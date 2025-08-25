Dad who cried watching young daughters at Olivia Rodrigo concert explains big viral moment
"This is unbelievable. Feel this moment."
Viral moments at concerts have become all the talk this year. But, unlike the unfortunate (alleged) "gotcha" clip at the Coldplay show, this new one is much more wholesome.
When Christian Lopez accompanied his two young daughters to see Olivia Rodrigo, who was part of this year's Lollapalooza fest in Chicago, he didn't expect to get swept up in his feels. It was so pure and beautiful to see a man genuinely moved by lyrics that have the potential to shape his children—and the Internet took notice.
Rodrigo's song, in this case, was "Pretty isn't Pretty," and it resonates with so many young girls and women as well. There's something about Lopez's face that seems to suggest that he is well aware that self-doubt can creep into a young girl's psyche and set up shop there for years.
Bought a bunch of makeup, tryna cover up my face
I started to skip lunch, stopped eating cake on birthdays
Bought a new prescription to try and stay calm
'Cause there's always something missing
There's always something in the mirror that I think looks wrong
When pretty isn't pretty enough, what do you do?
And everybody's keeping it up, so you think it's you
I could change up my body and change up my face
I could try every lipstick in every shade
But I'd always feel the same
'Cause pretty isn't pretty enough anyway
You can win the battle, but you'll never win the war
You fix the things you hated, and you'd still feel so insecure
And I try to ignore it, but it's everything I see
It's on the poster on the wall, it's in the shitty magazines
It's in my phone, it's in my head, it's in the boys I bring to bed
It's all around, it's all the time, I don't know why I even try
As the girls sing loudly along with the song, their emotions jump through the camera. Every word seems to be a gut punch from the commentary of societal-inflicted beauty standards. Visibly seeing Lopez relate to and understand this was a spark of hope for future generations.
In a Zoom interview with NBC Chicago, Lopez shares, "I wanted to say to all of you - you are so enough. This is unbelievable. Feel this moment. And they all felt like they weren't (enough.)"
We hear a news reporter's voiceover who says, "A Dad who got emotional listening to Olivia Rodrigo's concert is explaining this viral moment." Another newscaster adds, "So Christian Lopez took his daughters to the opening night of Lollapalooza. And a TikTok captured his reaction as Rodrigo sang her hit song, Pretty isn't Pretty."
We cut back to Lopez explaining, "And then my 12-year-old is just screaming and I listen to the words. She talks about 'looking at the mirror and not feeling good. I became 12 again. I was 12. And then I was a dad. I had my daughters and I realized that the words were resonating with not only them - but with every single kid around me. And so when I was looking around, I'm looking at them, going 'Wow. Every single person here is just feeling this. We all felt it the same way. Like, even though I'm so much older than my daughters, we all felt it."
He adds, "I think that's why all these artists are amazing. Like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo. Young female artists who are just writing and composing stuff that this generation gets and that I get, as well. And if I translated this song to my dad, who only speaks Spanish, he would get it too."
The viral TikTok has millions of likes already and thousands of comments. One top comment is from Olivia Rodrigo herself who just writes, "I'm crying."