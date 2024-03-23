Business expert shares how he could tell someone was a high performer in 10 seconds
“I just overheard someone and even in a 10-second conversation, I knew they were a high performer."
According to sales guru and business expert Mike Manzi, there is a subtle but powerful difference between the attitudes of people he deems “high” or “low” performers, whether in academics or their professional lives.
He shared the observation in a video he recently posted to TikTok. “I just overheard someone and, even in a 10-second conversation, I knew they were a high performer,” Manzi started his video.
“They were some kid in college and they just were like, ‘You know, I don’t get it. As long as you just go to class, study, listen to what they’re talking about, and then try to apply it to your own personal life, how do you not get an A?’” he continued.
How to spot a high performer by eavesdropping
Manzi believes the underlying message is to “Do every single thing and do it well.” The high performer sees operating on a high level as “normal,” whereas the low performer sees doing the basics, such as studying or going to class, as a chore. It’s the difference between having a genuine interest in success and being satisfied with doing the bare minimum.
Just about everyone in the comments agreed with Manzi.
"Yes, and when you inevitably run into a roadblock, you don't say 'It's hard, I can't do it'; you figure out what key part you misunderstood, get help if you need it, then move on," Messnabout wrote. "Truly!! Bc then you’re in the workforce and everyone acts like doing the bare min is pulling teeth. Just do the bare min and then a little extra and managers stay off your back...easy," Sherri added.