What sucks about being a guy? This viral thread offers some funny and touching answers.

In the never-ending quest for equality of the sexes, female issues have become a major focus in society.



Ending the gender wage gap, stopping sexual assault, encouraging female participation in STEM, and projecting more positive imagery of women in the media have all been important issues that have received growing attention over the past few years.

However, at the same time, there are important issues men are facing that haven't been getting the attention they deserve. A big part of that is society's attempt to correct generations of oppression faced by women. While, at the same time, men suffer in silence because they're socialized to internalize their problems and emotions.

Here are a few of the issues men face that should get more attention:

In 2017, men died by suicide 3.54x more often than women.

Men are more than ten times more likely to die in the workplace than a woman.

Video game addiction is becoming a serious problem for men.

Men are falling behind women in college enrollment.

Men lose sole custody of their children in about 90% of custody cases.

A Redditor named zeldarangerr reached out to the online forum and asked men out there "What sucks about being a guy?" and it was a great opportunity for men to open up about issues they aren't usually asked about.

The thread is also a great opportunity for women to better understand some of things that men go through that they rarely speak about.

In the thread men honestly discuss the difficulties they have being the instigator in romantic relationships. It's hard for a lot of guys to muster up the confience to ask a woman out on a date. It can be just as hard to attempt to hold a woman's hand or ask for a kiss.

They guys also revealed the day-to-day problems that come with having a penis and testicles. Why the hell is the most sensitive part of ourselves hanging outside of our bodies?

Here are some of the most revealing answers to the question: What sucks about being a guy?

Penis problems.













Being expected to make the first move.





The pressure to be a manly man.













Being stereotyped as sex-obsessed.









You're afraid people will think you're a creep.













Not being able to express your emotions.





Other dudes.









Nobody cares about you.









Testicles.























