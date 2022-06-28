+
Guide to the best cookies ever

Here's our guide to the best cookies ever.

Competitive triathletes, Pam and Connie would chat cookies as a way to make it through their workouts. After all, nothing inspires you to push through the "just two more minutes on the treadmill" threshold, than the promise of a warm cookie coming out of the oven. One day in the midst of their rigorous training regiment Pam and Connie went on a mission to create the ultimate chocolate chip walnut cookie to give them extra motivation.... or something like that. The cookie was irresistible and the two best friends decided that they could probably sell these.

And they were right. In 1993 Pam and Connie started Levain Bakery. Their cookies were baked fresh daily and the left-overs were donated to charity each night – and almost 30 years later these same practices are still proudly in place at the core of Levain bakery. Drooling yet? You will be! Here's our guide to the best cookies ever. *Warning: do not read on an empty stomach!*


1. The Icon: there's a reason these chocolate chip walnut cookies initially flew off the shelves! They're crispy with a thick gooey center. Not too sweet, these delightful bites are a perfectly balanced treat.


2. The Chocolate Lover: dangerously rich, this dark chocolate chip cookie is made with French cocoa and semisweet chocolate chips for extra chocolatey delightfulness. It's sinfully good.


3. The One to Envy: ... well, your peanut butter cups will certainly be jealous! These dark chocolate peanut butter chip cookies are the perfect indulgence. They also just so happen to be the Levain Bakery staff favorites... and they eat a lot of cookies!


4. The Twist: oatmeal raisin cookies that are extra thick, rich and buttery. With a super gooey inside packed full of naturally sweet and plump raisins, their oatmeal raisin cookies are a new take on an old favorite.


5. The Classic: don't get us wrong, we're sure your grandma makes a mean chocolate chip cookie, but these double chocolate chip cookies aren't your family's recipe. They are just as perfectly crispy and gooey as the first cookie on this list, but without the nuts. This buttery delight will have you breaking down the Levain door for the recipe. Fortunately, they just do the baking for you – guess it is back to grandma's if you want to lick the spoon.


6. The Undecided: it's hard to make it through a list like that and be able to narrow it down to just one cookie! Luckily, Levain bakery has something for everyone – including those who want one of everything. This assorted cookie gift box gives you one of each: a chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter chip and an oatmeal raisin. It's the perfect thing to try whether it's your first time trying cookies from Levain or whether it's just your first time not being able to chose just one!

Check out their site, pour some milk and get ready to indulge in the greatest chocolate chip cookies ever – oops, did we just give away our favorite?

Mom who saved pet goose from  eagle while breastfeeding is a mascot for moms everywhere

"Just a day in the life."

Hold on, Frankie! Mama's coming!

How do you explain motherhood in a nutshell? Thanks to Cait Oakley, who stopped a preying bald eagle from capturing her pet goose as she breastfed her daughter, we have it summed up in one gloriously hilarious TikTok.

The now viral video shows the family’s pet goose, Frankie, frantically squawking as it gets dragged off the porch by a bald eagle—likely another mom taking care of her own kiddos.

Wearing nothing but her husband’s boxers while holding on to her newborn, Willow, Oakley dashes out of the house and successfully comes to Frankie's rescue while yelling “hey, hey hey!”

The video’s caption revealed that the Oakleys had already lost three chickens due to hungry birds of prey, so nothing was going to stop “Mama bear” from protecting “sweet Frankie.” Not even a breastfeeding session.

Oakley told TODAY Parents, “It was just a split second reaction ...There was nowhere to put Willow down at that point.” Sometimes being a mom means feeding your child and saving your pet all at the same time.

As for how she feels about running around topless in her underwear on camera, Oakley declared, “I could have been naked and I’m like, ‘whatever, I’m feeding my baby.’”

The gift that keeps on giving

The Giving Keys inspire wearers to dream, create and pay it forward

The Giving Keys is a jewelry company that's a bit unconventional, only because they believe that all of their gifts are meant to be regifted. It's a pay it forward, give on to others type of mentality and it in turn gives their pieces that little bit of extra meaning. Each of their keys comes with a story attached, once you decide exactly what that is...

Lebanese dance troupe delivers a breathtaking performance on 'America's Got Talent'

The Mayyas walked like the proud lionesses they are.

10/10. The Mayyas dance.

We can almost always expect to see amazing acts and rare skills on “America’s Got Talent.” But sometimes, we get even more than that.

The Mayyas, a Lebanese women’s dance troupe whose name means “proud walk of a lioness,” delivered a performance so mesmerizing that judge Simon Cowell called it the “best dance act” the show has ever seen, winning them an almost instant golden buzzer.

Perhaps this victory comes as no surprise, considering that the Mayyas had previously won “Arab’s Got Talent” in 2019 and competed on “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.” But truly, it’s what motivates them to take to the stage that’s remarkable.

“Lebanon is a very beautiful country, but we live a daily struggle," one of the dancers said to the judges just moments before their audition. Another explained, “being a dancer as a female Arab is not fully supported yet.”

Nadim Cherfan, the team’s choreographer, added that “Lebanon is not considered a place where you can build a career out of dancing, so it’s really hard, and harder for women.”

Still, Cherfan shared that it was a previous “AGT” star who inspired the Mayyas to defy the odds and audition anyway. Nightbirde, a breakout singer who also earned a golden buzzer before tragically passing away in February 2021 due to cancer, had told the audience, “You can't wait until life isn't hard anymore before you decide to be happy.” The dance team took the advice to heart.

For the Mayyas, coming onto the “AGT” stage became more than an audition opportunity. Getting emotional, one of the dancers declared that it was “our only chance to prove to the world what Arab women can do, the art we can create, the fights we fight.”

