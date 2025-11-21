Man found girlfriend’s preschool photo, then had to call his mom after noticing something 'odd'
A man stumbled upon a preschool picture of his girlfriend—and found a familiar face.
A man couldn't believe his eyes when he came across a childhood photo of his girlfriend. The man, who goes by @evanaka1234 on Imgur, shared a series of pictures on his account in 2015, weaving a story through the captions involving his love life and how fate intervened in the best way possible.
He first shared a picture of eight preschool kids accompanied by two adults. "While searching for a rice cooker my GF and I came across this picture from her preschool," the man wrote in the caption.
Man looks through photos. Canva Photos
"I started busting out laughing because I recognized her instantly. Some say she wasn't quite human," he joked, referencing the quirky little smile his girlfriend had in the picture. But that was when a serious realization hit him: a little boy sitting next to his girlfriend began to look eerily familiar. In moments, the man had connected the dots:
"HOLY CRAP THAT WAS ME!" he wrote. "We [grew] up a long ways away from each other, a few cities apart at least but it turned out that we somehow had gone to the same preschool. I freaked out and called my mom ( what else would you do in a situation like that) and sure enough she confirmed that it was me. We had both attended this same preschool when we were like 3 years old. Mildly interesting to say the least."
Beneath the paragraph was another photo of the man and his girlfriend. "This is us today approximately 16 years later," the man concluded.
In a similar story, a Chinese couple (later identified as a Mr. and Mrs. Ye) made a stunning discovery that they had crossed each other's paths in the past. According to NBC affiliate KSDK, the year was 2000 when the pair was unknowingly captured in each other's photographs taken at the same spot. The pictures were also shared on Reddit several years ago.
from Damnthatsinteresting
Oblivious to each other's presence, the man and woman had visited the May Fourth Square in Qingdao, China in 2000. They were posing separately and never interacted with one another.
Mr. Ye was hardly aware that he had walked into someone else's frame as he posed for his own picture, but in an interesting turn of events, he made an appearance in his future wife’s photograph. The post compared the duo’s single pictures side by side and Mr. Ye is clearly visible in her picture in the same outfit that he is seen wearing in his own shot. Years later, when Mr. Ye was flipping through pictures of his wife in her home, he realized how their paths had once crossed without them knowing. The couple ultimately met each other more than a decade later in 2011, got married, and even welcomed twin daughters.
Take this as a sign to go through some old photos of your own. You may find someone fascinating in the background— and who knows what can happen next!
This article originally appeared in September. It has been updated.