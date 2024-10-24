13 powerful therapy 'one-liners' everyone needs to hear
If you can remember just 3 of these, your life will get dramatically better.
You know how you can hear a million songs about love, or grief, or anger, but there's one in particular that somehow captures it in a way that resonates perfectly with you, and you can never forget it?
The same goes for good advice.
There's a different between intuitively knowing what you should do, and having it presented in a way that energizes you to your very core and inspires action.
A Reddit thread titled: "What's one thing a therapist has said to you that you will never forget?" aimed to capture some such advice.
It was chock full of good quick wins for how to approach problems, reframe our thinking, and get out of our own way.
One-liners like these aren't a replacement for proper therapy, of course, but they are great reminders for almost all of us.
I reached out to a few mental health professionals, too, to hear about the things they end up telling patients over and over and over. Here are the best responses.
1. Feelings follow action.
"My most common advice to my clients is to start doing things before they feel better. Feelings follow actions, not the other way around," says Thomas Banta, a clinical mental health counselor.
"If you wait until you're no longer depressed to do things you used to enjoy, you won't be doing the things that make you feel better!"
2. Are you mapping or trapping?
"When I work with couples something I always encourage people to notice if they are 'mapping or trapping'," says Alex Banta, Clinical Director and therapist at Thriveworks.
"This means are you actively helping your partner know how to love and support you or 'mapping'. Or are your waiting for your partner to read your mind ultimately leading to them falling into a 'trap'."
3. Pain is necessary, suffering is optional.
"Few people enjoy cleaning a toilet, but it has to get done. Cleaning the toilet might be a pain, but ruminating on how much you hate doing it before, during, and after is suffering," Audrey Schoen, licensed marriage and family therapist.
"I often encourage clients to find the line where pain ends and suffering begins, because suffering is the only part you have any control over."
4. How would ___ tell this story?
"One question that I tend to ask my clients when they're telling a story about how someone behaved that offended them is 'If [blank] were in this session with us, how do you think they would tell this story?'" recommends Paris Smith of Mending Minds Mental Health Collective.
"I see it helps with challenging my clients' perspectives and taking into consideration how many assumptions we make about situations and others. More often than not those assumptions are negative. Taking into consideration that there are things we might be missing, helps us to not take things so personally. It's typically less about us and more about them."
5. If you did know, what would the answer be?
"One of the most effective reframes I use, with my younger clients in particular when asking a difficult question, and getting the answer 'I don't know' [is], 'I understand that you don't know, and that's OK. But if you did know, what would the answer be?'" says author and coach Mark Papadas.
And here are the best self-reported answers from Reddit.
6. "You're a people pleaser. And, aren't you a people? So, when is it YOUR turn?"
This one must have hit u/Darkm0or like a ton of bricks.
7. "Acknowledge your feelings, let them go, and move on."
"Notice the feelings, like leaves on a river. Call them what they are, then let them go, let them float down the river past you. Don't judge yourself for having them, and don't engage with them. Simply acknowledge them, let them go, and move on." - obligated_existence
8. “When you stop making yourself small, some people will no longer fit in your life.”
- gethee2anunnery
9. “Just because someone is trying their best that doesn’t mean it’s okay.”
u/myrtlebarracuda was dealing with a difficult family member, and the therapist's advice helped them realize they didn't have to accept the bad behavior.
10. "Believe everyone."
"Let’s pretend that everyone says exactly what they mean. Don’t try to figure out the subtext. Take it at face value. Believe them." - FutureGhost24
11. "Depression is in the past. Anxiety is in the future. Stay in the present."
"It sounds so simple but really hit hard given what I was going through." - katosucks
12. "Unspoken expectations of others are just future resentments"
- LethalMindNinja
13. "You don’t have to fix everything at once. Just start somewhere."
My personal favorite in the whole thread comes from u/ReporterFamous3631, who writes:
"It helped me let go of the pressure to be perfect and focus on small steps. It made the bigger issues feel less overwhelming."