Savvy elderly couple shows the easiest way to unclog a toilet. No plunger necessary.
No plunger. No problem.
If you feel like you somehow missed “Basic Life Skills 101,” you are very much not alone.
Plenty of us graduated high school able to analyze Shakespeare, identify igneous rocks, and, for the love of all that’s holy, recite “the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell!” in two seconds flat…yet somehow never learned how to do something as simple as unclog a toilet. If there’s a plunger nearby, then maybe, just maybe, there’s a chance. Without one…and the day is ruined.
Enter: grandparents. Or in this case, a grandmother on TikTok who has become the internet’s unofficial modern household oracle. Meet Babs, known to her 4.1 million followers as @brunchwithbabs. She is charming, practical, and full of the kind of real-world hacks your grandparents used before Google existed.
Her latest lesson: how to unclog a toilet using items already sitting in your home. No plunger or plumber necessary.
The delightfully simple trick
In a helpful TikTok filmed with her husband, aka "Mr. Babs," our online grandma explains her simple unclogging method:
“Just add a bit of dish soap around the hole in the toilet. Add some hot water and let sit for about 20 minutes. Then flush.” Badda bing, badda boom. You’re done.
The idea is that dish soap acts as a lubricant while hot water helps soften and move things along. Think of it as a gentle spa day for your septic tank.
If water in the bowl is high, Babs gently reminds viewers to turn off the supply valve behind the toilet. Once the water stops rising, you can remove a little and give the method a clean slate to work its magic.
She also notes that many people grab the wrong plunger. The flat ones are meant for sinks, whereas toilets need a flanged plunger. Use the right tool for the right job the right way, as they say.
This is not just folksy wisdom. Several credible home maintenance sources back this up. The Spruce explains that dish soap can lubricate and loosen mild organic clogs and their article is reviewed by a licensed master plumber. Heart of Ohio HVAC also includes hot water and dish soap as a legitimate trick for certain blockages. Sears Home Services lists the same combination among reliable clog-clearing methods for soft obstructions.
In other words, this hack may sound like folklore but it has the receipts.
Why everyone loves this
Babs’ approach gives people the confidence to fix a household issue without calling a professional or buying expensive drain chemicals, which can actually damage pipes, since many are meant for sinks, not porcelain toilets.
Her method also saves money and reduces unnecessary waste. Fewer busted plungers thrown out, fewer emergency product purchases, and fewer calls to plumbers for something that can be handled with soap and patience. It is the kind of low-stress, low-cost solution our grandparents might have sworn by.
What people are saying
Comments on Babs' video were overflowing (in a good way!):
“I love my online grandparents,” one user wrote.
“Need this so bad!” said another.
And the best one. “Never knew about the soap! And I’m a grandmother!”
Important things to know before you try it
Like any DIY fix, this one comes with caveats. Water should be hot, but not boiling, as boiling water can crack porcelain or damage seals. It’s also worth noting that this method works best on mild organic clogs, not on items like wipes, toys, or anything labeled “definitely do not flush.”
And of course, if your flush still results in rising water or nothing moves after the soap and hot water trick, it is time to bring in a professional.
And Babs has more where that came from
This is far from Bab’s only viral hack. @brunchwithbabs has become famous for feel-good, practical tips—everything from using wooden spoons to prevent pots from boiling over to freezing cheese to make grating a breeze. Her entire channel is essentially a home economics class with better lighting. And you gotta admit, there is something comforting about a grandmother stepping in to say, “Sweetie, it is fine, here is what to do.” Even if it isn’t coming from your actual grandmother.
Moral of the story: when life gets messy, listen to your elders. Or at least the ones on TikTok.