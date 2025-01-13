NFL kicker's OCD was on display seconds before game-winning kick and it earned him new fans
The kick led to a big win for the Commanders and a big win for the OCD community.
Zane Gonzalez hasn't had the most glamorous NFL career. Getting drafted in the seventh round by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 was a great start for a well-decorated college kicker, but after a few critical misses led to his release, he's bounced around the league and struggled to stick with any team. That was all set to change, though, as his Washington Commanders (his sixth team in about as many years) recently called on him to make what would be a game-winning, life-changing kick in a playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
To the naked eye, Gonzalez looked extremely nervous as he readied himself for the attempt. The camera showed him fidgeting endlessly with his socks, and then smoothing his hair repeatedly as he walked onto the field. He'd pat it down and place his helmet on, only to remove it, smooth his hair down again, and repeat the process over again. The cameras caught it all, and NFL fans were left wondering: What's going on with Zane Gonzalez?
Moments later, the ball was snapped, Gonzalez made his approach, and BOOM — he nailed the kick, miraculously bouncing it off the upright and through for the game-winning points! It would be the highlight of his NFL career to date, by a wide margin.
People were confused by Gonzalez's hair-smoothing routine. Was he nervous? Or just trying to look his best for the camera?
"Zane Gonzalez needs to take a hit before going on the field," one X user joked. "Dude is in his head."
"How many times did zane gonzalez fix his hair," wrote another. "No wonder he almost missed!" someone added.
The real reason behind Gonzalez's odd pre-kick behavior is much more complicated: He has OCD, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and has talked openly about it in the past.
The recent playoff game was many people's first introduction to Gonzalez, but anyone who's watched a Commanders game this season is quite familiar with his hair smoothing and sock-fidgeting ways. They're tics — compulsive, repetitive behaviors associated with disorders like OCD or Tourette's, anxiety, stress, etc.
Gonzalez has discussed his OCD with the media before. He says it comes with major challenges, but on the football field, it can become a bit of a superpower.
"It affected me a lot more as a young kid. ... It’s just little thoughts, little funny habits that I do," he said in an interview.
“I’ve done a lot of research on it. Specifically, sometimes I rinse my hands before kicks. ... And I was kind of curious about that. But that’s one of the most common things that people with OCD do. It instantly makes you just feel relieved. I don’t know why, if it’s just a placebo effect. It’s not something I love having. But it just is what it is, and I’ve learned to deal with it.”
Being a kicker in the NFL requires unimaginable precision, and many players rely on routines, rituals, and repetition to be at their best. Gonzalez says that, in that sense, his OCD helps.
"It makes you a perfectionist and more detail oriented," Gonzalez said. "Off the field, it's a pain in the butt."
People with OCD were inspired by Gonzalez's clutch performance.
OCD is one of those therapy words we all misuse. It's common for people to joke about "being OCD" because they're a perfectionist or like things clean.
And that can be one part of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. But in reality it can be a debilitating disorder in the day to day, and can also cause things like intrusive thoughts, paralyzing anxiety, and major fear or dirt or germs.
The fact that Gonzalez has overcome all of that to perform at football's highest levels gained him a ton of respect in the eyes of many.
"As a fellow OCDer, shoutout to Zane for getting it done. Those tics can be a real [pain] sometimes" wrote sports journalist Pete Hailey.
"Shoutout to Zane Gonzalez for sharing his story with OCD. It’s a tough thing to share, but my battles have shaped me into the personal I am today. So I have zero shame or hesitancy in sharing what I’ve battled throughout my life," said sports writer Sean Paul.
It's tough to find positive OCD representation in sports and media. There are a lot of misconceptions about the disorder (again, having OCD rarely has anything to do with being a neat freak!), and beyond that, it's not something that's easy to see with the naked eye. It can be hidden and masked with some effort. Gonzalez's tics and rituals being on full-display in front of a playoff audience of millions of people was a powerful moment that had a huge impact on others in the OCD community. Lucky for all of us, we get to watch him play for at least one more week this season!