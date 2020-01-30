A Twitter misogynist called feminists 'unhappy' and got burnt to a crisp in his responses

There are a lot of stereotypes about feminists that work to undermine their basic belief that they want the genders to be treated equally.



Feminists hate men.

Feminists are angry.

Feminists hate marriage.

Feminists don't want children.

Feminists are lesbians.

Feminists want to destroy the nuclear family.

The list goes on and on.

It's a very bizarre double-standard that some men actually believe they are being discriminated against by feminists when, in reality, all feminists want is to do end sexism.

One of the major stereotypes lobbed at feminist women is that they are angry. As if they started off mad and then chose a political cause as an excuse to vent. Also, what's is wrong with being angry about discrimination? Shouldn't it bother all of us?

A Twitter user by the name of Renegade Sailor attempted to get back at all those evil feminists out there by saying they are unhappy people.

I have never in my life met a feminist and then walked away going 'wow, that was an incredibly happy person!'

— 𝕽𝖊𝖓𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖉𝖊 𝕾𝖆𝖎𝖑𝖔𝖗 - 🇺🇸 (@Renegade_Sailor) January 28, 2020

What point is he trying to make? That when women stand up for themselves (and men stand up for women) they suffer inside?



Is he trying to say that they are unhappy because they are wrong?

Is he saying they are unhappy because they [see the list of stereotypes listed above].

A writer named James Fell, who sarcastically refers to himself as a "Virtue-signalling social justice warrior," had the perfect response to Renegade Sailor's tweet.





This is quite the self-own. Because the common denominator in all these interactions is that they just met you.

— James Fell (@BodyForWife) January 29, 2020

Fell's response was so on the nose that it went viral on Murdered By Words, a Reddit sub forum that highlights "well-constructed put-downs, comebacks, and counter-arguments."



Either you've never met an actual feminist, or your personality is mad abrasive. On this one tweet alone, I have a feeling I know which one it is.

— Kimberley McLean (@skirmley) January 29, 2020 This dude thinks he dunked on all of the women who weren't happy when he started talking to them

— Ed Harrach (@edharrach) January 30, 2020 Yet here you are...tweeting about us and shit...

— Ms. Deathwish (@Ms_Deathwish) January 29, 2020 My takeaway from this is that folks are just not all that happy to meet *you*. Maybe it's the judginess? The sneering? Not sure. Maybe try smiling more? You're so much prettier when you smile.

— danaland (@danahaviland) January 29, 2020 I mean, I get pretty happy when people show their ass and then get it handed to them. 🙂

— Caitlin Johnson (@CateIsMilesAway) January 29, 2020



The feminists that you've met were probably happy after you walked away though

— Lynne Nelson (@Ljtnelson) January 29, 2020





Renegade Sailor's final words on the subject weren't the most nuanced.



