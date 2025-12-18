California man buys an apartment on a cruise ship because its cheaper than renting one on land
Why waste money to rent on land when you can live the all-inclusive life at sea?
Living the rest of your life on a cruise ship seems like the dream of the ultra-rich. You wake up every morning and have an all-you-can-eat breakfast. Spend the afternoon hanging out by the pool or touring a fantastic city such as Rome or Dubrovnik. At night, have a drink in the lounge watching a comedian or a jazz band, then hit the sack and do it all over again the next day. Seems too good to be true for the average person, right? Think again.
Austin Wells of San Diego told CNBC that he could make it happen at just 28 years old because it’s cheaper than living onshore in Southern California and he gets to see the world. “The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world,” Wells told CNBC.
“I’m going from this model where you want to go somewhere, you pack a bag, you get on a flight, you rent a room, to now my condo, my gym, my doctors and dentists, all of my grocery stores travel the world with me,” he added.
Wells purchased an apartment on the Storylines MV Narrative, which is being built in Croatia. When he'll actually get to live on it is still a big question, as the build has faced delays and financial hiccups. The ship's sailing date has been pushed out from 2025 to a tentative launch in 2027.
What does it cost to live on a cruise ship?
The rough math for Wells' dream makes perfect sense on paper, though. He purchased a 12-year lease on the ship for $300,000. That comes to about $2,100 a month if he didn’t have to take out a loan. By comparison, most apartments in San Diego cost more than $2,100 per month in rent.
The ship charges an additional $2,100 a month for all-inclusive services, which include food, drinks, alcohol, gym membership, routine healthcare check-ups, onboard entertainment, and laundry.
So, it could cost Wells as little as $4,200 a month to live an all-expenses-paid life. Plus, there’s no need to pay for a car or waste time shopping for groceries or traveling anywhere. It’s all on the ship. And Wells can work from the ship because his job with Meta is fully remote.
"What I'm probably most excited about is going to places that ships can only uniquely go,” he told CNBC, adding that cruise ships can travel to “unique ecological parts of the world or beautiful dive spots that are a few miles off land or caves to dive through and the ship will do a number of overnight stays in those areas."
The MV Narrative encourages its residents to continue their careers
Retirees and people who are advanced in their careers are moving onto the ship. One resident, a nurse, will join the staff's medical team. “I always say to people, you can come and drink pina coladas by the pool all day if you like and not lift a finger … But that gets old pretty quickly. So, you want to keep doing [the job] you do, right, so this is a way for people to be able to do that,” the MV Narrative's co-founder and CEO, Alister Punton, said. “That’s a fundamental difference [between] us and a cruise.”
Wells isn’t the only person who’s decided to live on a permanent vacation. Upworthy spoke with a couple in their 50s who live on cruise ships because it’s cheaper than their mortgage.
Richard Burk and his wife, Angelyn, are living their best life hopping from ship to ship for around $100 a night, depending on the cruise. "Cruise costs vary quite a bit, our goal is to average about $100 per night, for the couple, or less across an entire calendar year," Richard told Upworthy.
The Burks keep the costs of cruising down through loyalty memberships. “We love to travel and we were searching for a way to continuously travel in our retirement that made financial sense,” Angelyn told 7 News.
People like Wells and the Burks may be outliers in society. They’ve chosen to give up the comforts of home for the comfort of living a life being catered to 24/7. While most of us probably won’t opt to make the big leap and live life out at the sea, their stories are a wonderful reminder that with a little creative thinking, we can create the perfect lives for ourselves whether on land or at sea.
