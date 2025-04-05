upworthy
Taylor Swift's unreleased demo from when she was just 14 is the surprise gem of 2025

With only a 12-string acoustic guitar, Taylor croons with a slight country twang.

Taylor Swift, music, celebrity, pop culture
Images via Wikicommons

Taylor Swift at a 2007 concert and in 2019

When Taylor Swift was only 14, she wasn't just dreaming of boys, cats, and cashmere cardigan sweaters. All perfectly reasonable things to dream about, by the way. She was writing songs. In fact, she wrote a whole demo of songs which she ultimately sent to record labels in 2003.

One such song was "Baby Blue," which became the second track on her demo. According to a Taylor Swift fan account called Songs by Taylor Swift (@songsbytaylor) on Instagram, Taylor wrote "Baby Blue" shortly after her family moved to Nashville. It wasn't until August of 2023 that music journalist Brian Mansfield finally leaked it, "giving fans a glimpse of Taylor Swift's early songwriting talent." With only a 12-string acoustic guitar, Taylor croons in a crisp Mezzo Soprano range, with a slight country twang over a pop vibe.

Now, the song is going viral again, and a whole new fanbase is both loving it and finding Easter eggs sprinkled into the lyrics, creating thematic through-lines so very typical of her songwriting. Such classic Swift themes include small towns, sweet young love, and, in this case, the color blue. But we'll come back to that.

The tune begins with the unmistakable sweetness of Taylor's voice singing, "Small town, big blue eyes, little blonde baby with stars in her eyes." The chyron over a teenage photo of Swift explains, "The story follows a blonde girl growing up in a small town with the color blue (her baby gown, bedroom sheets) symbolizing key moments in her life."



She continues to sing about having "blue on the mind," but the description on the Insta-reel digs in further. "At 18, she falls in love with a guy named Hank, who takes her to prom. He gives her a blue corsage, and their young love blossoms. The color blue comes back with their newborn baby, nicknamed 'Baby Blue.'"

The chorus is where she really shines, singing in a higher register, "She was an archangel, sweet danger, living and loving and singing her song. Knew what she wanted, and knew what she loved, and she looooooved… Baby Blue."

The online comments from Swifties sparkle with excitement. One shares, "I'm hearing strong The Chicks influence here." Another demands a "Taylor's Version" (of course referring to Taylor rerecording her masters so that she could own her songs again). And another focuses on the color choice. "It's interesting that she used the color blue to symbolize Joe at later times in her life." (Joe refers to Joe Alwyn, an English actor that Taylor dated for over 6 years.)

On the r/TaylorSwift subreddit, someone inquires about the use of blue in her songs, even before this demo leaked, asking, "What does she mean? She uses blue a lot on the Lover album." (She was dating the aforementioned Joe while writing and recording the Lover album, so theories are colliding.) Someone else adds, "I just learned the other day that in filmmaking, blue symbolizes isolation. So maybe it’s another way of saying that Taylor likes that Joe isn’t aiming to get a lot of attention and was more isolated than other guys she’s dated."

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift, music, baby blue, Taylor Swift demoJoe Alwynen.m.wikipedia.org

In the same subreddit, but a different thread, someone else brings up the topic. A Redditor writes, "Taylor uses her own meaning of blue, so it's not necessarily just sadness but rather a longing love. She uses it more specifically in her songs about Joe; in her previous lyrics, it has traditional connotations of blue. It seems to symbolize this sort of emotional, difficult, heartbreaking love."

Seeing as how the theme goes back over 20 years, it's possible she simply likes the color blue. But it's Taylor Swift, and usually, every lyric and idea is meticulously crafted to symbolize a feeling or a longing or an A-list actor or a Kansas City Chief. We might never know exactly the meaning behind "Baby Blue," but either way, fans agree—the song sure bops.

Teacher goes above and beyond for a biology lesson by wearing an anatomically correct suit

That's one way to keep students engaged!

@mikemoratinos/X

Veronica Duque wearing her famous anatomy suit

Being an educator in the American public school system is one of the hardest jobs in our nation. Not only is the work itself challenging, but with constant battles for educational funding and a student body increasingly tethered to their electronic devices, most teachers in America and around the world are navigating uncharted territory when it comes to finding ways to keep their students engaged in their studies.

And that's why when Verónica Duque came across a form-fitting, anatomical bodysuit while doing some online shopping, she thought it would be perfect visual aid to convey vital information (pun intended) to her students in Spain, in a way they'd actually remember.

Turns out, the entire internet would remember it too.

Duque's husband tweeted a collage of images from the classroom lesson, which quickly went viral, with nearly 70,000 likes. Loosely translated, the tweet from her husband Michael reads: "Very proud of this volcano of ideas that I am lucky to have as a wife. Today she explained the human body to her students in a very original way. Great Veronica !!!"

In an interview with Bored Panda, Duque explained the thought process that led her to presenting her third-grade-class with a unique approach to learning.

"I was surfing the internet when an ad of an AliExpress swimsuit popped up," she said. "Knowing how hard it is for kids this young to visualize the disposition of internal organs, I thought it was worth giving it a try."

anatomy, anatomical suit, teachers, science, cool teachers, science class, amazonThis is a teacher who cares. assets.rebelmouse.io

Online retailers like Amazon have a number of similar anatomical bodysuits for sale. While most people apparently purchase them for Halloween costumes or as gag gifts, it's now likely that Duque's viral moment will inspire some other educators around the world to take a similar approach to teaching the body basics to their students.

anatomy, anatomical suit, teachers, science, cool teachers, science class, amazonHalloween costume, check. Amazon

While some on Twitter were critical of the suit, the vast majority have praised Duque for her innovative approach to teaching. And the anatomical bodysuit is reportedly far from her first creative endeavor in the classroom.

"I decided long ago to use disguises for history lessons," she told Bored Panda. "I'm also using cardboard crowns for my students to learn grammatical categories such as nouns, adjectives, and verbs. Different grammar kingdoms, so to say."

And when it comes to the inevitable, made-up controversy that tends to latch itself onto virtually anyone that goes viral, Duque said she says there's another far more controversial stereotype she hopes her brief moment of fame will help address.

"I'd like society to stop considering teachers to be lazy bureaucratic public servants," she said. "We're certainly not." Get this teacher a raise!

What really works about Duque's presentation is that it engages students in a sensorial experiences, which helps lessons stick (and let's face it, anything that engages he sense nowadays is a godsend). But there are other methods teachers/parents can try that don't involve wearing a suit with guts on 'em.

Here are some suggestions for hands-on "DIY experiments", courtesy of the Little Medical School website:

1. Building the respiratory system by creating a model lung with straws, balloons, bottles, and duct tape



2. Sculpting Body parts with Play Doh

(Grab free printable mats on 123Homeschool4Me)



3. Build a functioning heart model



Of course, these lessons are a little more geared towards younger students, but at the same time, it could provide some inspiration for how to get students more involved in their own learning, just like Duque did.

This article originally appeared six years ago.

'SAHMs Listen up!': Texas UPS driver has pointed message about stay-at-home moms and entitlement

“You are so privileged to have a person who is willing to provide such a carefree life for you.”

via J.R. Minton (used with permission)

A Texas UPS driver has a strong opinion on stay-at-home moms.

J.R. Minton, a 33-year-old UPS driver from the Dallas, Texas area, ruffled some feathers recently with a viral TikTok video titled “SAHMs Listen up!” that begins with him asking, “I mean, how entitled could you be?” At first, Minton appears to fail to appreciate the enormous amount of emotional, mental, and physical labor that stay-at-home moms provide.

“I truly cannot imagine the amount of arrogance you must have to sit there and complain when you are so privileged to have a person who is willing to provide such a carefree life for you,” Minton continues. “Let’s get real! What do you do all day? Your spouse is taking care of everything so you can take care of one thing. How complicated could it be: all you do is go to work?”

At this point, legions of stay-at-home mothers and those who love them considered trucking themselves to Dallas to find this unappreciative UPS driver. However, it was soon apparent that Minton was referring to himself.



Grow tf up—You should be doing more. #sahm #sahmlife #momlife #mom #momsoftiktok #sahmsoftiktok #sahmtok #momtok

“For 10 hours a day, you get to live the life of a single, childless, carefree man because your wife was willing to take the financial risk of allowing you to be successful in your career while she takes care of everything else,” he continues. “She provides childcare services, home cleaning services, medical services, food services, scheduling services, and a list that goes on and on. And you provide... a paycheck? And you have the nerve to call yourself the provider! What is it going to take for you to realize that, bro, everything you have in your life is because of a stay-at-home mom.”

The commenters on the video breathed sighs of relief and then praised Minton, a father of 4, for publicly appreciating his wife’s work.



"My sleeves were rolled up, earrings were off, hair tied up.... I was so ready...." one commenter joked. "I thought I landed in enemy territory for a min..." another added. "You have just made me realize after all these years that *I* am the freaking provider and that feels amazing,” a stay-at-home mother wrote.

People appreciate Minton’spost because he praised stay-at-home mothers and placed his wife’s work above his, which he characterized as merely bringing home a paycheck. Minton has one job, delivering packages, but as he noted, his wife is an expert in over five different professions. In a world where stay-at-home moms are fighting to be seen as equals to their working spouses, Minton places them on a pedestal and owes his “carefree life” to them.

"Married life, with children, is bound to be chaotic," Minton told Upworthy. "It’s bound to have its ups and downs; It’s made me question myself a thousand times. However, the marriage my wife and I share has given me the space to find peace."

Minton may be sharing an opinion we don't hear often enough, but he doesn't think he's the only one who thinks that way. "The last thing I am is rare or unique. There’s nothing special about the way that I feel or the things that I say. I have the same thoughts, feelings, frustrations and problems that any other husband or father might be struggling with," he told Upworthy. "The only difference that might be apparent is how I choose to react to the same situations any other man might encounter."

This post isn’t the first time Minton has pulled the bait and switch on his followers. Last year, he made a video where he appeared to take pride in the fact that he never “helps” his wife with chores.

The twist in this video was that he doesn’t “help” his wife with chores because they are also his responsibility. "Because I do what I am supposed to do as a father and a husband. I cook. I clean. I do the laundry. I take care of the kids. I can't help my wife do those things because they are my job, too,” he reveals.

He then urged men to change their perspectives on how they view stay-at-home moms. “Change the way you speak, change the way you think, and grow the f*** up and be a man," he added.

This article originally appeared in January

Pass down the crown, Labradors. America has a new favorite dog breed.

After 31 years of Lab dominance, the American Kennel Club named a new top dog.

Photo via Pixabay

Poor, sad Labrador Retriever.

The dog world shifted in 2022 as the sweet-faced, loveable Labrador Retriever was toppled as America’s favorite dog breed. The breed best known for having a heart of gold was replaced by the smaller, more urban-friendly French Bulldog.

According to the American Kennel Club, for 31 years, the Labrador Retriever was America’s favorite dog until it was eclipsed in 2022 by the Frenchie. The rankings were based on nearly 716,500 dogs newly registered in 2022, of which about 1 in 7 were Frenchies. Around 108,000 French Bulldogs were recorded in the U.S. in 2022, surpassing Labrador Retrievers by over 21,000.

The French Bulldog’s popularity has grown exponentially over the past decade. They were the #14 most popular breed in 2012, and since then, registrations have gone up 1,000%, bringing them to the top of the breed popularity rankings.

The AKC says that the American Hairless Terrier, Gordon Setter, Italian Greyhound and Anatolian Shepherd Dog also grew in popularity between 2021 and 2022. As of 2024, Frenchies are still America's top dog three years running.

The French Bulldog was famous among America’s upper class around the turn of the 20th century but then fell out of favor. Their resurgence is partly based on several celebrities who have gone public with their Frenchie love. Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Thee Stallion, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Reese Witherspoon and Lady Gaga all own French Bulldogs.

The breed earned a lot of attention as show dogs last year when a Frenchie named Winston took second place at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and first in the National Dog Show.

The breed made national news in early 2021 when Gaga’s dog walker was shot in the chest while walking two of her Frenchies in a dog heist. He recovered from his injuries, and the dogs were later returned.

They’ve also become popular because of their unique look and personalities.

“They’re comical, friendly, loving little dogs,” French BullDog Club of America spokesperson Patty Sosa told the AP. She said they are city-friendly with modest grooming needs and “they offer a lot in a small package.”

They are also popular with people who live in apartments. According to the AKC, Frenchies don’t bark much and do not require a lot of outdoor exercise.

The French Bulldog stands out among other breeds because it looks like a miniature bulldog but has large, expressive bat-like ears that are its trademark feature. However, their popularity isn’t without controversy. “French bulldogs can be a polarizing topic,” veterinarian Dr. Carrie Stefaniak told the AP.

american kennel club, french bulldog, most popular dogAn adorable French Bulldogvia Pixabay

French Bulldogs have been bred to have abnormally large heads, which means that large litters usually need to be delivered by C-section, an expensive procedure that can be dangerous for the mother. They are also prone to multiple health problems, including skin, ear, and eye infections. Their flat face means they often suffer from respiratory problems and heat intolerance, and Frenchies are also more prone to spine deformations and nerve pain as they age,

While they're friendly, they can also be stubborn and may require more training than the average dog. Overall, however, the AKC says that French Bulldogs are good for families with children due to their laid back, social nature and lack of aggression.



Here are the AKC’s top ten most popular dog breeds for 2022.

1 French Bulldogs

2 Labrador Retrievers

3 Golden Retrievers

4 German Shepherd Dogs

5 Poodles

6 Bulldogs

7 Rottweilers

8 Beagles

9 Dachshunds

10 German Shorthaired Pointers

Part of the reason the 2022 list was so noteworthy was the change at the top, as these lists don't tend to change much year to year. In fact, the 2024 Most Popular Dog Breed list looks very similar to 2022, with no change at all in the top five spots and the next five spots only changing in order. In 2024, Dachshunds came in at #6, Beagles at #7, Rottweilers at #8, and Bulldogs at #9. German Shorthaired Pointers stayed the same at #10.

So congratulations, Frenchies for keeping your top dog spot for the third year in a row.

This article originally appeared two years ago.

Which of America's favorite dog breeds are best for families with children?

Of the top 10 dog breeds, five are particularly family-friendly.

Photo credit: Canva

Beagles are one of America's favorite dog breeds that are also good for kids.

Getting a family dog is practically a rite of passage for many American families, with parents wanting their children to grow up knowing the joys of a loyal, beloved pet. Sometimes, a pet dog predates a child, with the furry friend having to adjust to a tiny human suddenly taking their owners’ attention.

What kind of dog is most suited to both of these scenarios? Some dog breeds are known for being child-friendly, or at least having some natural personality traits that make them wiser choices than others. Several of those breeds land on America’s list of favorite dog breeds, likely for that reason.



But those favorite breeds also include some that parents or prospective parents might want to think twice about. While any dog can be dangerous, some breeds are exceptionally strong or have some tendencies toward aggression, which might make them less suitable for families who are looking for more than a guard dog.

Among the American Kennel Club’s 10 favorite dog breeds in America for 2024, five are also on the AKC lists of Best Dog Breeds for Kids and Best Family Dogs.

Beagle

beagle dog, american kennel club, best family dogs, best dogs for kidsBeagles are happy-go-lucky and funny little companions.Photo credit: Canva

Who couldn't love a beagle? Look at that face.

"A breed described as 'merry' by its fanciers, Beagles are loving and lovable, happy, and companionable—all qualities that make them excellent family dogs. No wonder that for years the Beagle has been the most popular hound dog among American pet owners. These are curious, clever, and energetic hounds who require plenty of playtime." – AKC

Bulldog *honorable mention*

bulldog, dog, american kennel club, best family dogs, best dogs for kidsPhoto credit: Canva

The Bulldog gets an honorable mention because it didn't show up on the AKC's "Best Dog Breeds for Kids" list, but it did show up on the "Best Dogs for Families" list. (Same for the French Bulldog below.) However, the Bulldog only scored 3 out of 5 for "Good With Young Children" on the AKC site, so that may be something to keep in mind.

"Kind but courageous, friendly but dignified, the Bulldog is a thick-set, low-slung, well-muscled bruiser whose 'sourmug' face is the universal symbol of courage and tenacity. These docile, loyal companions adapt well to town or country. Bulldogs can weigh up to 50 pounds, but that won't stop them from curling up in your lap, or at least trying to. But don't mistake their easygoing ways for laziness. Bulldogs enjoy brisk walks and need regular moderate exercise, along with a careful diet, to stay trim." – AKC

French Bulldog

French bulldog, dog, american kennel club, best family dogs, best dogs for kidsPhoto credit: Canva

After 31 years, French Bulldogs took over the No. 1 dog breed spot from Labrador Retrievers in 2022 and has maintained that spot through 2024.

"The one-of-a-kind French Bulldog, with his large bat ears and even disposition, is one of the world's most popular small-dog breeds, especially among city dwellers. The Frenchie is playful, alert, adaptable, and completely irresistible.

The bright, affectionate Frenchie is a charmer. Dogs of few words, Frenchies don't bark much, but their alertness makes them excellent watchdogs. They happily adapt to life with singles, couples, or families, and do not require a lot of outdoor exercise. They get on well with other animals and enjoy making new friends of the human variety. It is no wonder that city folk from Paris to Peoria swear by this vastly amusing and companionable breed." – AKC

Golden Retriever

golden retriever, dog, american kennel club, best family dogs, best dogs for kidsGolden Retrievers are often seen as the friendliest dog breed. Photo credit: Canva

No surprises here. Golden Retrievers are a family favorite for a reason. These goog-natured fluffballs even look like they're smiling.

"Goldens are outgoing, trustworthy, and eager-to-please family dogs, and relatively easy to train. They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood. These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play. For a breed built to retrieve waterfowl for hours on end, swimming and fetching are natural pastimes." – AKC

Labrador Retriever

black lab, labrador retriever, dog, american kennel club, best family dogs, best dogs for kidsPhoto credit: Canva

Again, not a surprise. If you want a dog that's energetic enough to keep up with your offspring but friendly enough to not worry much about, a lab might be for you.

"Labs are famously friendly. They are companionable housemates who bond with the whole family, and they socialize well with neighbor dogs and humans alike. But don't mistake his easygoing personality for low energy: The Lab is an enthusiastic athlete that requires lots of exercise, like swimming and marathon games of fetch, to keep physically and mentally fit." – AKC

So what are the breeds that made the most popular list but not the kid-friendliest or family-friendliest ones? These five:

Dachshund

German Shepherd

German Shorthaired Pointer

Poodle

Rottweiler



That doesn’t mean that these breeds are not good for families, of course, just as being on the family-friendly breed lists doesn't make any individual dog a good fit for a specific family. For sure, there are families who will swear that their Poodle or Dachsund are the best family dogs they've ever had.

Some breeds, like Rottweilers and Pit Bulls, have reputations for being aggressive or dangerous, but much of that comes down to how they are trained. Like Bulldogs, the American Kennel Club gives Rottweilers a score of 3 out of 5 for "Good With Young Children," which might surprise some people. Rottweilers tend to be loyal and affectionate with their families, but they are large and strong and can be territorial (and therefore aggressive if not trained properly), which may be why they aren't on the kid-friendly list. However, the German Shepherd has a 5 out of 5 for "Good With Children," yet still didn't make the kid-friendliest list, so who knows?

As the AKC points out, "Dogs should always be supervised around young children, or children of any age who have little exposure to dogs." Just because a dog breed is considered good with children doesn't mean basic precautions shouldn't be taken. There are no guarantees with any dog, but knowing which breeds might be easier to keep with kids can help parents make a choice that will keep the whole family happy.

15 of the politest ways to tell someone to ‘screw off’ that sting worse than foul language

You really can kill with kindness.

via Canva/Photos

An angry man pointing his finger.

There are many situations we all have where we would love to tell someone to screw off (to use a more polite term) but it would cause more trouble thatn it’s worth, whether you’re at work, stuck in traffic or at your child’s soccer game and one of the parents on the opposite side is being obnoxious. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of phrases and gestures that mean the same thing, but they can be a more artful and less confrontational way of making your point.

Sometimes, using a euphemism for a curse word can hurt your desired target even more because it shows that you put some thought into the insult and that you chose a more intelligent way to put them down without having to resort to foul language. The fact that the insult is veiled also gives you plausible deniability so that the issue doesn’t become an HR problem.


What phrases can we all keep in our backpockets in case a situation arises where you have to tell someone to shove it? A Reddit user asked the AskReddit subforum for people to share the “polite” ways to say “screw” you and there were a lot of great responses. We made a list of the best ones to give you plenty of ways to skillfully respond to someone who is being a real pain in the keister.

Here are 15 of the best “polite” ways to say “screw” you.

What are some classy ways to tell someone off?

1. "I said good day"

"I started using this after seeing Gene Wilder as Willie Wonka say it to Charlie."

"Sometimes when people ask me for something at work I will explode into 'YOU GET NOTHING. GOOD DAY SIR.' Even if they asked super casually. I often have to clarify this gag with new people but i like it too much."

"Fun fact : Gene Wilder had not rehearsed this explosion with the actor playing Charlie. He wanted the poor boy to have a genuine look of terror on his face. And it worked."



2. Blow a kiss

"If I’m driving, I never flip off anyone. I just blow a kiss and usually that pisses them off more."

"My wife gives them a thumbs up."

"Right? Middle finger says, 'You got to me and I'm angry.' Thumbs down is 'I judge you unworthy'"

3. "Good luck with that"

"My pizza restaurant manager said this to me as a 'f**k you' in regard to my decision to go to college rather than train to be a manager. Now I make 100k/year. I do miss the free pizza though."

4. "Be that as it may"

"After some stupid sh*t is said politely state, 'be that as it may' and then continue with whatever you were saying."

"The classier version of 'Anyway…'"

5. "As per my previous email"

'"As per my previous email' sends the corporate types into conniptions."

6. "You're really being yourself today"

"I’ve used it twice and it can go a couple different ways. It either goes completely over their head and they don’t understand the insult, or it ruins them for the rest of the day, even if you’re 'joking' when you say it."

7. "Noted"

"I once had a guy coming in for an interview who completely flipped out on me and sent me this whole ranting, long email. I replied with 'Your comments have been noted.' He went absolutely apesh*t."


8. "You do you"

"'You do you' is the white collar 'bless your heart.'"

"This one's a good replacement for 'go f**k yourself.'"

9. "Bless your heart"

"In the hands of a truly gracious southerner, 'Bless your hearts' is particularly nuanced in that it is frequently given in complete sincerity to express gratitude 'oh, bless your heart,, that ice tea is just what I need.' Or sympathy: 'that child lost her mother, bless her heart', or deep admiration: 'he donated a kidney to his sister, bless his heart.' The same person can then turn it and use it with equal sincerity to cut deep but in sympathy for someone's lack of capacity (but with the presumption that they are doing their best, bless'em) as a lady should: 'he can't dress himself, bless his heart,' 'she should scare a crow with that face, bless her heart,' 'he's dumber than a bag of rocks, bless his heart.' Usually, the first part is unspoken, so all the recipient sees is a sweet smile and 'oh, bless your heart,' never to know if he has been quite admirable or made a hopeless blunder."


10. "Wow"

"One 'wow,' turn around and walk away."

11. “How amusing for you”

"I like what the late Queen would say in response if someone said something inappropriate."

"Every single report of Queen Elizabeth II has her as a very sharp wit. I wish I could find the clip, but on Mock the Week, comedian Ed Byrne tells a story where, in his words, he got owned by her and to match wits with a comedian takes some smarts."

12. "I'll pray for you"

"While you may mean it, unless the person is sick or grieving or asked for prayers, it is self-righteous and condescending to tell someone you'll pray for them. Especially if that person is not Christian."

13. "Good afternoon!"

In the 1800s, "Good afternoon" was an insult, evidenced by Ebenezer Scrooge's use of it in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. He dismisses his nephew, who wants to repair his damaged relationship with him and become friends.


14. "May you encounter people as helpful as you have been."

"As a bonus, it also works for 'you have genuinely been wonderful."

This insult would probably work best in a situation where you've had to deal with someone in customer service who wasn't very helpful. Or, when walking away at a car dealership when the person doing the financing tries to scam you with some very bad math to get you to a higher payment.

15. "Have the day you deserve"

"I heard an employee at Canadian Tire say this one day to a customer after he was done arguing with her about something. I’ve remembered it ever since."







