Kumail Nanjiani opened up about the work it took to get fit, because men also have impossible beauty standards

Heidi Lux
12.18.19
upload.wikimedia.org

Hollywood has long put unrealistic body expectations on women, especially when it comes to pressure to be thin. However, men also deal with unrealistic expectations. As Hollywood produces superhero movie after superhero movie, men are exposed to bulky bodies like Thor's (who's literally a god). Yet, few physiques come with a "don't try this at home" disclaimer. Kumail Nanjiani recently posted a photo of his ripped body on Instagram, acknowledging the work it took to get there. Nanjiani is starring as Kingo in Marvel movie The Eternals, hence the suddenly cut abs.

"I never thought I'd be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I've worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Nanjiani wrote on Instagram. "I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel's Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked."


RELATED: Lizzo responded to the criticism over her thong dress with a message of self love

Nanjiani's look isn't something you can replicate by spending a couple of hours a week at LA Fitness. He had a whole team of people helping him achieve his physique. "I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I'm glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time," Nanjiani posted.

Nanjiani went on to thank his five personal trainers, mentioning that one "made me understand true physical pain for months and months," as well as his personal trainer of six years who gave him the foundation to make such an amazing transformation in the first place. He also thanked the catering company that gave him his meals for a year.

He also thanked his wife, Emily V. Gordon for "putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year."

People on Twitter went nuts for Nanjiani's new physique.






RELATED: Demi Lovato and Jameela Jamil tag team a take down of a body-shaming headline because size does not matter.

Disney heiress Abigail Disney called out Nanjiani for posting his body, saying it puts unhealthy expectations on men. However, she was happy to hear he posted about how much work it took.




Last year, Rob McElhenney got ridiculously ripped for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and also acknowledged the fact that it's almost physically impossible to look that way without Hollywood footing the bill.


It takes a lot of work to be fit enough to be in a Marvel movie, more work than people realize. We can't apply movie star standards to people who don't have movie star resources. It's fantastic that more and more actors are open about what goes on when the cameras aren't rolling.

beauty standards body image kumail nanjiani

Jewish woman explains why damaging a Torah isn't just anti-Semitic—it's a historic tragedy

Paige Leitman/Facebook

On December 15, 2019, a man broke into the Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills, CA in the middle of the night and vandalized it. Furniture was overturned, brochures and other papers were strewn about, prayer books and prayer shawls were destroyed, and parts of the sacred Torah scrolls were tossed on the ground.

The vandal has not been caught, but the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Keep Reading Show less
jewish synagogue antisemitism vandalism religion judaism
Culture

Someone asked Millennials why they always joke about dying and the answers were pretty serious

Every generation has its own sense of humor. Older generations just don't get it and the younger ones just can't understand it.

Generation X had a love of irony. In the '90s, they wore old T-Shirts of bands they didn't like and laughed at obscure references in music and films. "Pulp Fiction," anybody?

Millennials are a much more sincere group with a shared love of the absurd. Shows like "Rick and Morty" and "The Eric Andre Show" are great examples.

Keep Reading Show less
millenial death memes reddit millenials morbind humor gen x humor millenial jokes comedy central millenials joke about death
popular
Badge
No Kid Hungry + Grubhub
No Kid Hungry + Grubhub

11 million children in the US live in food insecure homes, so this new partnership is helping bring meals to schools

No Kid Hungry

Imagine trying to focus while hungry. It's challenging, right? Your stomach continuously rumbles, resembling a thunderous freight train, therefore causing a physical discomfort you wish would cease. You probably rummage through your fridge for a solution, settling on leftover Chinese from the night before or ordering delivery from your favorite spot.

An easy fix for a simple problem.

Now imagine you're a kindergartner, trying to focus on your schoolwork while hungry. Only, instead of having the option to grab a quick snack from your lunchbox, you're forced to endure the hunger because your family can't afford something to eat. Unfortunately, due to growing poverty and hunger rates within the U.S., that is the reality one in seven children in the U.S. face.

No Kid Hungry

More than 11 million children in the United States live in "food insecure" homes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This means those households don't have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life.

Keep Reading Show less
True

Viral stories show how 'fatphobia' has life-and-death consequences— even for babies and kids

Dadmin/Facebook, Evette Dionne/Twitter

Many people who carry extra weight on their bodies have stories to tell about problematic medical care. Maybe a medical issue was overlooked because of their weight. Perhaps a doctor prescribed losing weight as a solution to an issue that had nothing to do with being fat.

In our society, fat is looked upon as a health hazard at best and a character flaw at worst. While evidence does point to obesity being a health risk factor, judgments about other people's extra pounds go far beyond concerns over health. Companies make billions of dollars off of perpetuating society's obsession with thinness, from diet pills to weight loss programs to plastic surgery, and fat jokes seem to be the final frontier of socially acceptable cruelty and marginalization.

Keep Reading Show less
popular