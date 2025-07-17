Experts say America's fast-fashion obsession can be fixed with this 20-outfit wardrobe
Brace yourselves. They suggest only two outfits for festive occasions.
How much is too much? This is a question so many of us ask ourselves, especially when we're attempting to de-clutter and scale down. For many, there's no place more baffling than our closets and t-shirt drawers. Letting go can be extremely difficult, but even more challenging? Not constantly adding to our ever-growing piles, especially as fast fashion often makes clothes so inexpensive.
According to sustainability studies researched in the last few years, Americans are buying way too many clothes. (It's not just Americans, of course.)
Decluttering a closet. www.youtube.com, Home Reimagined
In the Hot or Cool Institute fashion report, they find, "Recent trends in fashion consumption are clear: we are consuming more fashion and at a faster rate than ever before, while paying increasingly less for it and weaving a dirty tapestry of social and environmental impacts."
In Vogue's article, "How Many Clothes Do I Need, Exactly?" Emily Chan and Christina Pérez point out (citing the same study) that if we were to keep in accordance with the Paris Agreement, we only need to buy five items of clothing a year. They write, "Since the average American currently buys 53 new items a year, that means that the vast majority of us would need to cut back on the number of clothes we purchase for our yearly wardrobes by at least 90%."
A rack of clothing hanging in a closet. Photo by Ani Rain on Unsplash
But perhaps this is a bit of old news. The question becomes - what can we DO about it? Chan and Perez state, "With this in mind, the researchers found that a 'sufficient' wardrobe consists of 74 garments and 20 outfits total for those who live in a two-season climate, and 85 garments in total for those who live in a four-season climate."
They cite examples from the study. "They’ve suggested that this modern capsule wardrobe could consist of an average of six outfits for work, three outfits for home wear, three outfits for sports, and two outfits for festive occasions, plus four outdoor jackets and pants or skirts."
Some might cringe just thinking about having only two outfits for festive occasions. How realistic is this for the average person? Luckily Reddit has a few other ideas and it was surprising to find that many of them kept in accordance with climate sustainability.
In the subreddit group r/declutter, someone asks, "How many clothes SHOULD I have?" In part, they write, "I feel like setting # amounts on categories of clothes might help me with these obstacles, so like saying I can only keep 10 short sleeve shirts, 5 pants, or so on.... but I'm not sure what realistic numbers are? Has anyone decluttered in this way before or have any advice that could help me?"
Hands open up a messy closet. Giphy Tidy Up GIF
One person says it should be decided based on your laundry cycle and their proposal is even fewer outfits. They suggest, "Let's assume 7 day laundry cycle, so 10 days worth of clothes. Pull everything out of your closet, pull together the best 10 outfits that are seasonally appropriate for the next 3 to 6 months - essentially what will take you to the next big season change. You can reuse pieces, if they go with multiple items, eg of your 10 outfits, 4 might involve one pair of jeans. Underwear and anything that needs washing after one wear you will need 10 of."
Another Redditor suggests using the hanger method to determine what to keep and what to donate. "Yesterday, I started the turn-around hanger method to see what I actually wear over the course of a year. TBH: I know what I don't wear, but I want to see it for myself. If you keep washing and wearing the same stuff (and the other stuff never gets worn), then that's the focus."
And quite a few swear by The Container Concept, discussed by Dana K. White in her book Decluttering at the Speed of Life.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
The commenter explains regarding this concept: "Your wardrobe, your dresser - that is the space you have for clothes. So first take everything out and then portion your space up. For example, this is the drawer for socks, this is the section of rail for shirts, and so on. Then for each type of clothing, start putting things back in, based on what you wear most, what you like most, what you need most. Do one round of your top items, then do another round, then another until your drawer/shelf/rail is full. That's it! There's no more space, so the rest has to go."
Most agree - less is more. It's better for your peace of mind. And more importantly, the planet will thank you.