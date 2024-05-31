+
Joy

Werner Herzog motivational posters are the best thing on the internet

The director with a cult following gets a tribute fit for guidance counselor office walls.

werner herzog inspirationals, inspirational pictures, werner herzog
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

Werner Herzog inspirational art, FRIENDSHIP.

Looking for a little inspiration this afternoon, but don't actually want to be uplifted?

Well, then get a boost from the solemn Teutonic prose of legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog via the genius Tumblr project Herzog Inspirationals.

Take comfort and advice from the man for whom getting shot in the gut was NBD as you learn about the humble simplicity of the chicken or the inner life of birds.

motivation, humor, funny, ideology, system, wisdom

ADVENTURE

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

harmony, common denominator, theory, tenet, logic

Universe is not harmony.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

happiness, culture, social commentary, outlook

HAPPINESS.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

advice, mental health, human condition, idea

HARMONY.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

catastrophes, men\u2019s health, women\u2019s health

Human life is...

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

universe, testimonies, celebritites

GRATEFUL.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

friendship, love, mutual respect

FRIENDSHIP.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

nature, misery, environment

MISERY.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

civilization, viewpoint, doctrine

CIVILIZATION.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

thinking, truth, point of view

Eyes of a chicken.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

This article originally appeared on 09.18.17

culture
cooking
