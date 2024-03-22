This company makes cardboard tanks to help your cat conquer the world
What cat doesn't need a cardboard tank?
You may think the Illuminati secretly rules the world, but it's actually cats. Cats have been treated like gods since the start of human civilization, whether it was the ancient Egyptians or those of us in the modern world who would do anything for our furry friends.
And to conquer the world, cats need cutting-edge military technology. That's why Suck UK creates awesome cardboard gadgets you can buy for your cats.
"These fun and playful toy houses for your cats are designed to add a sense of adventure to their daily lives about the house. Why spend an afternoon relaxing in a boring, plain old box, when there's the opportunity to become a life saving fireman, thrilling tank driver or LA socialite?!"
"Sit back and have a giggle at your cat 'doing human things' and help keep them away from clawing your favorite sofa!"
"These cardboard playhouses come in various humorous designs; the Tank, the Catillac, the Fire Engine, Plane, and for those kitties with a bit more style, the Cabin and Tepee."
"There's no need to glue or tape and they easily fold away if you need a bit more space around the house."
Just look at these guys having so much fun...
Pieces of a puzzle to put together.
Macy in the tank.
Kiddie might be more deadly than the tank.
Zippy has a new home.
They even have a plane, every army needs an air force after all.
Ready for take off.
As you can probably imagine, people are loving the vehicles, though their cats are still turning them down for plain cardboard boxes. One customer writes:
"A few weeks down the line, they both play with it but not as much as the huge cardboard box I got for free from a supermarket... But I like it, so maybe that's what counts! It does look impressive, with color printing on the inside and outside."
Kitty in a firetruck.
And they don't only do vehicles. Your cat could be a superstar DJ, too.
Auditions for the new DJ.
This article originally appeared on 12.12,.19