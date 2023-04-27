+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Notice something missing? Here are 19 of the biggest things that 'disappeared and no one noticed.'

"Somewhere along the way, 9-5 turned into 8-5."

reddit, things going away, things missing
via Joe/Flickr, Kara/Flickr, and Valerie Everett/Flickr

There are some things that have just quietly slipped into history.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced it would send out its last DVDs to customers on September 29. Over its 25-year history, the company sent out over 5.2 billion DVDs, and in its peak year, 2010, it had over 20 million subscribers to the DVD service.

It’s incredible to think how ubiquitous those red envelopes were just a few years ago, and in a few months, they’ll be history.

Netflix’s announcement made headlines worldwide, but not every cultural staple has its moment in the sun before it's gone. There are a lot of things that come in with a bang and go out with a whimper. Many of them are never thought about again.

A Reddit user named Musicmaniac247 asked the online forum, “What eventually disappeared and no one noticed?” The question received over 23,000 responses in just one day. The reactions ranged from natural phenomena to cultural habits to things you used to be able to pick up at the store but are permanently out of stock.

Things always come and go with the times, but these days, more cultural touchstones are going by the wayside due to rapid changes in the environment and technology.

Here are 19 of the biggest things that “eventually disappeared and no one noticed.”

1.

"Our need to know who our neighbors are. I listened to a podcast about human interaction recently and the host said that the internet slowly made it possible to live without knowing who the people are next door. It used to be that we would hang out with people in our street or attend dinners, birthdays, and whatnot. Now, everyone seems to have no need to even so much as introduce themselves. The only time we do get to know each other is if we have a complaint." — Anima99

2.

"Toys in cereal boxes." — getupk3v

3.

"Somewhere along the way 9-5 turned into 8-5." — nocerazbj·

4.

"We're in the process of full size can of Arizona teas for $.99 disappearing. I'm seeing a lot of places starting to carry the smaller plastic bottles for $.99 or the larger plastic bottles for more. I'm honestly surprised that they've lasted for this long at the same price." — WeirdJawn

[Note: As of October 2022, the Arizona company stated that it has no plans to raise prices on its $.99 full-size cans of tea and will keep them at that price as long as possible.]

5.

"CD/DVD drives in laptops." — DVLCINEA

6.

"Longevity in careers has largely gone away. People used to get a job and after being there for decades reap the benefits of being seasoned employees (higher salaries and better perks)." — arthurdentxxxxxii

7.

"People fainting when something unexpected happens. And people carrying smelling salts for just such an occasion. It’s so 19th century." — CobaltNebula

8.

"TV bumpers. There used to be a little sequence between the show and commercials. Some of them were really interesting and creative. I think my generation remembers the 'wand IDs' on the Disney channel (where a Disney celeb would use a wand to make the logo). There were also bumpers that were PSAs or other actual content." — LtCommanderCarter

9.

"Having many family photographs in homes. Not completely gone, but homes used to be plastered in them. The only times I really notice them is in homes of older people." — boxoffingernails

10.

"3-D television." —1feralengineer

11.

"Someone answering the phone at businesses." — suffaluffapussycat

12.

"Blimps, helium is expensive and drones can do some of their missions." — Loki143

13.

"Fireflies aka lightning bugs. I live rural and I used to see hundreds on a warm summer night. Now I get excited if I see just one. I mentioned it to other people who live in the same area as I do and they were just like 'Huh. Yeah. You're right!'" — ZookeepergameSea3890

14.

"Privacy in your daily life." — Annoyedatreddit1

15.

"Lobster tanks in grocery stores! Not that I particularly want them back, but those are nostalgic af." — BIGPOOPYTYME

16.

"A common pop culture (in the U.S., at least). Until at least the '80s, most people watched the same TV show, saw the same movies, listened to the same music, could recite the same commercial slogans or jingles, bought into the same fads. I don't know when it happened, but now we are all siloed into highly specific subcultures." — Choreplayed

17.

"Color from the world. Everything is becoming grayscale. Look at commercial buildings and fast food buildings. McDonald’s used to look fun and exciting, now they’re all gray and boring." — Sosantula21

18.

"The need to remember phone numbers." —imcoolmymomsaidso

19.

"The COVID quiet. You remember how quiet things were? When we all just took a chill pill? I remember. Everything is loud again. From streets to stores. Sidewalks. Everything is loud. I couldn't point to when it happened, it just disappeared. And nobody seems to talk about how nice the quiet was." — RubSalt1936

From Your Site Articles
nostalgia
Family

Mom's video on why parents should give their kids adult names, not baby names, has parents debating

Over 11 million people have watched the video.

via rubyyvillarreal/TikTok and Adele Morris/Pixabay

Parents are debating over whether to give children "adult" or "baby" names.

The names we choose to give our children can significantly impact their lives. Multiple studies from across the globe have found that a person’s name can influence their employment, social and economic outcomes.

Unfortunately, humans make snap judgments about one another, and having an unusual name can lead people to make unflattering assumptions. “We’re hardwired to try to figure out in a heartbeat whether or not we want to trust somebody, whether we want to run from somebody,” Northwestern University researcher David Figlio said, according to Live Science.

However, an increasing number of parents are giving their children non-traditional names to help them stand out. “Parents are trying to be original, almost branding their kids in an era where names are viewed on the same level as Twitter handles or a website URL,” writer Sabrina Rogers-Anderson said.

Ruby, a mother on TikTok, took a hard stance on parents giving their children names that sound childish in a post that’s received over 11 million views. Ruby says she named her kids as “adults, not babies” hoping they would never “outgrow” their names.

@rubyyvillarreal

#stitch with @nikkiruble love having nicknames as they are younger and it doesnt mean they will perfer it over their name as they get older. Just gives them options 🤷🏻‍♀️ #nicknames #babynames #babytok #adultnames #pregnancytiktok #toddlersoftiktok #momtok #momlife #babynames #babyname

“The whole concept when I was trying to look for a name and choose a name for her is I did not want her to outgrow her name,” she said in the viral video. “I wanted the name to fit her as a baby, as a toddler, as a child, and into adulthood. So, it's like I really am happy with what I ended up with naming her and it just fits her so well.”

She captioned the video, “love having nicknames as they are younger and it doesn’t mean they will prefer it over their name as they get older. Just gives them options.”

People in the comments responded with modern names they think that kids will outgrow.

"My name is Koazy and I’m here for a job interview," Stalker joked. "Hello sir, I am Bluey Mason Garrison! I was called in for a job interview last Tuesday," Pastel Purr added.

"I can’t imagine knowing [a] 30-year-old named Emma or Posie," Mikey wrote.

However, a lot of people commented that names that seem like they’ll be outgrown will sound fine in the future when those names are popular with the new generation. “Kids grow up with their generation having their own names on trend. They will be normal adult names when they are grown,” Kerry wrote.

“Names grow with the generation,” Lauren added. “The name Dennis sounded like a baby name once too. Names grow up just like generations.”

@rubyyvillarreal

Replying to @19eighty_5 my kids name and the process 😬 #babynames #nicknames #babytok #adultnames #momsoftiktok #momlife #momtok #pregnancytiktok #toddlersoftiktok #babyname #babyfever

In a follow-up video, Ruby shared the names she gave her children. Her girl is named Karla Esmerelda and her boy is called Deluca.

“I just really liked how simple, how bold, and strong that the name by itself just really kind of is. Doing some research names with the letter K tend to be like very bold and powerful names, so I really wanted it with a K and not with a C,” she said.

She named her son Deluca, after a doctor on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She said she chose the name because there was nothing to connect it to, and it sounded “nice.”







From Your Site Articles
parents
Democracy

New congressman drops truth bomb about fellow politicians on his 100th day in office

"Most of the really angry voices in Congress are totally faking it."

Rep. Jeff Jackson/Twitter

Rep. Jeff Jackson, D-N.C., shared a video about what he's learned in his first few months in Congress.

Politics has never been free of outrage and fearmongering, but only in recent decades have those base methods of drumming up support been shoved in our faces 24/7. Unfortunately, politicians know that fueling rage and fear gets them attention, which in turn gets them valuable media coverage, and some are shameless about capitalizing on it.

It's how random members of Congress from tiny rural districts gain massive national name recognition while hundreds of non-inflammatory, non-extremist, non-outrage-baity lawmakers quietly go about the business of governance with few Americans able to pick them out of a lineup.

Outrage-fueled notoriety is what prompted Rep. Jeff Jackson, Democrat of North Carolina—most likely a legislator you've never heard of—to make a video on his 100th day in Congress, where he shared something he's learned about his fellow elected leaders.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

Women are cheering on a mom who left her husband after he refused to clean the house for 6 days

Her video highlights a big problem women face.

via @5kids5catssomedogstoo/TikTok

Lynalice Bandy shares what her home looks like after working six 10-hour days and getting no help from her husband.

A viral TikTok video highlights an extreme version of inequality that many wives and mothers in heterosexual relationships face. However, the mom in this story hit her limit and won’t deal with it anymore.

Lynalice Bandy, who goes by @5kids5catssomedogstoo on TikTok, posted a video that showed her home looking like a disaster after she worked six 10-hour days straight while her husband did nothing to help.

Her time-lapse video shows every room in the house completely trashed, with toys, food and laundry scattered everywhere. "Shampoo on the carpets in the girls' room, nail polish all over Nugget covers, hair, and carpet. Scissors were used to cut hair, the down comforter, the mattress cover, and two Nugget covers," wrote the mom.

Keep ReadingShow less
women

Dog's best friend is his 'crazy uncle' and their hijinks keep their family entertained

These two even wear matching outfits just to double the fun.

The Dodo|YouTube

Dog is best friends with his uncle, and their playtime is hilarious.

People get dogs for companionship. We've all heard the old trope that dogs are man's best friend, and typically that means best friends with their designated human. You know, the one who feeds them, pays their vet bills and provides them with shelter. It would make sense that the ones they live with are their default favorite human.

Unless you're a pit bull named Einstein. This short, stout, wide-smiling dog only has eyes for his uncle who likes to stop by the house Einstein shares with his uncle's sister to rile the dog up. Of course, the dog doesn't mind Uncle Hans' encouraging shenanigans. The two have formed a special bond through their play. Hans even gets down on Einstein's level and plays tug-of-war with the dog. Yes, he (the human) puts the stick in his mouth, too. How else would tug-of-war work?

Keep ReadingShow less
funny dog videos
Joy

Mom shares hilarious video showing why spaghetti night falls on Dad's night to give baths

Poor dad looks defeated.

Taylor Bunton|TikTok

Dad is not amused with spaghetti dinner on his night to bathe the baby.

Bath time is either a parent's favorite time of the night or their most despised. The shift in perspective usually depends on the child, whether it be age or attitude. Baths are supposed to be relaxing for kids in preparation for bed, but for some kids, bath time just winds them up and you debate pouring the entire bag of sleepytime Epsom salt in the tub.

But no matter your child's personality, the smaller the child, the messier the clean-up and the more you have to do as the one giving the bath. To top it off, babies in bathtubs are slippery, so cleaning off your tiny chubby-cheeked clone can get even more interesting. These little inconvenient factors can sometimes cause parents to come up with creative ways to get out of messy bath times—like only cooking messy dinners when it's your partner's turn to wash the munchkin.

That's exactly what one mom does, and her husband looks absolutely defeated in the most relatable way possible.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Family

Mother whose three daughters are CEOs and a doctor shares her one 'unpopular' parenting rule

Did she go too far?

via Wikimedia Commons

Author, educator and mother Esther Wojcicki.

Esther Wojcicki has earned the right to tell people how to raise their kids. She’s an educator, journalist and bestselling author of "How to Raise Successful People" who has raised three daughters—two are CEOs and the other a doctor.

Susan Wojcicki is the CEO of YouTube, Anne Wojcicki is the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe and Dr. Janet Wojcicki is an anthropologist and epidemiologist who works on HIV progression and obesity risk in children.

In "How to Raise Successful People" Esther Wojcicki says the secret to success is the result of “TRICK”: trust, respect, independence, collaboration and kindness. In a new article she wrote for NBC Chicago, she boiled that down to one rule, “Don't do anything for your kids that they can do for themselves.”

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Trending Stories