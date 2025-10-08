Neuroscientist breaks down the 5 simple steps of true manifestation, without the 'woo woo'
It might seem like magic, but there's real science behind it.
Manifestation can be an off-putting concept for myriad reasons, but arguably the biggest complaint is that it feels unrooted in any scientific reality. However, many experts in the scientific community recognize that manifestation is actually rooted in very real neuroscience. The recently passed neurosurgeon and author Dr. James Doty was certainly one of them.
Doty, who passed away in July 2025, dedicated the better part of his life to explaining the science behind manifesting and visualization—why it works, how it occurs in the brain, and how to do it effectively. This includes an incredibly simple routine for manifesting, “without the woo-woo,” as he put it.
Steps for Manifestation
1. Have an intention.
2. Write it down.
3. Read it silently.
4. Read it out loud.
5. Visualize it over and over and over again.
This process might look bare bones, but Doty attests that it uses “all of your sensory organs as much as possible” to embed your intention into your subconscious. All of which activates different parts of your brain, including the part of the brain that repeats self-talk about our identity. So much of how we create habits is tied to the stories we tell ourselves about ourselves, after all.
The caveat that Doty adds, which contradicts the “good vibes only” mantra promoted in many manifestation circles, is that negative self-talk “is not going to 100% go away.” However, with practices like this, even amongst the negative self-talk, you’re able to stay emotionally resilient and not let it “overpower you” by causing you to ruminate.
“In a lot of ways, it’s like accepting the shadow self," says Doty, referencing a term coined by Carl Jung, another pioneer who bridged the gap between metaphysical, spiritual principles, and clinical psychology.
Doty also notes that, contrary to popular opinion, manifestation is not primarily about acquiring things, but rather about gaining detachment from the need for external validation, which ultimately causes suffering.
“I like material things. I drive a Porsche, I live in a very nice house. But the difference, though they’re wonderful to have, they're not necessary. If these things were taken away from me, it has no impact on who I see myself as.”
A few other tips, which Doty goes into detail about in his book Mind Magic: The Neuroscience of Manifestation and How It Changes Everything, include beginning with some gentle breathing exercises to get into a calm state (which releases stressors like fear and doubt which can hinder manifestation), followed by focusing on the joy and awe of being alive (putting you in a receptive mode), and taking aligned action after embedding an intuition (after your brain is rewired to search for possibilities).
At the end of the day, Doty’s five-step routine, and really his work in general, is a great way for the more cynical among us to still experience the benefits of manifesting, even if we don’t gel with the way it’s normally portrayed in pop culture.
“There is no magic here; this is fundamentally basic neuroscience, and it’s something we all have the ability to master.”