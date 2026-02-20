Mom shares how she went from feeling alone to having a 'huge mom village' in just one year
"It's been such a positive change in my life, so I just wanted to share my experience."
Being a mom can be a lonely role. A 2024 study published by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that 66% of parents reported feeling isolated, and a whopping 79% reported a desire to connect with others outside of work and home.
One mom on Reddit shared exactly how she went from feeling "so incredibly lonely" to having a "huge mom village" in just one year.
She explained that it started at the end of 2024, when she found herself feeling really miserable and thinking about the new year ahead.
How she grew her "mom village"
She decided to try the "most bottom barrel thing I could think of"—she planned a monthly mom dinner for fellow moms. Some she knew, some she didn't.
"I invited every mom I knew, but that wasn't going to cut it so I started inviting moms I didn't know at all," she shared. "Make eye contact with me in the pick up area? Hey there, I have a monthly mom dinner I host if you want to come. Our kids are in the same class and I saw you for five minutes once from across the hall? Please take this invitation to my monthly mom dinner. We're FB friends who haven't seen each other in 20 years, but I saw your post about needing to get out? Mom dinner."
In the comments, she explained that the dinners started out at restaurants, but that it cut "many moms due to finances and childcare," so she began to switch it up by adding in potlucks.
She put herself out there by extending invites, something she said was "a little uncomfortable at first." However, the positive response quelled any of her insecurities.
"The overwhelming reaction was excitement and gratitude, so after the first few it became really easy," she wrote. "Women have been so receptive to hanging out with other women. I have had moms decline or not show up, but I have yet to feel rejected by anyone."
She added that each fellow mom she encountered could relate to the need for a "Mom dinner."
"Literally every single mom I've spoken to gets it," she added. "We all seem to be in the same sinking boat."
The unexpected outcomes
Momentum started to increase, and by six months in, she noticed she had added many more mom friends into her life.
"I went from having two mom friends that I knew would probably watch my kids in an emergency, to a real village with a bit more than 20 of those mom friends," she shared. "This was unimaginable to me when I started the dinner in 2025."
Although she doubted her experiment would work, it did, and there was an unexpected benefit: "My kids are even having sleepovers now, that's how much trust and community we've built."
Finally, she wants to encourage other moms to step outside their comfort zones.
"All it really took was the courage to say I'm lonely out loud to other people and a FB event invite," she explained. "It's been such a positive change in my life, so I just wanted to share my experience."Women enjoy dessert together. Photo credit: Canva
Moms react
Her idea to connect moms and build a strong fellowship of mom friends resonated with lonely mothers:
"This is the way to do it. I did something similar, and it is SO AWKWARD to put yourself out there for a few months/a while and hope to get something back (especially as an introvert) but now we have annual egg hunts, July 4th parties, outdoor movie nights, summer parties, etc. where we just invite dozens of people and have this awesome little village community."
"My social anxiety could never but it wishes it could. 😂 This sounds honestly so lovely. I'm sure this has helped a lot of moms feel part of the wider world again. I'd come to your mom dinner in a heartbeat."
"This is great! A YouTuber I love (Hannah Witton) tries to do coffee mornings every month or so where they have coffee, pastries, brunch type snacks and invite young families over to just drop in for however long they can. It has definitely encouraged me to do something similar to build our village. A mom of a classmate recently organized a mom dinner for our class and it was amazing. All of us indicated it was something we needed more of. I’m glad she took the initiative to get it set up."
An Irish woman went to the doctor for a routine eye exam. She left with bright neon green eyes.
It's not easy seeing green.
Did she get superpowers?
Going to the eye doctor can be a hassle and a pain. It's not just the routine issues and inconveniences that come along when making a doctor appointment, but sometimes the various devices being used to check your eyes' health feel invasive and uncomfortable. But at least at the end of the appointment, most of us don't look like we're turning into The Incredible Hulk. That wasn't the case for one Irish woman.
Photographer Margerita B. Wargola was just going in for a routine eye exam at the hospital but ended up leaving with her eyes a shocking, bright neon green.
At the doctor's office, the nurse practitioner was prepping Wargola for a test with a machine that Wargola had experienced before. Before the test started, Wargola presumed the nurse had dropped some saline into her eyes, as they were feeling dry. After she blinked, everything went yellow.
Wargola and the nurse initially panicked. Neither knew what was going on as Wargola suddenly had yellow vision and radioactive-looking green eyes. After the initial shock, both realized the issue: the nurse forgot to ask Wargola to remove her contact lenses before putting contrast drops in her eyes for the exam. Wargola and the nurse quickly removed the lenses from her eyes and washed them thoroughly with saline. Fortunately, Wargola's eyes were unharmed. Unfortunately, her contacts were permanently stained and she didn't bring a spare pair.
Since she has poor vision, Wargola was forced to drive herself home after the eye exam wearing the neon-green contact lenses that make her look like a member of the Green Lantern Corps. She couldn't help but laugh at her predicament and recorded a video explaining it all on social media. Since then, her video has sparked a couple Reddit threads and collected a bunch of comments on Instagram:
“But the REAL question is: do you now have X-Ray vision?”
“You can just say you're a superhero.”
“I would make a few stops on the way home just to freak some people out!”
“I would have lived it up! Grab a coffee, do grocery shopping, walk around a shopping center.”
“This one would pair well with that girl who ate something with turmeric with her invisalign on and walked around Paris smiling at people with seemingly BRIGHT YELLOW TEETH.”
“I would save those for fancy special occasions! WOW!”
“Every time I'd stop I'd turn slowly and stare at the person in the car next to me.”
“Keep them. Tell people what to do. They’ll do your bidding.”
In a follow-up Instagram video, Wargola showed her followers that she was safe at home with normal eyes, showing that the damaged contact lenses were so stained that they turned the saline solution in her contacts case into a bright Gatorade yellow. She wasn't mad at the nurse and, in fact, plans on keeping the lenses to wear on St. Patrick's Day or some other special occasion.
While no harm was done and a good laugh was had, it's still best for doctors, nurses, and patients alike to double-check and ask or tell if contact lenses are being worn before each eye test. If not, there might be more than ultra-green eyes to worry about.