Mister Rogers' crew once pranked him during his opening song. His reaction was so very him.
He really was such a delightful human.
Fred Rogers was truly one of humanity's greats, in every sense that counts most. He wasn't a titan of industry or a builder of empires. He wasn't a man of great means or a wielder of political power. He was humble, gentle, and kind. He was a teacher, a learner, and a leader in his own way.
For generations of children, he was a consistent voice of compassion, curiosity, and caring. He was a calm haven in our television set, a safe space where we always knew we were loved just the way we are.
And yet he was strong, too, just not in the way we often think of strength. He was a fierce defender of children and a champion of justice. His testimony before Congress about public television totally turned around the sentiments of a judge who was extremely skeptical before Rogers started speaking. He wasn't forceful and he didn't yell or cry; he just shared his feelings, indicated his trust in the judge's conscience, and explained the value of quality children's television programming in a way that was impossible to disregard.
Watch:
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
No one could deny the wholesome awesomeness of Rogers. He was the real thing, tried and true, through and through and the world misses him greatly.
It's quite well known that Rogers was the same man off-screen as he was on his show, and a video of his cast and crew pranking him once during his opening song offers a bit of delightful proof.
Check this out:
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Seriously, he was the most delightful human. His laugh when he sticks his foot in the second shoe—priceless. His "Thanks ever so much"—epic.
People have responded to the video on Reddit with gushing praise.
"Mr. Rogers thanking that man for a delightful practical joke just changed something in me for the better," wrote one commenter. "Off to go thank my husband for some stuff."
"What a magical person that just a clip of him having a laugh is making me well up," wrote another.
"My childhood was a scary place but when I turned on Mr. Roger’s, it all disappeared for awhile," shared another. "Thank you for being a light to so many children. May you Rest In Peace."
"An amazing human being and an utterly sweet person," wrote another. "We should all aspire to be the person Mr. Rogers knew we could be."
Indeed, we should.
Fred Rogers' response to the prank was not only a look into his kind and gentle character, but his consistency as well. In a 1998 episode of the prank show, Candid Camera, host Peter Funt played a prank on Rogers and he responded just as kindly and wholesomely as he did before. Rogers is staying in a hotel while attending a PBS conference where he will be the keynote speaker. Hoping to frustrate him, Funt (as a bellhop) relays to Rogers that his room has no TV (that's the gag!). Instead of respond with annoyance, however, Rogers surprises Funt and viewers by kindly saying he "doesn't use the television anyway" and has "enough TV in [his] life."
The interaction is as sweet and kind as Fred Rogers always was. Watch:
- YouTubeyoutu.be
The shoe prank outtake can be found on theMister Rogers Neighborhood website, which also houses tons of content about the show, the neighbors, the puppets, and Fred Rogers himself. They also upload five full, new episodes every other Monday for fans to enjoy. The first Monday of the month features episodes from the early years (1968-1975), and the third Monday of the month features episodes from the "Theme Weeks" (1979-2001). Fans can also watch Mister Rogers Neighborhood on PBS Kids, PLUTOTV, and Prime Video.
There may be many wonderful people who walk this earth, but there will never be another Fred Rogers. What a precious gift that we have so many hours of him on film to enjoy and share with generations to come.
This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.