Nelly and Lil Wayne trying to use TikTok has Millennials bonding over getting older
“I never thought I’d witness Nelly and Wayne as old men trying to figure out technology.”
Getting older is simply just a fact of life. There's no getting around it but there's something about seeing the people who were a core part of your teenage years showing signs of aging that makes you realize just how much time has passed since you were young.
It's a gradual realization, really. First you start hearing songs you danced to at your senior prom or during your college years on your local throwback station. Then the clothes you wore in high school are appearing in stores but marketed to kids who want to look "vintage," and just when you feel like you've accepted your rapid descent into middle age, something diabolical happens.
You get a peak at your favorite musicians and instead of looking like the early 20-somethings they once were, they look or sound...their age. This can't be right. Were they always this much older than you? No. No they weren't and that realization of your own aging comes crashing down which is exactly what many Millennials are bonding over after witnessing two of the most popular rappers 2000s attempt to do an Instagram live together.
Recently rappers Nelly and Lil Wayne decided to jump on a live together which normally wouldn't be a big deal but it quickly became clear that the two had no idea what they were doing. Nelly is sitting very close to the camera smiling with sparkles around his head from a filter while Lil Wayne appears fully confused on what is supposed to be happening.
A TikTok user by the name of @notfarremoved uploaded a short screen recording of the interaction with text overlay that reads, "say your old without saying your old" complete with a rolling laughing emoji. The interaction is humorous because it's so relatable.
The short clip kicks off with Lil Wayne asking, "Can other people see...why...I see stuff like...stuff like coming at the bottom. That's people saying stuff to me? To you?"
Nelly gets very close to the camera telling Lil Wayne loudly that he thinks they're both on the live. It's a pretty wholesome moment watching them attempt to figure out the technology. But the reaction of commenters proved that this video was a sign for Millennials to accept that though they may all collectively look younger than they are, they're no longer the cool kids.
One minute we were all dancing in the club to Nelly's "Hot in Herre" with our super low rise jeans and the next we're putting a heating pad on our lower backs because we bent down too fast to tie our shoes. There's no escaping that Millennials are aging and our favorite artists are here to remind us that no matter how cool you were in your prime, the awkward "too old to be young but too young to be old" stage reaches us all.
The comment section was full of lighthearted teasing and bonding over getting older along with artists from their younger years.
"I never thought I'd witness Nelly and Wayne as old men trying to figure out technology," one person writes.
"Nelly is me on FaceTime lol I don't know why I be hollering," another laughs.
"Nelly thinks if he gets closer to the camera he has to yell...we can hear you," someone says.
"My second concert was at 16 it was Nelly headlining and cash money was opening act, now they figuring out live videos together, I'm old," a commenter shares.
"Wayne yelling. Wayne's confusion. Nelly Sparkling. Nelly yelling. This is too funny, I am feeling old," one person adds.
Many people were simply laughing about getting old with one person saying, "us millennials are getting old we were raised with this technology," while someone else writes, "we getting on up there."
There's nothing wrong with aging, everybody has to do it but it sure is nice to have a community of people to laugh-cry with as the realization sinks in. Millennials went from technology experts for their parents to relating to icons from our teen years struggling to figure out how to use social media features. In the end it seems that Nelly and Lil Wayne figured it out enough to have a chat even if they gave off uncle energy throughout the live. A win is a win.