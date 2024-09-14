Coldplay surprises couple by letting their wedding be the world premiere of a new song
The couple reached out on Twitter just two days before their big day—and it paid off big time.
Imagine being able to tell everyone that your wedding also happened to be the world premiere of a song from an intentionally beloved band. Talk about an awesome flex.
These bragging rights belong to Paul and Céline Delcloy—all because they asked nicely, by the way.
Here’s what went down.
On Sept 2, Chris Martin, rockstar frontman for Coldplay, played a sneak preview of "All My Love,” a track which will be featured on the band's upcoming new album, “Moon Music, set to be released on Oct. 4.
Coldplay then shared the clip onto X, along with the caption "All My Love. Last song of the summer ❤️,” as this would be the last live concert before “Moon Music” would debut.
All My Love
Last song of the summer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7CmoNbJIbA
— Coldplay (@coldplay) September 2, 2024
Paul and Céline, both huge Coldplay fans, went out on a limb and reached out to Coldplay's manager and “fifth member”, Phil Harvey, on X on Sept. 5, asking if "All My Love" could be the first dance at their wedding, coming up in only two days time.
"We’re getting married in 2 days, please Phil do your magic and let us dance [to] All My Love 😭😭😭,” read the tweet.
In addition, the couple also re-shared a photo previously posted on X about a month ago, where they’re holding a sign that reads, "Would you come and play 'All Our Love' [for] our wedding first dance?"
We’re getting married in 2 days, please Phil do your magic and let us danse All My Love 😭😭😭 @coldplay https://t.co/i9MsKXYStW
— P/A/F (@paulartforms) September 5, 2024
As fate would have it, Harvey not only saw the tweet, but replied, “Congratulations Paul! Let me see what I can do.” And next thing you know, Paul and Céline share another video—this time from their wedding, sharing their first dance to the sought after track.
In gratitude, Paul wrote:
“We had a world premiere of All My Love. We cried a lot, this music is meaningful for us, Céline has been living with illness for so many years, I lost my dad 4 years ago, we both supported each other in so many situations. Thank you @coldplay, We are so proud and fulfilled that you have accepted this.”
We had a world premiere of All My Love. ❤️
We cried a lot, this music is meaningful for us, Céline has been living with illness for so many years, I lost my dad 4 years ago, we both supported each other in so many situations.
Thank you @coldplay, We are so proud and fulfilled… pic.twitter.com/ZPW6fEuxP8
— P/A/F (@paulartforms) September 8, 2024
Coldplay would later share the Delcloys' dance video on their own X account, saying, "Congratulations, Céline and Paul 💕 💕. We wish you a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness." The message was signed with "Love c, g, w, j & p," representing band members Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland, along with Harvey.
In an exclusive interview with People, the newlyweds shared why having a Coldplay track for their wedding dance felt so important, as their music held deep meaning in their relationship.
They reminisced about attending their first Coldplay concert together seven years ago, which “sparked a journey that took us across Europe to see the band seven times during the Music of the Spheres world tour.”
“All My Love,” is particularly meaningful, as the “lyrics echo the hardships we endured but also the power of love between us, making the song deeply meaningful to us." After hearing it in Athens, the track became the couple’s “anthem” as they dealt with challenges like Céline's Crohn's disease and the loss of Paul’s father.
Why people love Coldplay
Of course, the Delcloys aren’t the only folks who hold a special place in their heart for Coldplay. Fans appreciate the band’s musicianship, emotional lyrics, and the way their music bring people together, particularly at live concerts.
But not only that, they practice being kind humans—from working with KultureCity to make their shows accessible to deaf, hard-of-hearing or visually impaired fans, to offering $20 concert tickets to those who can’t pay the normal prices, to acknowledge Indigenous land, to employing more 40 women in areas from carpentry to personal security for their 2024 tour.
Plus, Coldplay are touted as sustainability pioneers, with their unprecedented “environmentally conscious touring” initiative and plan to offer their “Moon Music” album in multiple formats, including vinyl made from recycled plastic bottles.
Even if you aren’t the biggest Coldplay fan like Paul and Céline, you gotta appreciate what they're doing to make a real positive impact. Both in their fans’ lives, and around the world.
