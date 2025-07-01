Mississippi Gulf Coast is home to the only photographed living giant squid in North America
There may be more but only one has been photographed.
Giant squids are the things nightmares and science fiction movies are made of. Squids are not the most adorable things to look at unless you're a zoologist or marine biologist. These ocean-dwelling creatures look like they would eat you if given the chance though, thankfully, this is not a worry most people need to have. Unless you are going deep into the ocean far removed from the United States, your chances of running into a giant squid are quite low.
But they aren't zero. It turns out you don't have to go to some far off country to see a giant squid in the wild;, you just have to go to Mississippi. Marine mammal researcher for Mississippi State University’s Coastal Research and Extension Center, Dr. Holley Muraco reveals in an interview with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks that the waters right off of the Mississippi Gulf Coast are home to the only living squid photographed in North America.
Medusa image of giant squid in Gulf of Mexico off of Mississippi Gulf CoastPhoto credit: NOAA
The Mississippi Gulf Coast water is home to a lot of different aquatic critters. It's a place known for it's sea food and home to the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates injured marine animals and houses those who can't be re-released into the wild. The organization also serves as a center for education on the different types of marine animals with interactive live animal shows at a fraction of the cost of visiting an aquarium. Mississippians are used to sharing the water with the different fish that live in the bay, bayou, sound, Gulf, and the ocean waters beyond the Gulf.
Sign warning against feeding alligators next to alligator in Mississippi marshlandsCourtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel
A lot of time in Mississippi is spent outside on or near a body of water whether it's fishing off of a pier or kayaking in the bay. Gulf Coast residents have learned to peacefully exist with the animals that come with the territory, including alligators. But the discovery of a living giant squid in the body of water Mississippians enjoy year round is a surprise to locals and their Gulf Coast neighbors in the neighboring states.
"Are you serious? If Mississippi residents actually knew this, they would be ecstatic to share it. I was born and raised in MS and that's the first I've ever heard it. I actually witnessed a manatee in Biloxi Bay as a kid and no one believed me," one person exclaims on a short clip of the interview.
Mississippi Gulf Coast beach in BiloxiCourtesy of Jacalyn Wetzel
"As an Alabama resident, knowing they found giant squid off the coast of Mississippi doesn't make me feel more comfortable with being offshore," someone else shares.
Giant squids aren't something people imagine much outside of movies or "scholarly" debates after a few drinks on who would win in a fight, a giant squid or a sperm whale. Turns out the sperm whale versus squid match is due to researchers once finding pieces of a large squid inside the belly of s sperm whale. Mississippians can rest assured that their waters would be the scene of the next rematch if there ever was one because according to Dr. Muraco, they've also spotted the huge sperm whales in the same water.
"We have a resident population of sperm whales, right off, maybe 60 miles off of Gulfport. A resident population of sperm whales and so we know that we're having sperm whales with epic battles of giant squid. That's happening in our backyard, ya know. I'm like, it's crazy." Muraco excitedly tells the host before adding, "And I just want anybody who will listen to know, we can take ownership of this. Mississippi has the best access to that Mississippi Delta, Desoto Canyon, that magic place right there where all these marine mammals are trying trying to survive."
Dr. Muraco also exclaims that Mississippi is also the home of Rice's whales, the most endangered species of whales in the world. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are fewer than 100 Rice's whales in the entire world. The Gulf really does have diverse marine life.
2009 photo of giant squid caught in Gulf of Mexico near Mississippi GulfPhoto credit: NOAA
People in Mississippi are no strangers to the giant squid—they're just not accustomed to them being alive. The first giant squid seen in the Mississippi coastal waters was found floating in 1954, and the second was pulled from the water in 2009 as researchers were looking for prey of sperm whales in the area. The squid caught in 2009 was 19.5 feet long and weight 103 pounds.
“This is an incredibly rare find in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Michael Vecchione, director for NOAA’s Fisheries Service’s National Systemics Laboratory. A giant squid expert told the Smithsonian Insider the same, highlighting the gravity of the occurrence “Giant squid have been found more commonly in areas of the world where there are deep-water fisheries, such as Spain and New Zealand, but this is the first time one has actually been captured during scientific research in the Gulf of Mexico.”
A more recent expedition in 2019 with a specialized underwater camera named "The Medusa" caught a glimpse of a living juvenile giant squid estimated to be between 10 and 12 feet long. A video shows the squid coming to eat the e-jelly lure placed on the camera before swimming away after realizing it wasn't actually food.
Being that the squid is a juvenile, it's likely that there are more squids in the depths of the Gulf. It's just a matter of time before researchers capture evidence of older squids.
