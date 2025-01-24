Judge determined to help homeless defendant reach family after finding out he's a lawyer
"I was an attorney for 15 years."
There are often sayings about how close average people in America are to becoming homeless. Many Americans are a brief layoff away from being homeless as savings accounts are depleted with inflation. So it's not always surprising when someone ends up without a home and with people living further away from their parents or extended family, help isn't aways just down the road.
One man found himself standing in front of a judge with a court appointed attorney to plead his case. The defendant was arrested after allegedly throwing something through a store window in retaliation for a verbal altercation he had with the owner. Mr. Lane is currently homeless living in Houston, Texas, appearing in court with an acquaintance who was arrested alongside Lane.
It didn't take long to discover that Lane didn't fit the stereotypical image of a homeless person that many people might imagine upon hearing the word. Before Judge David Fleischer addresses the man, he is intently studying the paperwork in front of his lawyer. Upon hearing what the two defendants are charged with, Fleisher asks, "what are you doing with yourself these days Mr. Lane?"
All Rise Nbc GIF by Law & OrderGiphy
The man's response stuns the judge and likely everyone else in the courtroom, "presently? I'm not doing anything, I'm unemployed. I was an attorney for 15 years in Chicago, Illinois and I moved here in July, late June."
Lane admits that he is unaware if his license has officially expired in Illinois, but before moving to Texas he was a practicing attorney. The judge is visibly shocked by this revelation, wondering aloud how a lawyer from Chicago becomes homeless in Houston. In reality, homelessness can happen to just about anyone in America without adequate savings and family support.
Home Equality GIF by INTO ACTIONGiphy
Homelessness has reached a record high, increasing 18% from 2023-2024 with 34% of the homeless population being families with children. But of all the over 700k homeless individuals, 69% of them are men. People who couch surf, reside in homeless shelters or sleep in their cars are all considered to be homeless, and moving to a new state makes some people more vulnerable to the risk of homelessness.
Relocating is expensive which can deplete savings. Oftentimes people relocate for employment or better opportunities, but jobs can fall through and opportunities may be harder to come by than originally thought. This reality can cause many people to rely on whatever they have left in savings to make ends meet. In Lane's case, he claims to have relocated at the behest of his extended family members but once arriving to Houston he became overwhelmed with the process of getting his Texas bar license.
Angry Dick Wolf GIF by Wolf EntertainmentGiphy
"I love being a lawyer," Lane exclaims before answering the judges next question. "In order to practice here, which is my my new home, it would've been a process of I think taking a bar...three days you guys have. Yeah, and uh...I had some other things going on in my life that producing..." he says before being cut off.
As Lane continues talking Judge Fleischer finds out the man comes from a family of lawyers. His parents and younger sister are lawyers in San Fransisco and it sounds as if his older brother is also in the legal field but he has not informed them of his predicament. It's then that the judge becomes determined to get the man in contact with his family members so he can get help to get back on his feet.
"Here's the problem Mr. Lane, it's that we gave you a free bond, you picked up a new case and the last thing I want is to just let you go and you're going to be roaming the streets of Houston. It's just not a good place to roam and if you've got nowhere to go, you've got nothing to do, it could be a recipe for trouble and that's why I want to let you out but not just to the street. If you have a place to go to, if you have family, if someone's willing to take you in, then we can work something but for you to just be let out on the street," Judge Fleischer shrugs.
Instead of just handing down a sentence, Fleischer goes back and forth between Lane and his lawyer to find a way to attach release to contacting family support. Lane, who is clearly well versed in courtroom proceedings is not opposed to having the lawyer contact his family.
In the end, it was decided by all three men that Lane's lawyer would reach out to family members as a condition to be released. Hopefully contacting family helps the man start moving back towards a more positive direction. We never find out why he didn't return home after realizing he was not going to be successful in Texas but thanks to Judge Fleischer, Lane has a second chance.