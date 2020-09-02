Inclusivity

Black teen shares a list of 16 rules his mom had him memorize to stay safe when he leaves the house

Black teen shares a list of 16 rules his mom had him memorize to stay safe when he leaves the house
via Cameron Welch / TikTok

Going out in public is much more dangerous for a Black man in American than a white man. A Black man is nearly three times more likely to be killed by the police.

He's at 1.5 times greater risk of being the victim of homicide than a white man and 3.3 times more likely than a Hispanic man.

Even though black men and white men sell and use recreational drugs at nearly the same rates, black Americans are 2.7 times as likely to be arrested for drug-related offenses.

The sad reality that Black men face led the mother of Cameron Welch to create a list of 16 rules for him to follow when he leaves the house. She gave him the list at the age of 11, and at 18, he has it memorized so he shared it on TikTok to show people what life's like as a Black man in America.

"In this moment in our country, it was necessary for me to use my voice, so I put out the video," he told The Huffington Post. "I wanted people to hear and understand the real truth of a Black man's daily experience."

"Jus some unwritten rules my mom makes me follow as a young black man #blacklivesmatter," Welch wrote on the TikTok video.


@skoodupcam Jus some unwritten rules my mom makes me follow as a young black man ##fyp ##blacklivesmatter
♬ original sound - marcappalott

— Don't put your hands in your pockets.

— Don't put your hoodie on.

— Don't be outside without a shirt on.

— Check-in with your people, even if you're down the street.

— Don't be out too late.

— Don't touch anything you're not buying.

— Never leave the store without a receipt or a bag, even if it's just a pack of gum.

— Never make it look like there's an altercation between you and someone else.

— Never leave the house without your ID.

— Don't drive with a wife-beater on.

— Don't drive with a du-rag on.

— Don't go out in public with a wife-beater or a du-rag.

— Don't ride with the music too loud.

— Don't stare at a Caucasian woman.

— If a cop stops you randomly and starts questioning you, don't talk back, just compromise.

— If you ever get pulled over, put your hands on the dashboard and ask if you can get your license and registration out.

The list of rules shows that Welch's mother understands the reality of being a Black man in America and wanted to do her best to keep him safe when she's not around. It's also a sad reminder of the discrepancy between how white and Black teenagers are treated in this country.

A white teenager would never have to worry about wearing a hoodie or avoiding staring at a white woman. Parents of white children don't have to warn their kids about being seen as a thief when they walk down to the corner liquor store.

"Saving this video for my future son," one TikTok user told Welch.

"His future shouldn't be like this," Welch wrote back.

In a follow-up video, Welch talks about how he says goodbye to his friends after hanging out.

They don't say, "I'll see you later" when heading home. Instead, they say, "Stay safe."

"Every Black man has that feeling of, 'Am I gonna come home today?" he says in the clip.

@skoodupcam ##fyp
♬ original sound - skoodupcam
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
black lives matter
popular

The CDC says 6% of COVID deaths are only from COVID. Doctors explain what that really means.

ZDoggMD/YouTube

As seemingly happens every week during the pandemic, misinformation has been floating around about some statistics the CDC shared on its website. This time, it stems from a now-removed tweet that President Trump retweeted from a QAnon follower (yup), which claims that the CDC "quietly" added some data to their website to clarify that only 6% of COVID-19 deaths were a result of COVID alone, whereas 94% of them included other "serious illnesses" as causes of death.

The tweet used this statistic to make it seem that COVID had really only killed around 9,000 people. That's not at all what it means.

First of all here's what the CDC website actually states: "For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death."

Many experts have weighed in on the confusion to set the record straight.

Keep Reading Show less
coronavirus
Badge
Dole
Dole Sunshine
Sunshine For All

What started off as an environmental class project has prevented over 150,000 pounds of greenhouse gases from being emitted into the atmosphere

True

As part of its promise for a brighter world, Dole is partnering with Back2Earth to support its efforts to grow gardens — not landfills.

Visit www.sunshineforall.com to learn more.

food
popular

Security cameras showed a kid 'tearing it up' in his driveway each night. So he took adorable action.

Most of us had one of those neighbors growing up—the one who gave us the stink eye if we so much as looked at their perfectly mowed lawn and shooed us away if even our shadows crept onto their flower beds. There's a reason "Get off my lawn!" was a meme before memes were even a thing.

Then there are neighbors who rock. The ones who smile and wave through the window and share their fresh-baked cookies with the neighborhood kids. The folks who genuinely enjoy the vibrant energy that children bring to the block and embrace the idea of "it takes a village."

When one of the guys behind Canyon Chasers, a motorcycle enthusiast website, shared a video of how he handled a kid who kept playing in his driveway when he wasn't home, it wasn't clear at first which kind of neighbor he was going to be. But then he explains how his security footage showed a preschooler riding his bike around his flat concrete driveway every evening, and how he decided to do something about it.

Keep Reading Show less
inspiration
popular

A haunting poem captures our Kyle Rittenhouse moment. America: 'come get your children.'

Leslé Honoré Poetry/Facebook

Looking at a photo of Kyle Rittenhouse, it's hard for many of us not to see every horrible American stereotype personified. The 17-year-old who illegally crossed state lines with a semi-automatic rifle to "protect businesses" in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ended up shooting three people, killing two of them.

And for these actions, he's been celebrated by some as a hero.

The vastly different ways people view this teen is emblematic of the division in the U.S. when it comes to racial justice. Where some people see a patriot, others see a terrorist. How anyone could look at a 17-year-old illegally carrying a gun, prepared to shoot people while protecting property that isn't his as anything other than radicalized is beyond me. Yet here we are.

Keep Reading Show less
racism
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites