Doctor finally settles the debate of morning vs. nighttime showers
One definitely has more "things going for it."
Dr. Jason Singh, who has all kinds of medical insights on TikTok, recently weighed in on the topic he joked was “more debatable than pineapple on pizza.”
That debate would be whether it’s better to shower in the morning, or at night.
You would think the “right answer” would be largely up to personal preference, much like which way to face while showering and whether or not to snack in the shower…two previous hot button issues online.
But according to Singh, there are definitive pros and cons to each option, which could settle the debate once and for all.
Singh says in the clip that overnight, “your body can accumulate germs such as bacteria and fungus” through “processes like sweating and shedding skin cells,” all of which help create odor. When you shower off this residue in the AM, it brings your “skin microbiome back to a more hygienic baseline.”
Makes a pretty compelling case for morning showers, doesn’t it? Just wait.
Singh went on to say that nighttime showering has “ ‘three things going for it.”
One, it helps release melatonin to help induce sleep. Plus, when your body adjusts from a warmer temperature to a cooler temperature, that also helps your body prepare for a good night’s rest.
The second benefit is that it washes away “the entire day’s grime.” Which, let’s be honest, can be very therapeutic sometimes. And lastly, showering at night is the ‘better way to help hydrate your skin,” making it a better option for those with sensitive or dry skin.
Singh’s bottom line: “Overall night-time showers have more benefits to it but morning showers have really one benefit and that’s better hygiene.”
@drjaysonisfresh
More debatable than pineapple on pizza♬ original sound - Dr. Jason Singh
Singh encouraged viewers to weigh in with their own opinions, and they didn’t hold back.
“You will never convince me to go to bed dirty,’ person wrote. Another argued “The worst part about night time showers is long, wet hair. I hate going to bed with wet hair!”
There ended up being some pretty funny responses as well. One person joked that they opted for morning showers since it helps them “Get my head together. Generate a to-do list. Fight with pretend people.”
Another person noted that timing preferences can be dictated by their schedule, commenting, “might showers during the work week and morning showers on the weekends.”
Many argued that two showers a day was the actual best option. That way you don’t go to bed dirty, and you're fresh for the morning.
Obviously, showering at any time consistently is perfectly find, but Dr. Singh offered some valuable food for thought.
Of course, you could always follow in this viewer’s footsteps, whole wrote:
“I prefer to roll around in dust like a chinchilla.”
This article originally appeared on 3.5.24
