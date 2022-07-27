+
CCTV shows the heart-stopping moment a passerby catches a toddler falling from a building

His quick action saved the little girl's life.

toddler falls; man catches toddler; CCTV
Photo by Frank McKenna on Unsplash

Passerby catches toddler falling from window

Have you ever watched something that instantly made you sweat? Yeah, that's the response watching this heart-stopping video of a toddler falling out of a sixth floor window and being caught by a man chatting on his cellphone. The miraculous moment was caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in China and was uploaded to Twitter recently by China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.

In the short clip you can see the man seemingly walking while talking on his cellphone when he notices what's about to unfold. He quickly runs to the front of the building nearly falling when he attempts to stop and another person runs behind to help him. The two put their arms up and before you know it there's a toddler landing safely in the man's arms. In another angle you see the toddler dangling from the window before free-falling to the pair below. His quick action saved the little girl's life.

According to China Daily, the man, who has now been identified as Shen Dong, said he heard a bang on the top of the apartment building before looking up and seeing the toddler. The bang he heard was the toddler hitting an advertisement sign and Shen was on the phone with the police before the girl moved again causing her to fall. After he caught the child, Shen drove the girl to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released to her mother.

Shen told the outlet, "I'm also a father of two children and I don't want to see any children get hurt."

Talk about being in the right place at the right time. Shen was simply about to walk into the bank where he worked before the loud noise grabbed his attention. Pretty sure he has a good excuse for missing a day of work. Hopefully the little girl continues to have a speedy recovery.

Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her

Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup.

Phil Wright/Instagram

Mariandrea Villegas dancing with Phil Wright at The Dance Awards.

Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied.

You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.

Mariandrea Villegas may be tiny, but she packs a mighty amount of energy, skill, coordination and x-factor into her dancing. Oh and joy. Did I mention joy?

Brilliant artist's 'infinite' work tells a beautiful story that never seems to end

Why doesn’t it get pixelated?

via Vaskange/Twitter

The incredible art of Lucas Vaskange.

We’re all accustomed to pinching on a photo to zoom in when looking at an image on our smartphones. But we realize there’s a limit to how far one can go before the picture becomes totally pixelated.

That’s why a new piece by Parisian artist Lucas Vaskange has fascinated millions of people on social media. One of his latest works seems to go on forever—the more you pinch, the more the world opens up to the viewer.

The piece of art starts outside of an artist's desk then zooms in on a photo of the artist with what appears to be an apple. But as Vaskange continues to zoom into the photo, we see there are another seven layers to the piece.

The video has been seen more than 5 million times since it was posted on July 26.

art
Watch the 'Interceptor' trash fence stop a literal wave of garbage from flowing into the ocean

Innovation at its best

The Ocean Cleanup/YouTube

Literal islands of trash get created on the surface of the Caribbean Sea. This barrier aims to stop that.

The Interceptor Trashfence might sound like something out of an offbeat science fiction movie, but it's a very real tool being used to thwart further pollution in our oceans.

The Ocean Cleaunup, a nonprofit focused on technology that prevents plastics in rivers from drifting into the ocean, posted a video to YouTube revealing a trial of one of its latest innovations—The Interceptor Trashfence.

Living up to its name, the giant chain link fence was placed in Guatemala's Rio Motagua Basin, which The Ocean Cleanup believes to be the “heaviest polluting river in the world.” With an estimated 20,000 tons of plastic flowing through it each year, it’s a pretty safe assumption.

All of that waste goes directly into the Caribbean Sea, where blankets of garbage can be seen floating on the water’s surface. In 2017, the body of water was dubbed “the sea of plastic'' after disturbing photos showing those immense amounts of litter went viral.

However, with this trash fence intercepting an incoming tsunami of trash, there’s hope that the Caribbean Sea might return to its former glory.

