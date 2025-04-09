Florida zoo captures adorable moment when a newborn baby sloth meets his dad
If you thought adults sloths were cute, wait 'til you see this baby.
Teddy, the two-toed sloth, has become a proud papa, and thanks to a video posted by the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, we all get to witness his adorable reunion with his newborn son. Mama sloth, aka Grizzly, gave birth to their healthy little one in February 2022, delighting more than 3,000 people on Facebook. Mama sloth was probably happy to give birth because a sloth's gestational period is an entire year.
The video, posted to the Florida zoo’s YouTube page, shows Grizzly slowly climbing toward her mate, who is at first blissfully unaware as he continues munching on leaves. Typical dad. Teddy quickly kicks into love mode once he sees his precious cub, however. Pretty soon it’s nothing but a sweet nose nuzzle fest. Be still, my sloth-loving heart!
"Special Delivery! We have some big news to tell you: Grizzly had a baby! Grizzly and Teddy (the father) are Hoffman’s two-toed Sloths, and the family is doing well," the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park announced on Facebook.
As with most mammals, male sloths don’t typically care for their young. Usually, a sloth mama will go it alone, spending up to six months with the little one clinging to her chest as she traverses the trees. Eventually she’ll spend time teaching the cub to climb, forage and even do the “poop dance” (yes, it’s a real thing with sloths). However, the zoo is allowing the father to be involved in the baby's upbringing if he so chooses.
"But since that is how they've elected to, we felt it was really important to keep them here that way," a zoo curator said. "Mom and baby need time to bond together, and Teddy, very smartly, decided to give them some space." In a follow-up video, Sarah, one of the zoo’s bird and mammal curators, praised Teddy for “very smartly” knowing when to give Grizzly and baby their “much needed space.” Healthy boundaries at their finest.
The birth of the baby sloth is also notable because of the parents' advanced ages. At 37, Grizzly is one of the oldest sloths to give birth and 47-year-old male Teddy is one of the oldest sloths ever recorded. The birth was the couple's fourth child. They were transferred to St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park after being transferred from Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay. The Hoffmann's two-toed sloths can be found in tropical rainforests across Central America, Northern South America, Peru, and Brazil.
A two-toed sloth in Coasta Rica. via Geoff Gallice/Eikimedia Commons
The family currently lives at an exhibit in the park known as Sloth Landing, where visitors can get up close with the animals while learning about the conservation of rainforest animals. "The Rainforest Encounter places you up close and personal with the sloths, even providing opportunities to touch these shy animals. A brief introduction will provide an overview of the species’ habitats, behaviors, and diet, and you’ll also learn about the conservation work being done at the Alligator Farm to protect sloths throughout the world," it says on the zoo's website.
It looks like this sloth family of three will continue cuddling away at their sanctuary, and the internet is here for it.
