Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

An update on the 'corn kid,' a powerful airport haka, some moving mama-baby reunions and more in this week's roundup of joy.

happy joy smile
Image by Robert Vincent from Pixabay

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy.

Thanksgiving week in the U.S. is a time for practicing gratitude, and we want to take just a moment to give thanks to you.

You, dear readers, are a big part of Upworthy's mission to celebrate the best of humanity and to show how people can be a force for good. Every time you share our stories, drop a positive comment on a post or tell a friend about something you saw here, you help create the world we all want to live in. A world where kindness and compassion are the norm, where humanity flourishes in all its beautiful diversity and where genuine joy and laughter abound.

Without you, we'd just be throwing all this good stuff into the ether, so we are so very grateful you are here.

However you're celebrating and whoever you're gathering with this week, we hope you're being stuffed full of joy. And if you need an extra serving or two, here's our weekly collection of happy finds to fill you up.

1. The absolute best—and cutest—example of thoughtfulness and caring.

I assume they are brother and sister, although a lot of siblings would have fought to the pain over that dumpling. Such selflessness and love on display here.

2. People are feeling emotional over this teen haka send-off at the airport.

The Māori haka is always powerful, but seeing these young people carrying their culture forward is really something. As one commenter wrote, "I love how they transform from modern teens to timeless warriors, in spirit with their ancestors. So incredibly moving and significant." Read the full story here.

3. Tariq the 'corn kid' is still the most delightful interviewee ever.

@nolanhansen_

Another corntastic interview #corn

Is it even possible for Tariq to answer a question without being unintentionally fabulous? Tariq has been making the most of his unexpected virality and has even partnered with Green Giant. Get it, kiddo. Read the full story here.

4. Mahale the mama chimp reuniting with her newborn baby moved people to tears.

Baby Kucheza had to get oxygen for a couple of days after his C-section birth, so Mahale wasn't able to be with him. That moment he put his hand up and she scooped him right up—gracious. Every mama felt that.

5. Speaking of mamas and babies, watch these tiger cubs nuzzle up to their mom.

Cutest cuddle puddle ever.

6. This mama greeting her baby who just had her own baby … oof.

It's the way she went straight to her own daughter first to see how she was doing before meeting the grandbaby. Mamas gonna mama. Such a sweet moment.

7. Pink nailed 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in Olivia Newton-John tribute.

Pink can pretty much sing anything, but I don't think I've ever truly appreciated Olivia Newton-John's effortless range on this song. Dang. Beautiful job from Pink here. Read the full story here.

8. Speaking of hopelessly devoted, the way this doggo gazes at its human is everything.

If "Find someone who looks at you like…" were a dog video.

9. The giggle on this little guy as he's being mildly water tortured is too cute.

How can he be that good-natured first thing in the morning? And while having water rubbed all over his face? That laugh is too precious.

10. The way this toddler runs to daddy every time he comes home is pure love.

@shuhadaasyikinn

Assalamualaikum Sayang ❤️❤️❤️ Selamat hari lahir yang ke 29. Semoga you sentiasa diberikan kesihatan yang baik, panjang umur dan dirahmati selaluu. I doakan jugak semoga Allah murahkan dan limpahkan rezeki you. Semoga Allah makbulkan segala doa dan impian you. I nak ucapkan terima kasih untuk segala pengorbanan yang you dah buat untuk i and Liam. Eventhough sometimes i rasa nak kick you dari belakang, but youre also the most lovely person that i want to hug and kiss everyday 😚 You are the BEST BEST BEST husband and daddy!!! Look at our son. He grow up to be such a sweet and lovely boy. He really takes it from you 🥹 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, HUSBAND ❤️❤️❤️ #birthdayboy #daddyandson #fyp

That dad must so look forward to opening that door every single day. Dang these onions!

Thank you for being here, everyone.


uplifting
Some people say that while change is inevitable, progress is a choice. In other words, it’s a purposeful act—like when American media mogul and philanthropist Ted Turner established the United Nations Foundation 25 years ago.

changmakers
