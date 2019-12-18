Kumail Nanjiani opened up about the work it took to get fit, because men also have impossible beauty standards

Hollywood has long put unrealistic body expectations on women, especially when it comes to pressure to be thin. However, men also deal with unrealistic expectations. As Hollywood produces superhero movie after superhero movie, men are exposed to bulky bodies like Thor's (who's literally a god). Yet, few physiques come with a "don't try this at home" disclaimer. Kumail Nanjiani recently posted a photo of his ripped body on Instagram, acknowledging the work it took to get there. Nanjiani is starring as Kingo in Marvel movie The Eternals, hence the suddenly cut abs.

"I never thought I'd be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I've worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Nanjiani wrote on Instagram. "I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel's Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked."





Nanjiani's look isn't something you can replicate by spending a couple of hours a week at LA Fitness. He had a whole team of people helping him achieve his physique. "I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I'm glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time," Nanjiani posted.

Nanjiani went on to thank his five personal trainers, mentioning that one "made me understand true physical pain for months and months," as well as his personal trainer of six years who gave him the foundation to make such an amazing transformation in the first place. He also thanked the catering company that gave him his meals for a year.

He also thanked his wife, Emily V. Gordon for "putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year."

People on Twitter went nuts for Nanjiani's new physique.





















Disney heiress Abigail Disney called out Nanjiani for posting his body, saying it puts unhealthy expectations on men. However, she was happy to hear he posted about how much work it took.















Last year, Rob McElhenney got ridiculously ripped for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and also acknowledged the fact that it's almost physically impossible to look that way without Hollywood footing the bill.







It takes a lot of work to be fit enough to be in a Marvel movie, more work than people realize. We can't apply movie star standards to people who don't have movie star resources. It's fantastic that more and more actors are open about what goes on when the cameras aren't rolling.

