Education

A small boat made by middle schoolers sailed across the ocean all the way to Norway

educational passages
Facebook

The Rye Riptide washed up on the shores of Norway.

This story brings a whole new meaning to the word friendship.

In October 2020, the middle schoolers of Rye Junior High, in Rye, New Hampshire, bid a bon voyage to their handmade mini-boat, which set sail off the coast of New Hampshire to who-knows-where.

Measuring only 5.5 feet, the “Rye Riptides” was indeed a small ship. It ran crewless, but carried a bountiful cargo of colorful artwork made by students, along with a GPS tracking device that reported the boat’s location … sometimes.

Cut to 462 days and 8,300 miles later, and what started out as a simple science project became a surprise discovery for some Norwegian sixth graders, and a fun new connection across the Atlantic.

Rye Junior High had partnered with Educational Passages, a nonprofit organization that aims to connect students around the world to the ocean and each other. Once the kit arrived, the kids started building while learning about ocean currents, science and math. However, science teacher Sheila Adams shares that the more artistic, right-brained activities equally found their way into the curriculum. “The students needed to use their writing skills to inform others about their mini-boat project, describe our school and town to people of other languages, just in case, and write requests to get the boat deployed,” she said in a release.

…not me feeling jealous of some middle schoolers right now…

COVID-19 nearly threatened to knock the Rye Riptides off its course. The boat had been constructed, but not yet decorated, when students were moved to taking class online. Then, there was the matter of launching the boat. Which Cassie Stymiest, director of Educational Passages, noted was “challenging with all the restrictions in place.” Luckily, creativity, resourcefulness and a little technology saved the day. Working remotely, each piece of art was done at home, then scanned, printed and made into a collage. Then, Ms. Stymiest connected with the Sea Education Association (SEA), which set the Rye Riptides on its journey.

Seriously, my inner child is geeking out with this stuff.

Would the boat make it to Europe? Rye student Solstice Reed wasn’t so sure. “Honestly, I thought it would sink,” she admitted to the Portsmouth Herald. Considering the boat was cruising the ocean waters during hurricane season, the skepticism was well-founded. During the more tumultuous periods, the GPS signal only came in intermittently. And for a long while, there was nothing but radio silence.

But then, at long last, on the small Norwegian island of Smøla, the Rye Riptides successfully made it to dry land. Sure, it was a bit dismantled and covered in barnacles, but inside, all the adorable trinkets remained intact. The Smøla students peered with wonder into their bounty of photos, signed facemasks, fall leaves, acorns and state quarters, gifts sent out almost two years ago.

The voyage of the small boat has gone viral in a big way, sailing across social media, and making headlines. And now, Educational Passages plans on facilitating video meet-ups between Rye Junior High and the school in Norway, “to continue building this new relationship to learn from each other and about the shared Atlantic Ocean between them.” Plus, NPR reports, the students of Smøla would be writing a letter to their new American friends.

Human connection found its way across the sea in the most wholesome and magical way. It’s really cool to see that educational programs like this exist, impacting both the hearts and minds of young students. Mission, successful.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
education
Badge
Old El Paso
Old El Paso
Family

LeBron James Family Foundation’s new Old El Paso Taco Shop opens to celebrate Taco 2.22.22uesday

www.youtube.com
Celebrate The Taco Shop by Old El Paso on 2.22.22uesday
True

The deuces are wild on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The 22nd day of the second month of the year 2022 is a Tuesday, the second day of the week. Americans everywhere are celebrating the historic day by enjoying Tuesday’s official meal, the taco.

The next time this incredible occurrence will happen is in the year 4022.

The LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) is having a big Taco 2.22.22uesday celebration by hosting the foundation’s I PROMISE families in Akron Ohio, at the first-ever restaurant featuring meals from Old El Paso, aptly named “The Taco Shop by Old El Paso.” The fast-casual dining establishment is located in LJFF’s new multi-use facility, House Three Thirty, which provides resources designed to change the trajectory for I PROMISE families and serve the entire Akron, Ohio community.

It may be the Ultimate Taco Tuesday, but House Three Thirty’s Taco Shop by Old El Paso is about so much more than just tacos.
Keep Reading Show less
charity
Family

Family opens a free clothing store for foster kids after realizing they own virtually nothing

via Blossom/Facebook

Blossom in Glennville, Georgia.

When most people think about foster children they lament the fact that they have no parents. When, in most cases, the problem is much worse, they have nothing. No friends. No family. No belongings.

When the police remove a child from an abusive home, the child’s things aren’t the biggest priority. In other cases, a caseworker shows up at a child’s home for removal and they only have a few minutes to grab a few things—whatever fits in a plastic bag.

Linda Durrence, 51, from Glennville, Georgia wants the foster children in her community to have something for themselves.

In December 2016, she and her husband lost their 27-year-old daughter in a car accident. After their tragic loss, the Durrences and their two remaining daughters began attending a church in Glennville. The daughters soon became friends with three girls that were being fostered by another family at the church.

However, in 2018, the sisters were set to be moved to separate foster homes.

Keep Reading Show less
parents
Education

A 30-year-old clip from 'The Simpsons' is a beautiful love letter to substitute teachers

YouTube

Still one of the most emotional Simpsons scenes.

"The Simpsons" has been around for nearly 40 years, and amid the juvenile humor (cue the “eat my shorts” line), this show expertly weaves in some truly valuable life lessons.

No better example than this clip from Season 2, Episode 19: Lisa’s Substitute.

You Are Lisa Simpson (The Simpsons) www.youtube.com

For those who aren’t familiar with the show or its characters … First off, how is that possible? Second, Lisa Simpson is a young girl often ostracized for her intelligence and passion, both at school and at home. That is, until she meets substitute teacher Mr. Bergstrom.

Mr. Bergstrom offers innovative and fun learning methods, which challenge and inspire Lisa. And for the first time ever, this precocious child is appreciated for who she is, feeling a little less alone in her environment. It’s sort of easy to see how Lisa develops a bit of a crush.

Keep Reading Show less
teachers
Joy & Humor

A teacher's viral extra credit questions lure students into a phenomenal prank

assets.rebelmouse.io

This article originally appeared on 05.01.19


A mystery teacher has become an internet scholar after imgur user SharkyTheSharkDog shared photos of the extra credit questions on their exams.

While the first six are really fun—you should see if you can get them all correct—the last one is pure torture in the form of public humiliation.

Don't read too quickly, students.

Keep Reading Show less
education
Trending Stories