable. The impact that HarPURR has when he rolls into your feed is mindblowing. I am so grateful to every kind comment, loving message and sparkles sent his way. He is exceptional and I am so looking forward to his children’s book being shared so more people can learn about him and share his mission to insPURRire, advoCATe, eduCATe, encourage and demonstrate compassion! #harpurr #letsgo #warriorcats #cinder
You can watch HarPURR's adventures on Instagram and TikTok and on his website harpurrkittywarrior.org.